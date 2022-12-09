305 College Place
This 1925 home has hardwood floors on the main level, a sunroom with heated slate flooring, an in-ground pool and hot tub outside.

Just minutes from Baker Park and Culler Lake, the home at 305 College Place, Frederick, listed for and closed at $1.447 million.

Built in 1925, this home features a renovated kitchen and master suite, hardwood floors throughout the main level, two gas fireplaces, a private in-law or au pair suite, a sunroom with heated slate flooring, and four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

