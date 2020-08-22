Built on 25-plus acres in 1998, the house at 13156 Old Annapolis Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home listed at $1,599,900 and closed at $1.6 million. This smart home’s amenities include geothermal, radiant floors, a whole house generator; five bedrooms, each with a balcony; 6½ baths; a main level master suite; a banquet-size dining room; large open kitchen; a home theater outfitted with a movie projector found in cinemas; and a lower level fitness center. Outdoor features include a luxury resort-style pool area with cabana; detached garage with a workshop and nearly 7,000 square feet of space for a car collection or workspace, and a second-floor two-bedroom apartment.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
12010 Coppermine Road, Union Bridge, $739,000
518 Isaac Russell St., New Market, $730,241
9206 Shafers Mill Drive, $719,900
208 Bellgate Court, $677,355
ADAMSTOWN
1719 Greenfield Road, $529,000
BRUNSWICK
4 Rick Michael Way East, $465,000
810 E. B St., $299,900
318 E. D St., $260,000
CLARKSBURG
2228 Regina Drive, $550,000
EMMITSBURG
8423 Hornets Nest Road, $429,000
FREDERICK
6252 Jefferson Blvd., $596,000
6834 Running Springs Court, $595,000
8401 Pine Bluff Road, $559,990
5643 Zoe Lane, $521,000
7839 Ridge Road, $480,000
3036 Palatine Drive, $479,900
2048 Chamberlain Drive, $478,400
1210 Lawler Drive, $462,971
1408 Timberwolf Drive, $440,000
4609 Skyline Terrace, $435,000
811 Geronimo Drive, $419,900
5821-A Bells Lane, $390,000
8463 Bald Eagle Lane, $379,985
5811 Hawk Ridge, $361,382
10327 Old Liberty Road, $357,500
2814 Shearwater Lane, $349,900
4846 Hiteshow Drive, $347,500
228 E. Second St., $345,000
112 S. Market St., $345,000
7005 Antebellum Way, $338,855
2211 Garden Lane, $312,000
1620 Wheyfield Drive, $309,900
318 Willow Ave., $305,000
1492 W. Ninth St., $305,000
902 Mosby Drive, $300,500
2634 Mosby Court, $300,000
6021 Quinn Orchard Road, $299,000
124 Cavenrock Court, $295,000
605 Amberfield Road, $294,000
1705 Derrs Square East, $290,000
5439 Shookstown Road, $288,000
2020 Malvern Way, $285,500
2097 Buell Drive, $285,000
1413 Trafalgar Lane, $285,000
9209 Ridgefield Circle, $285,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #116, $278,000
114 Waterland Way, $260,000
6628 Pebble Court, $250,000
1630 Colonial Way, $240,000
1864 Murdock Court, $232,200
306-A Mill Pond Road, $230,000
5934 Bartonsville Road, $230,000
1106 Keswick Place, $215,000
5790 Sunset View Lane, $214,000
5048 Croydon Terrace, $200,000
4919 Old Swimming Pool Road, $200,000
5830 Whitfield Court, $195,000
8205 Blue Heron Drive, #2C, $190,000
2102 Whitehall Road, #2A, $173,500
1827 Dulaney Court, $170,000
603 Himes Ave., #107, $165,000
IJAMSVILLE
3223 Winmoor Drive, $575,000
3117 Pheasant Run, $525,000
6037 Etterbeek St., $356,775
10024 Beerse St., $330,000
5954 Etterbeek St., #L, $302,015
JEFFERSON
3720 Boyington Drive, $421,310
3654 Jefferson Pike, $385,000
5207 Holter Road, $280,000
MIDDLETOWN
3086 Lockwood Drive, $360,000
115 S. Jefferson St., $329,000
7217 Beechtree Drive South, $277,500
7210 Mountain Church Road, $225,000
MONROVIA
4505 Monrovia Blvd., $535,000
4342 Viridian Terrace, $405,000
4419 Green Valley Road, $368,500
MOUNT AIRY
13972 Penn Shop Road, $567,900
3817 Purdum Drive, $455,000
13846 Penn Shop Road, $450,000
309 Westridge Circle, $402,500
12911 Moxton Drive, $350,000
MYERSVILLE
75 Ashley Way, $417,000
3632 Brethren Church Road, $360,000
NEW MARKET
11019 Country Club Road, $590,000
6880 Woodridge Road, $551,142
6825 Woodcrest, $550,000
431 Orchard Crest Circle, $526,000
7131 Masters Road, $500,000
5706 Meyer Ave., $498,000
6171 Mississippi Lane, $475,000
5607 Bobolink Trail, $445,000
5742 Cherrywood Court, $429,900
6742 New London Road, $429,900
10325 Quillback St., $420,000
5517 Roy Court, $375,000
10745 Edgewood Court, $330,000
110 Royal Oak Drive, $325,000
6509 N. Shore Square, $325,000
5723 Meadowood St., #M, $280,830
5723 Meadowood St., #L, $275,820
5733 Meadowood St., #E, $265,065
5605 Queen Anne Court, $265,000
5723 Meadowood St., #B, $259,130
5731 Meadowood St., #A, $259,130
POINT OF ROCKS
1614 Gibbons Road, $280,000
THURMONT
56 Pleasant Acres Drive, $360,000
11504 Hessong Bridge Road, $335,000
UNION BRIDGE
12703 E. Handboard Road, $360,000
URBANA
3948 Braveheart Circle, $631,000
8804 Shady Pines Drive, $539,990
8839 Urbana Church Road, $480,000
9445 Dunraven St., $420,000
9317 Penrose St., $395,000
3663 Holborn Place, $320,000
WALKERSVILLE
207 Bellgate Court, $484,270
9418 Farmingdale Ave., $382,751
