A 43-townhouse development next to the Urbana Regional Library has received approval from the Frederick County Planning Commission, but the developer must build a nearby water tower before the project moves forward.
The 43 townhouses will be built on a 3.3-acre site, most of which is currently a grass field.
The development is part of the town center for the Villages of Urbana, constructed by Montgomery County-based Natelli Communities. The Planning Commission originally approved developing this part of the Villages of Urbana in 1993, and it has approved revisions to the plan since then, county documents show.
The Planning Commission has also voted to approve the developer's plans for a second water tower in the area, part of a previous agreement the developer made with the county government to proceed with the Villages of Urbana.
The developer, Monocacy Land Company, which Natelli Communities owns, plans to build the water tower on a 3.1-acre site that currently contains a water tower.
Several Urbana residents said during a Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 15 that the development proposal was a poor use of land and didn't include enough parking or methods to ease traffic. They were also concerned the 43 townhouses would further crowd classrooms at nearby schools.
"This plan does not maximize compatibility with existing surrounding land uses," said Kevin Allen, who lives close to the library. "The plan would overshadow and degrade valued common spaces, including the public library and library plaza, which are used for numerous public events."
But Tom Natelli, president and CEO of Natelli Communities, said the town center is precisely where more dense development in the Villages of Urbana should be.
"It was designed for that," Natelli said. "There is a fabric of amenities across this community, and it's laced with pathways that we've built to get from one place to another. ... All these kinds of things are part of what makes it work."
Planning Commissioner Joel Rensberger, who also owns a home-building company in Frederick County, agreed.
"Density does belong in a place like this," he said. "Putting 43 families in this space saves a large farm somewhere else in the county."
The Planning Commission recently voted to greenlight plans for the 43 townhouses with the condition that the Urbana Regional Library be taller than the townhouses closest to it, Graham Hubbard, a Frederick County planner, said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
The townhouses closest to the library must have flat roofs, rather than the sloped, pitched roofs Monocacy Land Company initially proposed. The pitched roofs would have made the units about 2 feet taller than the library, Hubbard said.
The units closest to the library will be about 40 feet away, separated by an alleyway, Hubbard said.
The Planning Commission also requested that Monocacy Land Company review potential traffic and safety issues the development could pose to the surrounding area.
The developer might need to phase the construction of the townhouses to account for road closures, mitigate potential traffic congestion, and maintain pedestrian crossings and walkways, Hubbard said.
Monocacy Land Company will have to share construction documents with the county's Division of Planning and Permitting. Then, it will work with the county to record individual townhouse plats before moving to the construction phase.
Hubbard estimated it will be another two or three years for the development project to be complete.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(1) comment
Not happy until they squeeze out every filthy dollar they can…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.