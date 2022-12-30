Built in 1900 and meticulously renovated, the home at 22 W. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.29 million, it closed at $1.25 million.
The gracious scale of this all brick home is highlighted by generously proportioned rooms, high ceilings, oversized windows and architectural details.
The 2022 renovations harmonize with the home’s timeless elegance and features modern decor, European flair and luxurious finishes.
In addition to the five bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, the home has a home office with a separate entrance and two off-site parking spaces.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
301 Grove Blvd., Frederick, $1.2 million
2728 Hillfield Drive, Frederick, $1,179,836
3606 Red Sage Way North, Urbana, $933,175
5602 Pine Bluff Court, Frederick, $906,105
BRUNSWICK
722 Potomac View Parkway, $564,900
717 Potomac View Parkway, $415,000
225 Tamarack Way, $330,000
719 Brunswick St., $325,000
EMMITSBURG
341 Mountaineers Way, $488,069
FREDERICK
1695 Double Bank Road, $893,484
501 Fleming Ave., $720,000
2804 Heartland Circle, $614,105
8910 Mountainberry Circle, $614,000
110 E. Fifth St., $598,000
6730 Brandt Court, $550,000
1609 Trotter St., $540,000
2071 Pomona Way, $463,990
1534 Wilmer Park Lane, $457,905
300 Patterson Park Road, $456,520
308 Faversham Place, $451,296
1735 Evansberry Drive, $450,000
302 Patterson Park Road, $441,590
304 Patterson Park Road, $436,000
306 Patterson Park Road, $434,325
1923 Fauna Drive, $429,990
1530 Wilmer Park Lane, $420,390
31 Winchester St., $420,000
2030 Spring Run Circle, $415,000
1528 Wilmer Park Lane, $412,680
326 Patterson Park Road, $400,325
1538 Wilmer Park Lane, $399,990
1544 Wilmer Park Lane, $399,990
328 Patterson Park Road, $397,380
1441 Trafalgar Lane, $385,000
5049 Small Gains Way, $385,000
5804 Mercantile Drive West, $380,000
8104-A Broadview Drive, $375,000
7138 Ladd Circle, $356,000
2083 Buell Drive, $355,000
1133 Daffodil Drive, $330,000
585 Lancaster Place, $305,000
403 Shannon Court, $280,000
6633 Haydown Court, $260,000
705 Motter Ave., $247,000
1401 Key Parkway, #C 301, $175,000
IJAMSVILLE
5302 Quail Creek Court, $579,000
3659 Ridgeview Road, $420,000
10006 Beerse St., $386,000
JEFFERSON
3860 Shadywood Drive, #3B, $225,000
KNOXVILLE
3630 Petersville Road, $435,000
802 Tritapoe Drive, $385,000
MIDDLETOWN
8502 Hollow Road, $814,000
29 Boileau Court, $310,000
MONROVIA
12104 Tracy Court, $515,000
3120 Will Mill Terrace, $500,000
MOUNT AIRY
4011 Lomar Drive, $645,000
2051 Wilcox Valley Drive, $620,000
13436 Penn Shop Road, $410,000
NEW MARKET
6219 Walleye Place, $819,990
171 Accipiter Drive, $811,575
THURMONT
17 Colliery Drive, $420,000
11 Ironmaster Court, $365,000
509 E. Main St., $308,000
14821 Sabillasville Road, $265,000
39 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $249,900
URBANA
3455 Flatwoods Drive, $580,000
3509 Starlight St., #404, $522,895
3509 Starlight St., #403, $504,730
3509 Starlight St., #401, $500,125
3627 Urbana Pike, $485,000
WALKERSVILLE
306 Braeburn Drive, $575,000
308 Cramer Ave., $433,000
