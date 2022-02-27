Two Frederick establishments could soon expand or maintain their areas available for outdoor seating, pending decisions by the city’s planning staff.
Both Attaboy Beer, on Sagner Avenue, and Showroom Restaurant, on North East Street on the former site of Family Meal restaurant, are seeking permission to add or expand their outdoor seating as restaurants continue to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Showroom is looking to add about 3,000 square feet of improvements to its site, including a partly covered outdoor dining area, planner David Simon said during a recent presentation for city Neighborhood Advisory Councils on upcoming planning projects.
The project would also build a vestibule where customers can wait for their tables, and increase the size and capacity of the building’s restrooms, said Dave Lingg, of Lingg Property Consulting.
The increase in outdoor seating offers a chance to add capacity without coming at the expense of crowding the indoor dining area, he said.
Gail Bradley, a coordinator for NAC 7, expressed concerns that the patio area at Showroom could lead to disturbances for the nearby neighborhood from live or amplified music.
Lingg said he understood the NAC’s concern, but he doesn’t believe the project’s applicants intend to have live music.
If applicants want to add outdoor entertainment, they would have to apply to the city specifically for that and have a public hearing, said Gabrielle Collard, director of current planning for the city.
Meanwhile, Attaboy Beer is looking to maintain the outdoor seating they added in response to social distancing efforts during the pandemic.
They added the beer garden area last summer but now have to adjust their site plan to have the outdoor area approved after the city’s pop-up dining provision expired at the end of October, said Attaboy co-owner Carly Ogden.
She said the taproom has many families and other customers who feel more comfortable eating outside during the pandemic.
The plans of Showroom and Attaboy will be approved by Planning Department staff, rather than having to go to the Planning Commission for approval.
