A proposed 610-unit development in New Market is expected to come before the Frederick County Planning Commission for two separate votes next week.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will begin with public comment about the proposal.
Residents of New Market and surrounding areas are concerned that an influx of homes would overburden schools that are crowded and roads that are congested.
The Planning Commission was expected to vote Wednesday of this week whether to grant preliminary subdivision plan approval to the Gordon Mill development, on 280 acres across Boyers Mill Road from Deer Crossing Elementary, in the Lake Linganore area.
The Planning Commission was also expected to vote on the developer's application for site plan approval for the 175 townhomes that would be part of the 610-unit project.
But, lengthy periods of presentations, questioning and cross-examinations during a seven-and-a-half-hour meeting Wednesday forced the Planning Commission to postpone its vote.
The proposal, spearheaded by Frederick-based CBM Consulting, received initial approval in the final weeks of the last Frederick County Board of County Commissioners in 2014.
The Board of County Commissioners was replaced by a county executive and a legislative County Council after the shift to a charter form of government in 2014.
The Gordon Mill proposal features a site that would be dedicated to the Frederick County Board of Education for the construction of a middle school, Donavon Corum, a CBM partner, said during the Planning Commission meeting.
The Gordon Mill proposal would include a $2.7 million investment to improve the area's transportation network, according to a presentation from Corum and members of his development team.
CBM Consulting also has plans to build 925 units on 262 acres near the Gordon Mill property that's owned by the town of New Market.
Planning Commission members postponed their votes on the Gordon Mill project, in large part, to accommodate members of the public who wanted to share their thoughts about CBM's proposal.
About a dozen people gave public comment at the very end of the meeting, but several more had arrived at the beginning of the 9 a.m. meeting expecting to give public comment. They left after hours of not having the chance.
The majority of those who spoke at Wednesday's meeting said they were concerned about the impact the Gordon Mill development would have on nearby schools and roads.
Lizzie and Greg Thompson, who run a nature-based preschool called En Haus Academy that is adjacent to the Gordon Mill site, said the development would significantly compromise their school's environment.
Greg Thompson said the development would replace the preschool's natural surroundings with overlapping structures, construction noise, increased traffic and "countless unknown residents" in immediate proximity of the children.
Lizzie Thompson, who is also the president of the parent-teacher association at nearby Deer Crossing Elementary, called on the Planning Commission to require CBM to establish a 50-foot natural buffer between its property and the Thompsons', and add trees, plants and fencing around the Thompsons' property, among other requests.
A couple of people voiced their support for the proposal.
Karl Alt, a self-proclaimed YIMBY (yes in my backyard, as opposed to NIMBY, or not in my backyard), said the investment the Gordon Mill development would bring to the county would help alleviate traffic and improve roads.
"You're not gonna stop the development. Now's the time to make it better," Alt said. "This part of the county should grow."
