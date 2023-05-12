Built in 2000 on nearly 40 acres, the home at 2417 Thurston Road, just a few miles from the Urbana commercial district, closed at $1,287,500. The property listed at $1.679 million.
Among the home’s features are a deck on every corner — off the kitchen, office/sitting room, the front and the primary bedroom — and vistas from every room with lots of natural light.
The main floor features a great room, dining, room, office/sitting room with French doors, primary bedroom suite and a bright oversized kitchen with a large pantry.
Upstairs you will find three oversized bedrooms and a large full bath. The walkout basement is wide open with lots of light, a full bath, another office, a kitchenette and room for storage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
10406 Regina Court, Clarksburg, $875,000
619 Glenbrook Drive, Middletown, $850,000
5211 Red Maple Drive, Frederick, $847,000
7632-B Weedon Road, Adamstown, $800,000
ADAMSTOWN
2422 Doubs Court, $425,000
FREDERICK
1606 Hobble Trail, $732,476
5515 Woodlyn Road, $700,000
508 N. Bentz St., $700,000
7937 McKaig Road, $640,000
1014 Bexhill Drive, $603,000
6901 Greenvale Court, $575,000
32 E. South St., $560,000
203 Baughmans Lane, $552,860
804 N. Market St., $550,000
1014 Furgeson Lane, $540,000
6511 Ballenger Run Blvd., $480,000
1968 Fauna Drive, $464,990
1542 Andover Lane, $460,000
1995 Fauna Drive, $459,990
400 Matlock Lane, $450,000
234 Shannonbrook Lane, $445,000
378 Waverly Drive, $439,200
8666 Walter Martz Road, $429,990
2577 Grangemill Lane, $429,393
1804 Rustic Hill Court, $420,000
1213 Lawler Drive, $419,000
5457 Froggy Bottom Lane, $410,000
8662 Walter Martz Road, $409,990
334 Pemberton Park Lane, $406,640
2026 Malvern Way, $400,000
2613 Osprey Way, $400,000
6784 Wood Duck Court, $367,000
1805 Lawnview Drive, $367,000
176 W. All Saints St., $351,000
1844-A Monocacy View Circle, #65A, $339,000
303 Loganberry Court, $315,000
518 Beebe Court, $305,500
502 Ellrose Court, $290,000
108 Crossbill Way, $290,000
6813 Farmbrook Court, $290,000
591 Cawley Drive, #1-1B, $275,000
800-E Stratford Way, #E, $205,000
IJAMSVILLE
5222 Mussetter Road, $595,000
KNOXVILLE
3745 Maplecrest Drive, $660,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11930 South St., $255,000
MIDDLETOWN
3156 Sumamtown Road, $775,000
3600 Westchester Court, $639,900
26 Young Branch Drive, $512,000
19 Bankbarn Circle, $358,500
MOUNT AIRY
604 Twilight Terrace Court, $725,000
5206 Sidney Road, $570,000
NEW MARKET
6959 Mandalong Way, $784,190
6811 W. Shavano Road, $726,000
6947 Mandalong Way, $707,324
6679 Coldstream Drive, $465,000
6701 W. Lakeridge Road, $460,000
7273 Bodkin Way, $414,560
POINT OF ROCKS
1703 Canal Run Drive, $592,500
2183 Swains Lock Court, $378,000
SABILLASVILLE
17128 Bentzel Road, $415,000
THURMONT
15188 Roddy Road, $750,000
13824 Graceham Road, $400,000
WALKERSVILLE
8896 Triumphant Court, $432,000
221 Longley Green Drive, $420,000
