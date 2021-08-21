081921TopHouse

Located in Union Bridge, this 42-acre farmstead also has three cattle barns and a spring-fed brook.

 Courtesy photo

Listed at $1.249 million, the historic pre-Civil War farmstead at 11606 Handboard Road, Union Bridge, closed at $2.2 million. Shaded by mature trees, the five-bedroom, four bath brick main house dates back to 1821 with a “new” wing added in 1865. Known as Willow Farms, it was home to an award-winning cattle operation but could easily transition to equestrian use. Also on the 42 acres are three cattle barns, spring and bake houses from the original farmstead and a spring-fed brook.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

7808 Green Valley Road, Frederick, $1.4 million

11431 Drummers Pass, Ijamsville, $1.1 million

3917 Crow Rock Road, Myersville, $1,053,316

2844 Urbana Pike, Ijamsville, $910,000

BRUNSWICK

23 Donovan Court, $575,000

808 Fifth Ave., $380,000

710 Second Ave., $360,000

406 E. D St., $325,000

35 W. J St., $216,250

EMMITSBURG

1370 Wheatley Drive, $451,030

15809 Old Frederick Road, $265,000

FREDERICK

2329 Dixon Road, $865,000

50 Citizens Way, #604, $793,000

1207 N. Market St., $755,000

5819 Haller Place, $743,145

5820 Haller Place, $707,950

5815 Haller Place, $696,765

11220 Gambrill Park Road, $670,000

8903 Remington Place, $640,000

8716 Preston Drive, $635,000

7710 Kemp Lane, $599,000

3026 Jacobs Garden Lane, $570,000

1112 Saxton Drive, $550,000

6259 Derby Drive, $500,000

6994 Executive Way, $490,250

2054 Wilcox Valley Drive, $485,000

2795 Lynn St., $484,000

6992 Executive Way, $466,945

6982 Executive Way, $465,945

6990 Executive Way, $465,945

4997 Robin Court, $465,000

8455 Randell Ridge Road, $450,000

135-B S. Market St., $430,500

705 Holden Road, $430,000

8401 Walter Martz Road, $410,000

7145 Macon St., $405,500

2212 Bear Den Road, $389,400

8911 Yellow Springs Road, $375,000

5935 Krantz Drive, $365,365

230 Thames Drive, $362,000

1723 Algonquin Road, $360,000

7134 Oberlin Circle, $360,000

7176 Proclamation Place, $351,000

5714 Tamarack Ave., $350,000

1903 Fieldstone Way, $337,000

103 Lavenport Circle, $336,000

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #101, $335,000

7136 Ladd Circle, $335,000

5901 Krantz Drive, $331,283

1807 Sebastian Blvd., $330,000

8001 Lighthouse Landing, $324,000

8003 Broken Reed Court, $322,500

2116 Brecken Dell Court, $317,000

8009 Cattail Court, $302,000

7015 Hames Court, $290,000

4903 Edgeware Terrace, $285,000

4984 Pintail Court, $275,000

517 Ellrose Court, $260,000

6926 Doublebrand Court, $255,000

2501 Hemingway Drive, #4-2A, $250,000

6505 Springwater Court, #7403, $245,000

2505 Coach House Way, #3D, $240,000

334 Heather Ridge Drive, $240,000

506 Riggs Court, $235,000

410 N. Bentz St., $235,000

7195-E Cypress Court, $205,000

803-D Stratford Way, #1100D, $181,000

603 Himes Ave., #111, $180,000

810-C Stratford Way, #C, $175,000

811-B Stratford Way, #B, $160,000

701-A Heather Ridge Drive, #16A, $135,000

501-J Heather Ridge Drive, #8J, $103,000

501-K Heather Ridge Drive, #8K , $100,000

IJAMSVILLE

9903 Wentworth Place, $815,000

2905 Loch Haven Court, $610,000

JEFFERSON

5905 Picnic Woods Road, $510,000

KEYMAR

12516 Woodsboro Pike, $295,000

MIDDLETOWN

6922 Sarazen Drive, $750,000

8 Farmstead Place, $715,000

35 E. Main St., $625,000

28 Young Branch Drive, $569,000

6503 Schneider Drive, $525,000

4313 Serpentine Road, $460,000

8912 Gloria Ave., $374,000

4 Washington St., $355,000

MONROVIA

13646 Otono Drive, $696,805

11435 Weller Road, $620,000

4378 Shamrock Drive, $465,000

5010 Green Valley Road, $275,000

MOUNT AIRY

13630-B Penn Shop Road, $860,000

6808 Woodville Road, $815,000

13622 Otono Drive, $655,170

13642 Otono Drive, $623,565

1103 Sleighill Court, $577,777

6503 Schneider Drive, $525,000

4170 Walnutwood Court, $522,500

5633 Catoctin Ridge Drive, $520,000

13205 Gerlach Court, $400,000

5607 Woodville Road, $400,000

13721 Penn Shop Road, $325,000

MYERSVILLE

10087 Vista Court, $725,000

13077 Murdock Mountain Lane, $465,000

206 Mountain Terrace, $305,000

NEW MARKET

6831 W. Shavano Road, $568,430

6607 Rockridge Road, $455,000

10602 Old Barn Road, $450,000

5615 Bobolink Trail, $437,000

6540 Twin Lake Drive, $390,000

6431 Boyers Mill Road, $350,000

6276 N. Steamboat Way, $320,000

NEW WINDSOR

9001 Tarr Drive, $530,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1739 Brookshire Run, $340,000

THURMONT

15101 Roddy Road, $566,000

20 Tacoma St., $385,000

301 W. Main St., $360,000

UNION BRIDGE

12920 Coppermine Road, $451,000

URBANA

3830 Bush Creek Drive, $875,000

9130 Belvedere Drive, $860,000

3466 Sugarloaf Parkway, $785,000

9109 Bowling Green Drive, $750,000

3491 Urbana Pike, $675,000

3433 Sugarloaf Parkway, $665,000

3008 Herb Garden Mews South, $628,585

3010 Herb Garden Mews South, $560,980

3247 Thornapple Drive, #D, $500,030

9517 Brigadoon Lane, $500,000

3245 Thornapple Drive, $483,785

3633 Islington St., $475,000

9328 Penrose St., $474,900

3243 Thornapple Drive, $462,585

3500 Connor Place, $455,000

3665 Worthington Blvd., $450,000

3638 Singleton Terrace, $430,000

WALKERSVILLE

221 Cramer Ave., $500,000

139 Edinburgh Way, $305,000

400 Chapel Court, #320, $163,000

WOODSBORO

200 Autumn Sky Terrace, $578,000

8893 Successful Way, $350,000

