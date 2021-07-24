Built in 2006, the custom brick rancher at 14515 Shirley Bohn Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.625 million, it closed at $1.59 million. With more than 4,000-square-feet of living space, the home has five bedrooms and three full and two half baths. The fully finished lower level has a family game room, home theater and a separate one-bedroom apartment for multi-generational living or rental income. The grand entrance foyer features a vaulted ceiling and marble flooring. The 65 acres of land offers wildlife viewing, open fields and the winding South Fork of Linganore Creek throughout.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8329 Myersville Road, Middletown, $1.25 million
4415 Bill Moxley Road, Mount Airy, $1.1 million
2127 Dixon Road, Frederick, $992,532
237 E. Second St., Frederick, $975,000
ADAMSTOWN
5655 Wilt Lane, $760,000
5917 Union Ridge Court, $625,000
BRUNSWICK
607 Canal Town St., $580,000
1417 Scheer St., $548,500
4 Afton Court, $485,000
1414 Berlin Drive, $430,924
219 E. A St., $380,000
807 Fifth Ave., $364,000
817 E. Potomac St., $197,000
801 N. Maple Ave., $180,000
CASCADE
4901 Wise Road, $130,000
CLARKSBURG
2509 Green Valley Road, $371,000
DAMASCUS
28610 Clarksburg Road, $470,421
EMMITSBURG
15621 Old Frederick Road, $450,000
FREDERICK
2687 Brook Valley Road, $665,000
5827 Haller Place, $660,915
6367 Claridge Drive North, $660,000
5003 Switzer Barn Lane, $632,500
4807 Clarendon Drive, $590,000
2109 Rocky Gorge Court, $550,000
1407 Orangetip Court, $527,000
2101 Charlton House Way, $512,000
9 Wyn Court, $499,900
5003 Ironsides Drive, $491,250
1 W. 13th St., $481,651
5011 Ironsides Drive, $478,460
5011 Bob White Court, $475,000
5007 Ironsides Drive, $465,445
5009 Ironsides Drive, $463,445
320 Thomas Ave., $459,900
409 Culler Ave., $456,000
5005 Ironsides Place, $454,445
3616 Singleton Terrace, $440,000
119 E. Fourth St., $439,000
6544 Ballenger Run Blvd., $438,000
435 S. Market St., $415,000
4960 Small Gains Way, $407,000
2017 Mill Island Parkway, $400,000
1121 Lawler Drive, $395,000
10328 Old Liberty Road, $385,000
314 Park Ave., $380,000
5608 Ashburn Terrace, $360,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #209, $355,000
8855 Briarcliff Lane, $347,000
7158 Oberlin Circle, $345,000
1823 Jameson Drive, $343,654
225 E. Fourth St., $340,000
1644 Coopers Way, $340,000
613 Charles St., $340,000
5377 Partners Court, $330,000
5709 Chase Court, $329,000
2638 Mosby Court, $325,000
508 Eisenhower Drive, $322,000
5601 Rockledge Court, $320,000
2201 Waller House Court, $315,000
5635 Denton Court, $315,000
1874-B Monocacy View Circle, #28B, $313,000
6629 Willis Lane, $305,000
611 Lee Place,
$305,000
544 Eisenhower Drive, $301,500
418 Megan Court, $300,000
1587 Saint Lawrence Court, $290,000
1788 Carriage Way, $275,000
239 Canfield Terrace, $267,000
5 Hamilton Ave., $265,000
552 Cascade Way, $262,000
560 Cotswold Court, $260,000
520 Essex Place, $250,000
2504 Shelley Circle, #1D, $240,000
2507 Coach House Way, #3B, $230,000
565 Cascade Way, $225,000
2502 Driftwood Court East, #1B, $220,000
2408 Ellsworth Way, #3C, $210,000
809-M Stratford Way, #1400M, $182,000
2104 Whitehall Road, #1D, $180,000
1405 Key Parkway, #101, $130,000
IJAMSVILLE
9601 Gibralter Lane, $700,000
3398 Keats Court, $645,000
2743 Loch Haven Drive, $532,000
11583 Nor Ray Circle, $510,000
5833 Rochefort St., $387,000
5952 Etterbeek St., $380,000
JEFFERSON
4912 Shadywood Drive, $401,251
MIDDLETOWN
100 Prospect St., $767,000
410 Glenbrook Drive, $751,000
204 Cone Branch Drive, $625,000
8585 Valley Drive, $440,000
5 Locust Blvd., $387,650
329 S. Church St., $103,500
MONROVIA
4605 Viridian Terrace, $811,764
4720 Monrovia Blvd., $643,405
4799 Mid County Court, $514,000
4640 Plum Road, $478,980
11760-A Browningsville Road, $366,250
MOUNT AIRY
7177 Woodville Road, $934,490
13634 Primavera Drive, $693,730
4217 Rolling Acres Drive, $401,500
MYERSVILLE
12804 Spruce Run Road, $540,000
3906 Highland Court $465,000
2009 Monument Road, $260,000
NEW MARKET
6632-A Coldstream Drive, $915,000
6158 Fallfish Court, $745,000
10003 Shalom Court, $705,999
6707 Accipiter Drive, $676,500
6659 Coldstream Drive, $605,000
500 Plummer St., $561,000
10232 Wood Thrush Drive, $460,000
3 S. Federal St., $350,000
6202 Illinois Court, $304,000
10284-C White Pelican Way, #108C, $190,000
NEW WINDSOR
9933 McKinstry Mill Road, $502,250
15071 New Windsor Road, $350,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9809 Appolds Road, $740,000
9524 Rocky Ridge Road, $299,000
THURMONT
7947 Black Road, $449,900
23 Meadow Lane, $341,000
113 Dogwood Ave., $310,000
13 Walnut St., $210,000
UNION BRIDGE
12362 Liberty East Terrace, $378,000
URBANA
3824 Braveheart Lane, $835,000
3635 Red Sage Way, $822,875
8641 Shady Pines Drive, $594,990
3116 Herb Garden Mews N, $529,990
8653 Satinwood Drive, #510 C, $523,490
3603 Urbana Pike, $494,000
3114 Herb Garden Mews N, $491,165
3646 Worthington Blvd., $484,000
WALKERSVILLE
222 Cobble Way, $451,500
130 Savannah Court, $235,000
WOODSBORO
11903 Buffington Road, $400,000
110 Copper Oaks Court, $385,000
302 S. Second St., $360,000
