Freedom Hill Farm, located at 10720 Etzler Mill Road, Woodsboro, listed and closed at $1.18 million, making it last week’s top house. The original owner disassembled two log houses and reconstructed them to form a 2,600-plus square foot home in 1990. This peaceful and spacious property also features several outbuildings that include a two-story barn and machine sheds, seven paddocks, high-tensile fencing and rolling pastures. Exposed logs and stonework are found inside the home. The former single story log cabin is now the owner’s bedroom and full bathroom. The two-story log section includes the dining room, a den/office, and a woodstove and, on the second level, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The kitchen features a large center island and granite countertops. The large front porch and patio beautifully showcase the stonework of the connecting middle wing between the log buildings.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6279 Laneve Court, New Market, $948,399
6781 Accipter Drive, New Market, $895,992
5700 Haller Place, Frederick, $782,190
3902 Turf Court North, Mount Airy, $750,000
ADAMSTOWN
5951 Norwood Place East, $560,000
BRUNSWICK
1129 Long Farm Circle, $580,000
803 Brunswick St., $400,000
614 Brunswick St., $315,000
19 E. Potomac St., $265,000
116 W. Orndorff Drive, $240,000
FREDERICK
9045 Spring Valley Drive, $720,000
1923 Washburn Court, $715,000
412 Conundrum Terrace, $651,500
420 Carroll Parkway, $646,000
2091 Pomona Way, $594,990
2116 Bear Creek Court, $569,900
802 Creekway Drive, $529,990
7512 Oakmont Drive, $505,000
6375 Walcott Lane, $495,000
5932 Jefferson Commons Way, $454,900
1933 Fauna Drive, $442,765
8011 Fieldstone Drive, $435,000
6600 Ballenger Run Blvd., $434,000
1608 Broadford Park St., $433,000
6344 Walcott Lane, $430,000
400 Gillespie Drive, $426,586
5643 Jefferson Blvd., $425,000
306-A E. Third St., $420,000
6107 Jefferson Pike, $415,000
1931 Crossing Stone Court, $400,000
1917 Crossing Stone Court, $399,000
1915 Harpers Court, $396,000
1516 S. Rambling Way, $395,000
2422 Lakeside Drive, $390,000
591 Hillcrest Drive, $389,000
5511 Upper Mill Terrace North, $385,000
6134 Pine Crest Lane, $383,600
2026 Spring Run Circle, $362,000
9281 Ridgefield Circle, $361,000
2512 Emerson Drive, $360,000
7120 Ladd Circle, $340,000
4926 Arctic Tern Court, $340,000
1564 Saint Lawrence Court, $325,000
6772 Brace Court, $300,000
2504 Shelley Circle, #3A, $280,000
595 Cawley Drive, #2A, $265,000
5601 Avonshire Place, #E, $259,000
1603 Berry Rose Court, #3A, $253,000
IJAMSVILLE
11104 Innsbrook Way, $680,000
11441 Browningsville Road, $560,000
11310 Brookside Court, $515,000
KNOXVILLE
3519 Cemetery Circle, $253,500
MIDDLETOWN
6 Gladhill Drive, $750,000
3507 Roy Shafer Road, $670,000
3307 N. Hill Court, $485,000
4497 Pinewood Trail, $460,100
MONROVIA
12609 Fingerboard Road, $725,000
4541 Tinder Box Circle, $500,000
3993 Daisy Court, $430,000
MOUNT AIRY
5324 Concord Court, $650,000
14825 Harrisville Road, $430,000
NEW MARKET
213 Orchard Spring Way, $721,000
309 Poultney Place, $720,000
6823 W. Shavano Road, $704,565
406 Orchard Crest Circle, $675,000
10005 Picea Court, $675,000
11101 Eagletrace Drive, $659,900
11121 Pond Fountain Court, $485,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1759 Brookshire Run, $642,500
1702 Fletchers Drive, $495,000
THURMONT
15942 Saint Anthony Road, $700,000
7314 Kellys Store Road, $419,900
6 Ore Mill Place, $400,000
9 Ironmaster Drive, $370,000
15 Leekyler Place, $299,900
6 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $224,900
URBANA
3729 Stone Barn Drive, #420 D, $567,240
3820 Sugarloaf Parkway, $490,000
9607 Atterbury Lane, $470,000
9249 Angelica Lane, #104, $394,985
WALKERSVILLE
1 Wyndale Drive, $459,900
4 Goldsboro Place, $320,000
136 Sandalwood Court, $260,000
100 Chapel Court, #321, $194,900
WOODSBORO
9834 Steiner Smith Road, $495,000
9572 Woodland Drive, $419,900
