Located near Braddock Heights, the home at 6658 S. Clifton Road is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.25 million, it closed at $1.21 million. Built in 2009 on 3-plus acres, the all-brick “two homes in one” has five bedrooms and seven baths. The main house is a more than 7,500-square feet of living space. The guest house is a rancher with an additional 2,300-plus square feet. The main house features a grand 30-foot-tall foyer with marble floors and a stunning wood-carved staircase with wrought iron decorative railings. The main and upper level feature Brazilian cherry floors and 10-foot ceilings throughout. The formal dining room adjoins the music room or conservatory which is surrounded by windows that overlook the property’s woodland views. The upper level features three bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms and walk-in closets plus a loft area. The master suite features a fireplace, balcony, exercise room and spacious office. There is a spacious workshop off the over-sized three-car garage. The second home is potential in-law suite or AirBnB or rental. It also has a three-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
7040 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $890,000
8810 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick, $835,000
4102 Brushfield Drive, Urbana, $790,000
3603 Fry Road, Jefferson, $750,000
ADAMSTOWN
5506 Young Family Trail East, $526,875
BRUNSWICK
3581 Casamento Place, $505,070
237 Galyn Drive, $470,000
202 Tamarack Way, $256,225
505 E. A St., $230,000
FREDERICK
5838 River Oaks Court, $586,000
5117 Continental Drive, $574,990
20 Fairview Ave., $565,000
7002 Antebellum Way, $544,990
8811 River Oaks Terrace, $530,000
1807 Addison Court, $520,000
2689 Monocacy Ford Road, $519,000
1167 Holden Road, $517,000
2423 Mill Race Road, $515,000
1703 Castle Rock Road, $485,000
5601 Drought Spring Court, $475,000
4883 Meridian Court, $475,000
1201 Marsalis Place, $473,266
2151 Infantry Drive, $461,000
6220 White Oak Drive, $460,000
5305 Hever Way, $440,000
700 Monarch Ridge Road, $435,000
1001 N. Market St., $429,000
612 Gillespie Drive, $408,592
5516 Ballenger Creek Pike, $405,000
9668 Fleetwood Court, $400,000
38 W. Sixth St., $375,315
2432 Stoney Creek Road, $375,000
5260 Black Locust Drive, $370,750
4974 Small Gains Way, $364,000
159 W. All Saints St., $355,000
1302 Marsalis Place, $353,399
7917 River Run Court, $352,000
843 Briar Court, $351,000
4921 Small Gains Way, $350,000
35 E. All Saints St., #219, $340,000
10208 Gambrill Park Road, $336,000
1308 Sandoval Court, $335,006
6252 Newport Court, $335,000
8005 Glendale Court, $335,000
6250 Newport Court, $335,000
237 Wyngate Drive, $334,000
8851 Briarcliff Lane, $325,000
496 Hobnail Court, $325,000
1588 Andover Lane, $325,000
5886 Imperial Drive, $319,900
6466 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $312,000
2610 Emerson Drive, $310,000
5858 Tami Terrace, $309,000
1829 Free Terrace, $307,000
177 Harpers Way, $305,000
152 W. All Saints St. (152½), $300,000
6806 Delafield Court, $300,000
408 Lee Place, $300,000
1429 Trafalgar Lane, $300,000
1835 Free Terrace, $298,900
679 Tivoli Road, $290,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #317, $277,000
537 Primus Court, $270,000
6902 Doublebrand Court, $267,094
6725 Killdeer Court, $265,000
5084 Stapleton Terrace, $265,000
66 Victoria Square, $262,100
7046 Catalpa Road, $260,000
15 W. All Saints St., $250,000
600 Military Road, $250,000
1737 Hillmeade Square, $230,000
2600 Warren Way, #3-12, $226,000
72 Apple Way, $225,000
2667 S. Everly Drive, #7-3, $217,500
597 Cawley Drive, #3B, $205,000
502-C Leahy Court, #2C, $187,900
2600 Carrington Way, $140,000
IJAMSVILLE
10012 Pebble Beach Terrace, $640,000
5380 Beulah Drive, $569,900
2921 Green Valley Road, $390,000
5908 Etterbeek St., $279,135
JEFFERSON
4808 Camden Place South, $430,000
4818 Old Middletown Road, $415,000
KNOXVILLE
2018 Point of Rocks Road, $475,000
MIDDLETOWN
106 Ivy Hill Drive, $450,000
23 Wash House Circle, $318,000
MONROVIA
3329 Sue Mac Court, $486,150
MOUNT AIRY
4750 Marianne Drive, $575,000
4507 Summer Ridge Court, $500,000
4205 Rolling Knolls Court, $470,000
13987 W. Annapolis Court, $400,000
5807 Western View Place, $300,000
12806 Penn Shop Road, $190,000
5020 Old Bartholows Road, $85,000
MYERSVILLE
1004 Briarfield Court, $561,000
34 Fox Rock Drive, $255,000
NEW MARKET
10008 Shalom Court, $520,697
6804 Oakcrest Court, $500,000
10295 Reindeer Place, $420,000
5920 Pecking Stone St., $414,625
5912 Pecking Stone St., $410,760
5953 Tomahawk St., $402,795
10712 Lamoka Lane, $329,655
5672 Joseph Court, $285,000
5553 Talbot Court, $270,000
10287 White Pelican Way, #101E, $195,000
SMITHSBURG
23943 Foxville Road, $200,000
THURMONT
12 Meadow Lane, $225,000
5249-H Wigville Road, $72,000
URBANA
3734 Spicebush Drive, $741,000
9410 Kinnerton Place, $625,000
3237 Thornapple Drive, $516,970
3233 Thornapple Drive, $479,020
3573 Sprigg St. South, $420,000
3657 Islington St., $410,000
9341 Penrose St., $405,000
WALKERSVILLE
10420 Daysville Road, $425,000
217 Diamond Drive, $418,000
9424 Glade Ave., $402,500
205 Cobble Way, $398,100
222 Glade Blvd., $330,000
106 Colony Court, $252,500
107 Colony Court, $250,000
