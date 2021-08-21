Listed at $1.249 million, the historic pre-Civil War farmstead at 11606 Handboard Road, Union Bridge, closed at $2.2 million. Shaded by mature trees, the five-bedroom, four bath brick main house dates back to 1821 with a “new” wing added in 1865. Known as Willow Farms, it was home to an award-winning cattle operation but could easily transition to equestrian use. Also on the 42 acres are three cattle barns, spring and bake houses from the original farmstead and a spring-fed brook.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
7808 Green Valley Road, Frederick, $1.4 million
11431 Drummers Pass, Ijamsville, $1.1 million
3917 Crow Rock Road, Myersville, $1,053,316
2844 Urbana Pike, Ijamsville, $910,000
BRUNSWICK
23 Donovan Court, $575,000
808 Fifth Ave., $380,000
710 Second Ave., $360,000
406 E. D St., $325,000
35 W. J St., $216,250
EMMITSBURG
1370 Wheatley Drive, $451,030
15809 Old Frederick Road, $265,000
FREDERICK
2329 Dixon Road, $865,000
50 Citizens Way, #604, $793,000
1207 N. Market St., $755,000
5819 Haller Place, $743,145
5820 Haller Place, $707,950
5815 Haller Place, $696,765
11220 Gambrill Park Road, $670,000
8903 Remington Place, $640,000
8716 Preston Drive, $635,000
7710 Kemp Lane, $599,000
3026 Jacobs Garden Lane, $570,000
1112 Saxton Drive, $550,000
6259 Derby Drive, $500,000
6994 Executive Way, $490,250
2054 Wilcox Valley Drive, $485,000
2795 Lynn St., $484,000
6992 Executive Way, $466,945
6982 Executive Way, $465,945
6990 Executive Way, $465,945
4997 Robin Court, $465,000
8455 Randell Ridge Road, $450,000
135-B S. Market St., $430,500
705 Holden Road, $430,000
8401 Walter Martz Road, $410,000
7145 Macon St., $405,500
2212 Bear Den Road, $389,400
8911 Yellow Springs Road, $375,000
5935 Krantz Drive, $365,365
230 Thames Drive, $362,000
1723 Algonquin Road, $360,000
7134 Oberlin Circle, $360,000
7176 Proclamation Place, $351,000
5714 Tamarack Ave., $350,000
1903 Fieldstone Way, $337,000
103 Lavenport Circle, $336,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #101, $335,000
7136 Ladd Circle, $335,000
5901 Krantz Drive, $331,283
1807 Sebastian Blvd., $330,000
8001 Lighthouse Landing, $324,000
8003 Broken Reed Court, $322,500
2116 Brecken Dell Court, $317,000
8009 Cattail Court, $302,000
7015 Hames Court, $290,000
4903 Edgeware Terrace, $285,000
4984 Pintail Court, $275,000
517 Ellrose Court, $260,000
6926 Doublebrand Court, $255,000
2501 Hemingway Drive, #4-2A, $250,000
6505 Springwater Court, #7403, $245,000
2505 Coach House Way, #3D, $240,000
334 Heather Ridge Drive, $240,000
506 Riggs Court, $235,000
410 N. Bentz St., $235,000
7195-E Cypress Court, $205,000
803-D Stratford Way, #1100D, $181,000
603 Himes Ave., #111, $180,000
810-C Stratford Way, #C, $175,000
811-B Stratford Way, #B, $160,000
701-A Heather Ridge Drive, #16A, $135,000
501-J Heather Ridge Drive, #8J, $103,000
501-K Heather Ridge Drive, #8K , $100,000
IJAMSVILLE
9903 Wentworth Place, $815,000
2905 Loch Haven Court, $610,000
JEFFERSON
5905 Picnic Woods Road, $510,000
KEYMAR
12516 Woodsboro Pike, $295,000
MIDDLETOWN
6922 Sarazen Drive, $750,000
8 Farmstead Place, $715,000
35 E. Main St., $625,000
28 Young Branch Drive, $569,000
6503 Schneider Drive, $525,000
4313 Serpentine Road, $460,000
8912 Gloria Ave., $374,000
4 Washington St., $355,000
MONROVIA
13646 Otono Drive, $696,805
11435 Weller Road, $620,000
4378 Shamrock Drive, $465,000
5010 Green Valley Road, $275,000
MOUNT AIRY
13630-B Penn Shop Road, $860,000
6808 Woodville Road, $815,000
13622 Otono Drive, $655,170
13642 Otono Drive, $623,565
1103 Sleighill Court, $577,777
6503 Schneider Drive, $525,000
4170 Walnutwood Court, $522,500
5633 Catoctin Ridge Drive, $520,000
13205 Gerlach Court, $400,000
5607 Woodville Road, $400,000
13721 Penn Shop Road, $325,000
MYERSVILLE
10087 Vista Court, $725,000
13077 Murdock Mountain Lane, $465,000
206 Mountain Terrace, $305,000
NEW MARKET
6831 W. Shavano Road, $568,430
6607 Rockridge Road, $455,000
10602 Old Barn Road, $450,000
5615 Bobolink Trail, $437,000
6540 Twin Lake Drive, $390,000
6431 Boyers Mill Road, $350,000
6276 N. Steamboat Way, $320,000
NEW WINDSOR
9001 Tarr Drive, $530,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1739 Brookshire Run, $340,000
THURMONT
15101 Roddy Road, $566,000
20 Tacoma St., $385,000
301 W. Main St., $360,000
UNION BRIDGE
12920 Coppermine Road, $451,000
URBANA
3830 Bush Creek Drive, $875,000
9130 Belvedere Drive, $860,000
3466 Sugarloaf Parkway, $785,000
9109 Bowling Green Drive, $750,000
3491 Urbana Pike, $675,000
3433 Sugarloaf Parkway, $665,000
3008 Herb Garden Mews South, $628,585
3010 Herb Garden Mews South, $560,980
3247 Thornapple Drive, #D, $500,030
9517 Brigadoon Lane, $500,000
3245 Thornapple Drive, $483,785
3633 Islington St., $475,000
9328 Penrose St., $474,900
3243 Thornapple Drive, $462,585
3500 Connor Place, $455,000
3665 Worthington Blvd., $450,000
3638 Singleton Terrace, $430,000
WALKERSVILLE
221 Cramer Ave., $500,000
139 Edinburgh Way, $305,000
400 Chapel Court, #320, $163,000
WOODSBORO
200 Autumn Sky Terrace, $578,000
8893 Successful Way, $350,000
