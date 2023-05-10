Smoketown Creekside in downtown Frederick is for sale for anyone who wants to run a brewery operation, according to an online listing.
The roughly 6,100-square-foot space is listed for $449,000, according to the BizBuySell, a business-selling website.
David Blackmon, who owns Smoketown Creekside and Smoketown Brewing Station in Brunswick, could not be reached for comment.
The listing is with Turning Point Real Estate.
Charles Seymour, Turning Point Real Estate’s president, and Tom Seymour, a broker with Turning Point, could not be reached for comment. Both were listed as contacts on the brochure for the listing.
Smoketown Creekside is at 400 Sagner Ave., suite 100, near Carroll Creek.
The space comes with a 10-barrel brewhouse and a walk-in cooler, the brochure says.
There’s also a custom bar area with a 24-draft tap system and a stage for large entertainment, according to the brochure.
Outside, there’s storefront parking for a food truck adjacent to an outdoor patio space, plus an additional 200 parking spots from a nearby lot.
According to the brochure, the seller has agreed to train whoever buys the space on the equipment and processes in the brewery.
