People will have an extra 30 days to comment on the draft environmental reports for a plan to add toll lanes to Interstates 270 and 495, following an extension announced Friday by the State Highway Administration.
The 90-day comment period has been extended to 120 days for drivers and residents to provide feedback on the draft environmental impact statement for the project that could build managed toll lanes along the two highways in the Washington, D.C. region.
The comment period is part of an evaluation that is being developed as part of the National Environmental Policy Act for the project.
The SHA, Federal Highway Administration, and the Maryland Department of the Environment have held three virtual public hearings on the reports, and will hold one more virtual meeting and two public hearings in September.
The public can testify at the virtual hearing on Sept. 3, which is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone wishing to testify can visit 495-270-p3.com/DEIS to register in advance, or call 1-855-432-1483 to listen to the testimony or leave testimony in a voicemail.
The two in-person hearings are scheduled for Sept. 1 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Largo, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Hilton Executive Meeting Center in Rockville.
Testimony will be by appointment only, and appointments can be made by calling 1-833-858-5960.
The proposals to add lanes seeks to ease congestion in the Washington region, by presenting six options and one option that involves not building any new lanes.
This phase of the project only stretches from the American Legion Bridge between Montgomery County and Virginia to I-370 near Gaithersburg. A future phase of the project would address I-270 from I-370 to Interstate 70 in Frederick.
The project has drawn criticism from legislators and residents in Montgomery and Prince George’s, concerning its impact on local homes and businesses and a shortage of transit options, as well as fears that more lanes would lead to more cars on the roads, as well as other issues.
The project involves a plan to build toll lanes along I-270 and I-495 to help ease traffic congestion in the region, which is among the worst in the country.
The toll lanes would be operated as a public-private partnership, in which the lanes are built by private contractors that would own the lanes and share proceeds from their use with the state.
The toll lanes would operate alongside existing free lanes.
