The home located at 6658 South Clifton Road listed at $1.25 million and closed at $1.21 million. Situated on 3-plus acres, the main house is more than7,500-square feet and a guest house adds an additional 2,300-plus square feet of living space.

Located near Braddock Heights, the home at 6658 S. Clifton Road is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.25 million, it closed at $1.21 million. Built in 2009 on 3-plus acres, the all-brick “two homes in one” has five bedrooms and seven baths. The main house is a more than 7,500-square feet of living space. The guest house is a rancher with an additional 2,300-plus square feet. The main house features a grand 30-foot-tall foyer with marble floors and a stunning wood-carved staircase with wrought iron decorative railings. The main and upper level feature Brazilian cherry floors and 10-foot ceilings throughout. The formal dining room adjoins the music room or conservatory which is surrounded by windows that overlook the property’s woodland views. The upper level features three bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms and walk-in closets plus a loft area. The master suite features a fireplace, balcony, exercise room and spacious office. There is a spacious workshop off the over-sized three-car garage. The second home is potential in-law suite or AirBnB or rental. It also has a three-car garage.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

7040 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $890,000

8810 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick, $835,000

4102 Brushfield Drive, Urbana, $790,000

3603 Fry Road, Jefferson, $750,000

ADAMSTOWN

5506 Young Family Trail East, $526,875

BRUNSWICK

3581 Casamento Place, $505,070

237 Galyn Drive, $470,000

202 Tamarack Way, $256,225

505 E. A St., $230,000

FREDERICK

5838 River Oaks Court, $586,000

5117 Continental Drive, $574,990

20 Fairview Ave., $565,000

7002 Antebellum Way, $544,990

8811 River Oaks Terrace, $530,000

1807 Addison Court, $520,000

2689 Monocacy Ford Road, $519,000

1167 Holden Road, $517,000

2423 Mill Race Road, $515,000

1703 Castle Rock Road, $485,000

5601 Drought Spring Court, $475,000

4883 Meridian Court, $475,000

1201 Marsalis Place, $473,266

2151 Infantry Drive, $461,000

6220 White Oak Drive, $460,000

5305 Hever Way, $440,000

700 Monarch Ridge Road, $435,000

1001 N. Market St., $429,000

612 Gillespie Drive, $408,592

5516 Ballenger Creek Pike, $405,000

9668 Fleetwood Court, $400,000

38 W. Sixth St., $375,315

2432 Stoney Creek Road, $375,000

5260 Black Locust Drive, $370,750

4974 Small Gains Way, $364,000

159 W. All Saints St., $355,000

1302 Marsalis Place, $353,399

7917 River Run Court, $352,000

843 Briar Court, $351,000

4921 Small Gains Way, $350,000

35 E. All Saints St., #219, $340,000

10208 Gambrill Park Road, $336,000

1308 Sandoval Court, $335,006

6252 Newport Court, $335,000

8005 Glendale Court, $335,000

6250 Newport Court, $335,000

237 Wyngate Drive, $334,000

8851 Briarcliff Lane, $325,000

496 Hobnail Court, $325,000

1588 Andover Lane, $325,000

5886 Imperial Drive, $319,900

6466 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $312,000

2610 Emerson Drive, $310,000

5858 Tami Terrace, $309,000

1829 Free Terrace, $307,000

177 Harpers Way, $305,000

152 W. All Saints St. (152½), $300,000

6806 Delafield Court, $300,000

408 Lee Place, $300,000

1429 Trafalgar Lane, $300,000

1835 Free Terrace, $298,900

679 Tivoli Road, $290,000

2500 Waterside Drive, #317, $277,000

537 Primus Court, $270,000

6902 Doublebrand Court, $267,094

6725 Killdeer Court, $265,000

5084 Stapleton Terrace, $265,000

66 Victoria Square, $262,100

7046 Catalpa Road, $260,000

15 W. All Saints St., $250,000

600 Military Road, $250,000

1737 Hillmeade Square, $230,000

2600 Warren Way, #3-12, $226,000

72 Apple Way, $225,000

2667 S. Everly Drive, #7-3, $217,500

597 Cawley Drive, #3B, $205,000

502-C Leahy Court, #2C, $187,900

2600 Carrington Way, $140,000

IJAMSVILLE

10012 Pebble Beach Terrace, $640,000

5380 Beulah Drive, $569,900

2921 Green Valley Road, $390,000

5908 Etterbeek St., $279,135

JEFFERSON

4808 Camden Place South, $430,000

4818 Old Middletown Road, $415,000

KNOXVILLE

2018 Point of Rocks Road, $475,000

MIDDLETOWN

106 Ivy Hill Drive, $450,000

23 Wash House Circle, $318,000

MONROVIA

3329 Sue Mac Court, $486,150

MOUNT AIRY

4750 Marianne Drive, $575,000

4507 Summer Ridge Court, $500,000

4205 Rolling Knolls Court, $470,000

13987 W. Annapolis Court, $400,000

5807 Western View Place, $300,000

12806 Penn Shop Road, $190,000

5020 Old Bartholows Road, $85,000

MYERSVILLE

1004 Briarfield Court, $561,000

34 Fox Rock Drive, $255,000

NEW MARKET

10008 Shalom Court, $520,697

6804 Oakcrest Court, $500,000

10295 Reindeer Place, $420,000

5920 Pecking Stone St., $414,625

5912 Pecking Stone St., $410,760

5953 Tomahawk St., $402,795

10712 Lamoka Lane, $329,655

5672 Joseph Court, $285,000

5553 Talbot Court, $270,000

10287 White Pelican Way, #101E, $195,000

SMITHSBURG

23943 Foxville Road, $200,000

THURMONT

12 Meadow Lane, $225,000

5249-H Wigville Road, $72,000

URBANA

3734 Spicebush Drive, $741,000

9410 Kinnerton Place, $625,000

3237 Thornapple Drive, $516,970

3233 Thornapple Drive, $479,020

3573 Sprigg St. South, $420,000

3657 Islington St., $410,000

9341 Penrose St., $405,000

WALKERSVILLE

10420 Daysville Road, $425,000

217 Diamond Drive, $418,000

9424 Glade Ave., $402,500

205 Cobble Way, $398,100

222 Glade Blvd., $330,000

106 Colony Court, $252,500

107 Colony Court, $250,000

