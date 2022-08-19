10720 Etzler Mill Road
This 28-acre home on Etzler Mill Road sits among a two-story barn, rolling pastures and seven paddocks.

 Courtesy photo

Freedom Hill Farm, located at 10720 Etzler Mill Road, Woodsboro, listed and closed at $1.18 million, making it last week’s top house. The original owner disassembled two log houses and reconstructed them to form a 2,600-plus square foot home in 1990. This peaceful and spacious property also features several outbuildings that include a two-story barn and machine sheds, seven paddocks, high-tensile fencing and rolling pastures. Exposed logs and stonework are found inside the home. The former single story log cabin is now the owner’s bedroom and full bathroom. The two-story log section includes the dining room, a den/office, and a woodstove and, on the second level, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The kitchen features a large center island and granite countertops. The large front porch and patio beautifully showcase the stonework of the connecting middle wing between the log buildings.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

