Gordon Mill development plan

The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to give preliminary approval to a proposed 610-unit development in New Market after multiple delays in voting.

The developers can move ahead with part of the project — plans for 175 townhomes, which separately received unanimous site plan approval on Wednesday.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The developers have agreed to contribute an estimated $25.5 million in school construction and impact fees. In addition, the proposal includes a site to be dedicated to the Frederick County Board of Education to build a middle school."

~~~

According to this website, the average school construction cost in Maryland is $329/s.f.:

https://conduitstreet.mdcounties.org/2019/05/16/slight-increase-to-school-construction-costs-and-new-school-size-allowances-for-fy-2021/

Here's another:

"The median high school cost $45 million and provided 173,727 square feet. (Jul 1, 2015):it

https://spaces4learning.com/articles/2015/07/01/school-costs.aspx

Of course, that's 8 years old.

The $25.5M is the total of all payments. Because the payments are lumped together, we do not know how much is actually for schools, but it is significantly less than $25M.

Then there's this:

"Even though I know and I understand ... that yes, the schools are going to be over capacity," Sepe said, "the county has entered into an agreement, which ties our hands. We can't do anything about it."

~~~

So, because the pro-development BoCC signed off on this almost a decade ago, their hands are tied. Schools overflowing; kids' education suffering; outrageous traffic jams; runoff polluting our water; students forced to attend classes in unsecure trailers -- we are to believe that none of that matters because some county commissioners that were in bed with developers agreed to this project years ago?!

The best case would be no further construction, period. Absent that, at a bare minimum it should be legal to abide by the 2014 agreement, but only after the infrastructure issues have been addressed.

Piedmontgardener

Time for a moratorium. This is insane, Boyers Mill can't hack that. Very important that a slow, not no growth group emerge to manage this county's growth, this is flat out stupid.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup] Piedmont.

stevemckay
stevemckay

[thumbup][thumbup]

