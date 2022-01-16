Frederick’s mayor and Board of Aldermen will consider whether to allow the city’s Planning Commission to issue a recommendation when property owners seek to remove their land from the city, under a proposed amendment to the city’s Land Management Code.
The issue will be taken up by the mayor and aldermen after the Planning Commission unanimously recommended they look at it in a vote last week.
The amendment deals with properties being annexed into the city, or those leaving it.
In 2006, the General Assembly required annexation plans for properties being added to the city, rather than just a proposed outline for extending public services and facilities.
The Board of Aldermen can enter into an annexation agreement with property owners who would like to become part of the city, specifying the terms and conditions for the annexation.
The amendment would also allow the aldermen to de-annex a parcel of property by charter amendment, either by request or on their own.
The Planning Commission does make recommendations on annexations, so it should think whether they’d like to do the same on de-annexations, said Gabrielle Collard, manager of current planning for the city, told the commission Monday.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Nicklas said she likes the idea of the commission being part of the process through a recommendation.
There is no timeline for when the mayor and aldermen will consider the amendment.
(1) comment
Aren't property taxes higher if property is inside the City limits? And when did they start to allow de-annexation?
