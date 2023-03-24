The historic property at 214 S. Market St., Frederick, closed at $1.25 million. It listed for $1.155 million.
This nearly 3,000-square-foot home has been renovated from top to bottom with a new roof, kitchen, HVAC, plumbing, electric and appliances. The open floor plan brings in lots of natural light.
A new privacy fence in the backyard leads to a stone fireplace and paved patio, three additional parking spaces and a four-car garage.
Built in 1886, the property is registered with the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
6991 Mandalong Way, New Market, $808,100
10592 Edwardian Lane, #140, New Market, $695,000
502 Carroll Walk Ave., Frederick, $689,990
1900 Antero Court, Frederick, $666,000
BRUNSWICK
115 Galyn Drive, $565,000
1315 Yourtee Spring Drive, $550,000
407 W. Potomac St., $428,500
201 Wintergreen Lane, $415,000
29 Wenner Drive, $255,000
CLARKSBURG
2739 Prices Distillery Road, $327,500
EMMITSBURG
314 E. Main St., $219,900
FREDERICK
603 Gillespie Drive, $653,229
6811 Ballenger Run Blvd., $627,000
35 E. All Saints St., #6, $615,000
2075 Pomona Way, $614,990
2124 Battery Lane, $593,000
1023 Bexhill Drive, $560,000
2125 Artillery Road, $558,250
1403 Timberwolf Drive, $535,000
2078 Pomona Way, $529,990
2458 Five Shillings Road, $515,000
1713 Evansberry Drive, $478,000
613-617 Chapel Alley, $455,000
2167 Archet Lane, $440,000
1612 Tydings Park Road, $435,000
212 Savage Road, $400,000
5601 Honeysuckle Court, $392,400
1553 Saint Lawrence Court, $350,000
10314 Putman Road, $339,000
172 Key Parkway, $325,000
5241 Regal Court, $313,000
6220 Glen Valley Terrace, #3J, $295,000
2501 Hemingway Drive, #4-3D, $290,000
2506 Shelley Circle, #7-2A, $285,000
5806-G Shadbush Court, $275,000
1835 Dulaney Court, $245,000
JEFFERSON
4826 Stockton Court, $572,000
KNOXVILLE
608 Tritapoe Drive, $319,900
LIBERTYTOWN
11920 Liberty Road, #204A, $161,400
MIDDLETOWN
7918 W. Brookridge Drive, $645,000
207 S. Jefferson St., $273,000
7316 E. Springbrook Court, $272,500
MONROVIA
4561 Tinder Box Circle, $525,000
MOUNT AIRY
14903 Chelsea Circle, $650,000
805 Rising Ridge Court, $625,000
6512 Fordice Drive, $465,000
NEW MARKET
6941 Country Club Terrace, $535,000
THURMONT
22 Terben Court, $350,000
URBANA
3620 Worthington Blvd., $575,000
3640 Worthington Blvd., $520,000
9503 Brigadoon Lane, $493,900
3718 Hope Commons Circle, $442,000
WALKERSVILLE
204 Tanglewood Court, $435,000
35 Hampton Place, $365,000
