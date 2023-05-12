2417 Thurston Road

This Urbana home has lots of natual light, an oversized kitchen and a walkout basement.

 Courtesy photo

Built in 2000 on nearly 40 acres, the home at 2417 Thurston Road, just a few miles from the Urbana commercial district, closed at $1,287,500. The property listed at $1.679 million.

Among the home’s features are a deck on every corner — off the kitchen, office/sitting room, the front and the primary bedroom — and vistas from every room with lots of natural light.

