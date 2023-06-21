Linganore Town Center
By Clara Niel

The site plan for a retail center at Linganore Town Center near Oakdale High School prompted debate over traffic and pedestrian safety during a county Planning Commission meeting Wednesday.

The plan was approved unanimously, along with two other site plans for restaurants with drive-thrus in the future town center.

matts853

How could anyone involved with this, including the developer, move forward with this part of the project using a decade old traffic study. Unconscionable. I hope the county council has more backbone to say no than this (mostly) feckless planning commission. I realize they have little latitude to change things or ask for new studies, but 10 years is too long in this case on principal. Thank you Craig Hicks for saying no.

Piedmontgardener

Sometimes I wonder why I even bother being concerned. As the father of a teen who had an accident driving to school oyver that hill, watching this unfold over these years is fascinating, and ugly. Too late, now.

bamboogirl

Is this really a planning commission or just a rubber stamp commission? It seems like they approve everything, no matter the consequences to the community.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"She asked for a pedestrian study and a possible new traffic light at Eaglehead Drive and Hopewell Street.

But the county staff said that isn't possible. The applicant, identified as Oakdale Investments LLC on county documents, already did pedestrian and traffic studies around 2013, and got them approved.

It then signed a letter of understanding that lasts until 2038. Because Oakdale Investments didn't make any major changes to its proposed plan — like changing from commercial to residential — the 2013 approval remains valid."

Wait, what?! 2038?!!

I completely understand the need for some reasonable amount of time for a developer to complete an approved project without changes being thrown at them, but twenty-five (25) YEARS?!

Give the lady her traffic signal -- or at least seriously consider it. It seems like a reasonable request.

Fredginrickey

Insane. Are these policies written in stone?

Time for a bottom to top review, revision, and possible resignations of the planning department and commission.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Of course they did……

