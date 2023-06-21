The site plan for a retail center at Linganore Town Center near Oakdale High School prompted debate over traffic and pedestrian safety during a county Planning Commission meeting Wednesday.
The plan was approved unanimously, along with two other site plans for restaurants with drive-thrus in the future town center.
The 19,490-square-foot retail center is proposed for 2.26 acres at Eaglehead Drive and Hopewell Street across from the high school.
A restaurant with a drive-thru was proposed on 1.04 acres at the corner of Eaglehead Drive and Old National Pike. A smaller restaurant with drive-thru is proposed for 0.78 acres along Eaglehead Drive between the retail center and the bigger restaurant.
Because the retail center would be across the street from Oakdale High School, traffic and safety dominated the conversation. On the site plan, a proposed entry and exit for delivery trucks on Hopewell Street was put right across from the high school’s student parking.
A parent said during a public comment period that the placement was unsafe.
Hebba Hassanein, Oakdale High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association president, said that with a growing student body, the area is feeling the pressure of increasing pedestrian and car traffic, even without the new center.
Hassanein said she and other parents are not against the development since it would provide great job opportunities for children and more nearby resources.
“We’re in no way here to try and delay or object to any of this development. That said, however, we are very, very concerned about vehicle and pedestrian access, and wanting to make sure it’s as safe as possible,” she said.
She asked for a pedestrian study and a possible new traffic light at Eaglehead Drive and Hopewell Street.
But the county staff said that isn’t possible. The applicant, identified as Oakdale Investments LLC on county documents, already did pedestrian and traffic studies around 2013, and got them approved.
It then signed a letter of understanding that lasts until 2038. Because Oakdale Investments didn’t make any major changes to its proposed plan — like changing from commercial to residential — the 2013 approval remains valid.
The only way there could be more studies is if Oakdale Investments offered to pay for them, or the county’s Department of Public Works decided to do its own study, Mark Mishler, the county’s transportation engineer supervisor, said.
Hassanein asked the commission to reconsider the delivery truck entrance on Hopewell Street across from the student parking lot entrance. She called this positioning an “extraordinarily bad idea.”
All of the student drivers are on Hopewell Street to access the student parking lot, she said. Plus, cars migrate onto Hopewell Street after pickup and dropoff, she said, stacking the road in both directions.
“We think that’s actually the worst spot you can have delivery trucks coming in and out of,” she said.
Her concerns appealed to the Planning Commission, which began questioning if the applicant could promise to do the requested studies since the commission can’t order studies to be done.
Noel Manalo said he didn’t think it’s fair to ask the applicant to do more studies because they were already approved.
All of the concerns Hassanein brought up seemed more like operational problems for the school, he said. He said the applicant has been collaborating with Frederick County Public Schools and the high school and would continue doing so.
The site plan passed with conditions outlined in the report, and additional conditions that the applicant talk with the county’s public works department, the Oakdale High PTSA and the school system and to consider signage, fencing and education on the plan.
The smaller restaurant also prompted questions, mostly surrounding the drive-thru. Commissioners were worried that with a seven-car capacity in the drive-thru, there would be blockages and traffic within the site.
“This has the potential to be the McDonald’s in Urbana. It’s a disaster of a site,” Commissioner Joel Rensberger said.
Jason Wiley with Elm Street Development said Oakdale Investments did not yet know which restaurant would be in the building, but it won’t be a restaurant that relies heavily on a drive-thru, like Chick-fil-A.
The site plan was approved unanimously.
The site plan for the restaurant on the southern corner prompted debate about aesthetics and the view of the restaurant from Old National Pike.
Rensberger said the building should be turned 90 degrees, so the long side of the building would face Old National Pike, rather than the short side and part of the drive-thru. It would look better and mesh better with the historic road, he said.
But Commissioner Carole Sepe disagreed, saying she loved the site plan due to its functionality and flow. Shifting the building would disrupt that functionality, she said.
Commissioner Samuel Tressler III agreed, adding that an elevating slope would hide some of the development.
“I think the site plan is the best fitting for this location,” he said.
The plan was approved 5-1, with Planning Commission Chair Craig Hicks voting no.
Commissioner Masai Troutman was absent.
How could anyone involved with this, including the developer, move forward with this part of the project using a decade old traffic study. Unconscionable. I hope the county council has more backbone to say no than this (mostly) feckless planning commission. I realize they have little latitude to change things or ask for new studies, but 10 years is too long in this case on principal. Thank you Craig Hicks for saying no.
Sometimes I wonder why I even bother being concerned. As the father of a teen who had an accident driving to school oyver that hill, watching this unfold over these years is fascinating, and ugly. Too late, now.
Is this really a planning commission or just a rubber stamp commission? It seems like they approve everything, no matter the consequences to the community.
Quote:
"She asked for a pedestrian study and a possible new traffic light at Eaglehead Drive and Hopewell Street.
But the county staff said that isn't possible. The applicant, identified as Oakdale Investments LLC on county documents, already did pedestrian and traffic studies around 2013, and got them approved.
It then signed a letter of understanding that lasts until 2038. Because Oakdale Investments didn't make any major changes to its proposed plan — like changing from commercial to residential — the 2013 approval remains valid."
Wait, what?! 2038?!!
I completely understand the need for some reasonable amount of time for a developer to complete an approved project without changes being thrown at them, but twenty-five (25) YEARS?!
Give the lady her traffic signal -- or at least seriously consider it. It seems like a reasonable request.
Insane. Are these policies written in stone?
Time for a bottom to top review, revision, and possible resignations of the planning department and commission.
Of course they did……
