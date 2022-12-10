Schifferstadt tour (copy)
Buy Now

Sue Baldwin, left, shows visitors some flax and a spinning wheel Saturday at the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

The Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, one of Frederick’s oldest and most visible landmarks, held a final event of the season on Saturday before closing until the spring.

There was hot cider and gingersnap cookies in the hall by the kitchen and mulled wine and sausages for sale in the basement, along with a display of Scherenschnitte, the German art of paper cutting.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription