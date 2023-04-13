The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to give preliminary approval to a proposed 610-unit development in New Market after multiple delays in voting.
The developers can move ahead with part of the project — plans for 175 townhomes, which separately received unanimous site plan approval on Wednesday.
The remaining units — 435 single-family homes — still need site-plan review by the Planning Commission.
In a 5-2 vote, the Planning Commission granted preliminary subdivision plan approval to the entire 610-unit Gordon Mill project. It would be built on roughly 280 acres across Boyers Mill Road from Deer Crossing Elementary in the Lake Linganore area.
The five commissioners who voted in favor were Craig Hicks, Joel Rensberger, Tim Davis, Carole Sepe and Sam Tressler III. The two commissioners who voted no were Robert White and Masai Troutman.
White and Troutman said their concerns about school capacity didn't allow them to support the project. Commissioners who were in favor expressed similar concerns, but said they felt obligated to allow the project based on previous commitments.
The project's developers are New Market 279 (DC) ASLI VIII L.L.C. and JNP Capital Management. The project's engineer is Frederick-based CBM Consulting.
The developers expect to begin construction at the end of 2024 and have the first 100 units available at the end of 2027. Construction would be complete by the end of 2032, according to the proposed timeline.
The project came before the Planning Commission in February and March, but votes on the project were delayed three times.
In the build-up to Wednesday's vote, commissioners voiced concerns about the development straining school capacity, but one commissioner said that wasn't enough to deny the plan.
"Even though I know and I understand ... that yes, the schools are going to be over capacity," Sepe said, "the county has entered into an agreement, which ties our hands. We can't do anything about it."
Sepe was referring to the development's initial approval by the former Frederick County Board of County Commissioners in 2014.
The developers have agreed to contribute an estimated $25.5 million in school construction and impact fees. In addition, the proposal includes a site to be dedicated to the Frederick County Board of Education to build a middle school.
Still, commissioners said they were worried that school construction wouldn't come soon enough.
They said they would send a letter to county officials, including County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and the school board, urging the county to expedite school construction.
The Planning Commission requested nine separate conditions from the developers to settle other concerns with the development's proposal. Soo Lee-Cho, an attorney representing the developers, agreed to all of them.
One condition included installing a 6-foot tall fence and planting two rows of evergreen trees along both sides of the development's property line with En Haus Academy, a nature-based preschool adjacent to the Gordon Mill site.
Lizzie Thompson, who runs En Haus Academy, called for the tree buffer at a March 15 Planning Commission meeting.
Another condition is for the developers to build a one-way road to connect the development to Pinehurst Drive.
Others include installing a crosswalk on Boyers Mill Road, a sidewalk adjustment, prohibiting fences on lots against Boyers Mill Road, constructing two pickleball courts and setting back the single-family homes along Boyers Mill Road a few feet farther than proposed.
Rensberger, the commission's vice chair, said in an interview on Thursday that the conditions mitigated some concerns he had about the project.
"I voted to approve it because it was substantially in conformance with the prior approved concept plan," Rensberger said.
During Wednesday's meeting, Hicks, the commission's chair, took a stance similar to Rensberger and Sepe in explaining his vote to approve.
Hicks cited the plan's initial approval in 2014 and the lack of a legal basis for the Planning Commission to deny the application, as explained by county attorneys.
He said abiding by the plan's initial approval follows precedent and protects future developers from uncertainty.
"I understand that it's important for people who want to develop their property to have some stability and predictability around what they can and cannot do," Hicks said.
But White said he could not ignore his concerns about the schools and other intricacies.
"When we talk about the schools, and the situation we're dealing with here: I'm just saying that does percolate through my mind as we make a decision on this," White said. "We have the right to vote. We may not make the right one, but we do have that right."
"I still have a concern," Troutman said. "I know it's lawfully being executed, but I know I'm concerned just by being in the community and hearing the public's sentiment ...."
During a public comment session on the townhomes' site plan, an attorney representing local conservation organization Cleanwater Linganore reiterated the organization's opposition to the plan.
There weren't any other public comments on the Gordon Mill development during Wednesday's meeting. Meeting attendees in the past have expressed concerns about the development's impacts on traffic and schools.
Hicks ruminated on the comments he's heard in the weeks leading up to Wednesday's vote.
"My situation is frustration, because we've heard some testimony from people ... about issues that I think are important," Hicks said. "But they're not really within the Planning Commission's purview to address."
(4) comments
Quote:
"The developers have agreed to contribute an estimated $25.5 million in school construction and impact fees. In addition, the proposal includes a site to be dedicated to the Frederick County Board of Education to build a middle school."
~~~
According to this website, the average school construction cost in Maryland is $329/s.f.:
https://conduitstreet.mdcounties.org/2019/05/16/slight-increase-to-school-construction-costs-and-new-school-size-allowances-for-fy-2021/
Here's another:
"The median high school cost $45 million and provided 173,727 square feet. (Jul 1, 2015):it
https://spaces4learning.com/articles/2015/07/01/school-costs.aspx
Of course, that's 8 years old.
The $25.5M is the total of all payments. Because the payments are lumped together, we do not know how much is actually for schools, but it is significantly less than $25M.
Then there's this:
"Even though I know and I understand ... that yes, the schools are going to be over capacity," Sepe said, "the county has entered into an agreement, which ties our hands. We can't do anything about it."
~~~
So, because the pro-development BoCC signed off on this almost a decade ago, their hands are tied. Schools overflowing; kids' education suffering; outrageous traffic jams; runoff polluting our water; students forced to attend classes in unsecure trailers -- we are to believe that none of that matters because some county commissioners that were in bed with developers agreed to this project years ago?!
The best case would be no further construction, period. Absent that, at a bare minimum it should be legal to abide by the 2014 agreement, but only after the infrastructure issues have been addressed.
Time for a moratorium. This is insane, Boyers Mill can't hack that. Very important that a slow, not no growth group emerge to manage this county's growth, this is flat out stupid.
[thumbup] Piedmont.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.