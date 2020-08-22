082220TopHouse

Built on 25-plus acres, this smart home, located at 13156 Old Annapolis Road in Mount Airy, features geothermal, radiant floors and a whole house generator.

 Courtesy photo of VJ Derbarghamian, TTR | Sotheby's International Realty

Built on 25-plus acres in 1998, the house at 13156 Old Annapolis Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home listed at $1,599,900 and closed at $1.6 million. This smart home’s amenities include geothermal, radiant floors, a whole house generator; five bedrooms, each with a balcony; 6½ baths; a main level master suite; a banquet-size dining room; large open kitchen; a home theater outfitted with a movie projector found in cinemas; and a lower level fitness center. Outdoor features include a luxury resort-style pool area with cabana; detached garage with a workshop and nearly 7,000 square feet of space for a car collection or workspace, and a second-floor two-bedroom apartment.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

12010 Coppermine Road, Union Bridge, $739,000

518 Isaac Russell St., New Market, $730,241

9206 Shafers Mill Drive, $719,900

208 Bellgate Court, $677,355

ADAMSTOWN

1719 Greenfield Road, $529,000

BRUNSWICK

4 Rick Michael Way East, $465,000

810 E. B St., $299,900

318 E. D St., $260,000

CLARKSBURG

2228 Regina Drive, $550,000

EMMITSBURG

8423 Hornets Nest Road, $429,000

FREDERICK

6252 Jefferson Blvd., $596,000

6834 Running Springs Court, $595,000

8401 Pine Bluff Road, $559,990

5643 Zoe Lane, $521,000

7839 Ridge Road, $480,000

3036 Palatine Drive, $479,900

2048 Chamberlain Drive, $478,400

1210 Lawler Drive, $462,971

1408 Timberwolf Drive, $440,000

4609 Skyline Terrace, $435,000

811 Geronimo Drive, $419,900

5821-A Bells Lane, $390,000

8463 Bald Eagle Lane, $379,985

5811 Hawk Ridge, $361,382

10327 Old Liberty Road, $357,500

2814 Shearwater Lane, $349,900

4846 Hiteshow Drive, $347,500

228 E. Second St., $345,000

112 S. Market St., $345,000

7005 Antebellum Way, $338,855

2211 Garden Lane, $312,000

1620 Wheyfield Drive, $309,900

318 Willow Ave., $305,000

1492 W. Ninth St., $305,000

902 Mosby Drive, $300,500

2634 Mosby Court, $300,000

6021 Quinn Orchard Road, $299,000

124 Cavenrock Court, $295,000

605 Amberfield Road, $294,000

1705 Derrs Square East, $290,000

5439 Shookstown Road, $288,000

2020 Malvern Way, $285,500

2097 Buell Drive, $285,000

1413 Trafalgar Lane, $285,000

9209 Ridgefield Circle, $285,000

2500 Waterside Drive, #116, $278,000

114 Waterland Way, $260,000

6628 Pebble Court, $250,000

1630 Colonial Way, $240,000

1864 Murdock Court, $232,200

306-A Mill Pond Road, $230,000

5934 Bartonsville Road, $230,000

1106 Keswick Place, $215,000

5790 Sunset View Lane, $214,000

5048 Croydon Terrace, $200,000

4919 Old Swimming Pool Road, $200,000

5830 Whitfield Court, $195,000

8205 Blue Heron Drive, #2C, $190,000

2102 Whitehall Road, #2A, $173,500

1827 Dulaney Court, $170,000

603 Himes Ave., #107, $165,000

IJAMSVILLE

3223 Winmoor Drive, $575,000

3117 Pheasant Run, $525,000

6037 Etterbeek St., $356,775

10024 Beerse St., $330,000

5954 Etterbeek St., #L, $302,015

JEFFERSON

3720 Boyington Drive, $421,310

3654 Jefferson Pike, $385,000

5207 Holter Road, $280,000

MIDDLETOWN

3086 Lockwood Drive, $360,000

115 S. Jefferson St., $329,000

7217 Beechtree Drive South, $277,500

7210 Mountain Church Road, $225,000

MONROVIA

4505 Monrovia Blvd., $535,000

4342 Viridian Terrace, $405,000

4419 Green Valley Road, $368,500

MOUNT AIRY

13972 Penn Shop Road, $567,900

3817 Purdum Drive, $455,000

13846 Penn Shop Road, $450,000

309 Westridge Circle, $402,500

12911 Moxton Drive, $350,000

MYERSVILLE

75 Ashley Way, $417,000

3632 Brethren Church Road, $360,000

NEW MARKET

11019 Country Club Road, $590,000

6880 Woodridge Road, $551,142

6825 Woodcrest, $550,000

431 Orchard Crest Circle, $526,000

7131 Masters Road, $500,000

5706 Meyer Ave., $498,000

6171 Mississippi Lane, $475,000

5607 Bobolink Trail, $445,000

5742 Cherrywood Court, $429,900

6742 New London Road, $429,900

10325 Quillback St., $420,000

5517 Roy Court, $375,000

10745 Edgewood Court, $330,000

110 Royal Oak Drive, $325,000

6509 N. Shore Square, $325,000

5723 Meadowood St., #M, $280,830

5723 Meadowood St., #L, $275,820

5733 Meadowood St., #E, $265,065

5605 Queen Anne Court, $265,000

5723 Meadowood St., #B, $259,130

5731 Meadowood St., #A, $259,130

POINT OF ROCKS

1614 Gibbons Road, $280,000

THURMONT

56 Pleasant Acres Drive, $360,000

11504 Hessong Bridge Road, $335,000

UNION BRIDGE

12703 E. Handboard Road, $360,000

URBANA

3948 Braveheart Circle, $631,000

8804 Shady Pines Drive, $539,990

8839 Urbana Church Road, $480,000

9445 Dunraven St., $420,000

9317 Penrose St., $395,000

3663 Holborn Place, $320,000

WALKERSVILLE

207 Bellgate Court, $484,270

9418 Farmingdale Ave., $382,751

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!