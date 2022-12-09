Just minutes from Baker Park and Culler Lake, the home at 305 College Place, Frederick, listed for and closed at $1.447 million.
Built in 1925, this home features a renovated kitchen and master suite, hardwood floors throughout the main level, two gas fireplaces, a private in-law or au pair suite, a sunroom with heated slate flooring, and four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Outside, the rear fenced yard features tasteful landscaping, an in-ground pool, a hot tub, pergola and fish pond. The property also features one of the oldest trees in Frederick County, a Lebanon cedar with a plaque noting its history.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8148 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick, $1,138,500
407 Fairview Ave., Frederick, $1.1 million
2704 Hillfield Drive, Frederick, $1,012,497
5613 Pine Bluff Court, Frederick, $845,000
ADAMSTOWN
5528 Tracey Bruce Drive, $750,000
1519 Pleasant View Road, $423,500
BRUNSWICK
32 Concord Drive, $345,000
EMMITSBURG
8716 Hampton Valley Road, $770,725
3225 Stonehurst Court, $435,000
FREDERICK
2653 Front Shed Drive, $825,488
2715 Hillfield Drive, $825,334
819 Holden Road, $760,000
528 Carroll Walk Ave., $725,990
135 W. Church St., $725,000
142 Sunlight Court, $700,000
6295 Hawkins Court South, $678,000
5213 Continental Drive, $674,500
2224 W. Greenleaf Drive, $649,900
2219 Denali Drive, $633,790
6808 Hawes Court, $610,000
124 W. Church St., $605,000
6707 Mount Phillip Road, $595,360
2116 Chestnut Lane, $590,000
6616 Gooseander Court, $585,000
2068 Pomona Way, $550,990
2079 Pomona Way, $549,990
2064 Pomona Way, $549,990
1013 Storrington Drive, $519,000
3040 Palatine Drive, $499,900
388 Waverley Drive, $480,000
1019 Eastbourne Terrace, $475,000
386 Waverley Drive, $470,492
1204 Apollo Drive, $460,000
761 Tatum Court, $450,000
4653 Calisto Way, $450,000
6251 Ritter Drive, $436,000
2017 Fauna Drive, $435,000
2510 Emerson Drive, $425,000
1279 Apollo Drive, $424,990
1540 Wilmer Park Lane, $422,590
1542 Wilmer Park Lane, $416,475
1431 Clingmans Dome Drive, $409,990
512 Partridge Way, $400,000
1439 Clingmans Dome Drive, $399,990
1448 Wheyfield Drive, $397,000
336 Patterson Park Road, $396,965
338 Patterson Park Road, $389,990
313 S. Market St., $389,900
383 Prospect Blvd., $387,000
6202 Newport Place, $385,000
334 Patterson Park Road, $383,180
6426 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $375,000
8880 Briarcliff Lane, $375,000
117 Long Acre Court, $375,000
330 Patterson park Road, $372,480
2250 Bear Den Road, #201, $370,000
216 Harpers Way, $368,000
8913 Yellow Springs Road, $364,900
8933 Walter Martz Road, $350,000
8243 Waterside Court, $340,000
6115 Pine Ridge Terrace, $335,000
7067 Catalpa Road, $312,000
1762 Heather Lane, $305,000
104 Mercer Court, #12-1A, $291,000
2503 Catoctin Court, #4 2C, $285,000
2503 Catoctin Court, #4 2B, $275,000
1777 Carriage Way, $260,000
2124 Bristol Drive, #24, $252,500
97 Fairfield Drive, $250,000
2125 Bristol Drive, #25, $250,000
25 Consett Place, #4B, $250,000
8205 Blue Heron Drive, #3B, $235,000
902 Blue Leaf Court, #8 2D — APT H, $210,000
840-C Heather Ridge Drive, #23C, $137,000
IJAMSVILLE
2739 Loch Haven Drive, $425,000
JEFFERSON
3823 Roundtree Road, $565,000
4904 Shelburne Court, $442,000
5331 Burkittsville Road, $275,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11920 Liberty Road, #108A, $160,000
MIDDLETOWN
6642 Burkittsville Road, $810,000
7316 W. Springbrook Court, $233,700
MONROVIA
4816 Moss View Court, $839,000
4844 Railway Circle, $838,755
4823 Railway Circle, $814,760
4848 Railway Circle, $788,350
4832 Railway Circle, $775,000
10802 Pathway Lane, $740,000
3828 Greenridge Drive, $445,000
11939 Gladhill Brothers Road, $438,000
MOUNT AIRY
1601 Rising Ridge Road, $581,000
1215 Oak View Drive, $335,000
MYERSVILLE
12109 Pleasant Walk Road, $736,370
10422 Grindstone Run Road, $490,000
14030 Stottlemyer Road, $425,000
NEW MARKET
10006 Shalom Court, $720,000
10882 Hook Court, $719,030
7110 Mandalong Way, $648,960
11860 Hart Glen Court, $625,000
6909 Meadowlake Road, $600,000
6105 Stonecat Court, $575,195
6107 Stonecat Court, $537,470
7230 Bodkin Way, $517,025
7242 Bodkin Way, $506,130
6066 Goshawk St., $499,990
7240 Bodkin Way, $490,000
7229 Bodkin Way, $450,000
SABILLASVILLE
17668 Sabillasville Road, $240,000
17637 Sabillasville Road, $215,000
THURMONT
133 N. Carroll St., $285,000
URBANA
9036 Templeton Drive, $585,000
WALKERSVILLE
8354 Revelation Ave., $272,000
WOODSBORO
