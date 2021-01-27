Design and construction of a National Park Service facility in Frederick’s Westside Regional Park could start in about two years, although procurement processes and other details still need to be worked out.
The project would consolidate the NPS’s Historic Preservation Training Center and another facility from Harpers Ferry to an 8-acre site on the 135-acre park being developed along Butterfly Lane on the southern edge of Frederick.
The former Hargett Farm site is “still a prime location” for the centers to be located, the park service’s Michael Seibert told the mayor and aldermen during a workshop Wednesday.
A planning analysis has identified the site as the best value to NPS for the project, and they’ve started a process to plan the use of space that will be used in a design for the site, Seibert said in a presentation. The land is easily accessible to interstate highways and has excellent access to infrastructure, and its location provides opportunity to expose the park service’s mission to the public, he said.
The aldermen voted in May to approve a resolution of support the service’s plans.
The group Preservation Maryland, the charitable partner of the Historic Preservation Training Center, has been working with Sen. Ben Cardin’s office to help arrange legislation that would allow the center to buy the land and provide funding.
Maryland’s congressional delegation supports of the project, said Nicholas Redding, Preservation Maryland’s executive director.
The project would move the Historic Preservation Training Center from its current location in the city-owned Jenkins Cannery Building and the Harpers Ferry Center Museum Conservation and Collections Facility to the new park.
The move is expected to bring or keep 85 to 150 jobs in the city, ranging from laborers and technicians to higher-level specialists and managers.
The facility could also provide public meeting space for the city.
Mayor Michael O’Connor said it’s good to have Preservation Maryland as a partner to help facilitate the funding and procurement processes.
Alderman Roger Wilson said he’s looking forward to the project continuing. He asked Seibert what remains to be done.
In the spring and summer, the park service will pursue the authority to purchase the land, finalize a conceptual design and review it with the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. Further, the NPS will continue to formalize the partnership between the city, park service and Preservation Maryland, continue preservation and enhancements to the Hargett Farm site and seek approval for funding and from an NPS advisory board, according to the presentation.
In the second half of 2021 and 2022, NPS will submit a budget request for fiscal 2023 and begin the acquisition process, with design, permitting and construction expected between 2023 and 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.