Sixty-five acres of land on Shirley Bohn Road has a home with 4,000 square feet of living space.

 Photo credit to Janet Flaherty, ProSource Real Estate

Built in 2006, the custom brick rancher at 14515 Shirley Bohn Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.625 million, it closed at $1.59 million. With more than 4,000-square-feet of living space, the home has five bedrooms and three full and two half baths. The fully finished lower level has a family game room, home theater and a separate one-bedroom apartment for multi-generational living or rental income. The grand entrance foyer features a vaulted ceiling and marble flooring. The 65 acres of land offers wildlife viewing, open fields and the winding South Fork of Linganore Creek throughout.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

8329 Myersville Road, Middletown, $1.25 million

4415 Bill Moxley Road, Mount Airy, $1.1 million

2127 Dixon Road, Frederick, $992,532

237 E. Second St., Frederick, $975,000

ADAMSTOWN

5655 Wilt Lane, $760,000

5917 Union Ridge Court, $625,000

BRUNSWICK

607 Canal Town St., $580,000

1417 Scheer St., $548,500

4 Afton Court, $485,000

1414 Berlin Drive, $430,924

219 E. A St., $380,000

807 Fifth Ave., $364,000

817 E. Potomac St., $197,000

801 N. Maple Ave., $180,000

CASCADE

4901 Wise Road, $130,000

CLARKSBURG

2509 Green Valley Road, $371,000

DAMASCUS

28610 Clarksburg Road, $470,421

EMMITSBURG

15621 Old Frederick Road, $450,000

FREDERICK

2687 Brook Valley Road, $665,000

5827 Haller Place, $660,915

6367 Claridge Drive North, $660,000

5003 Switzer Barn Lane, $632,500

4807 Clarendon Drive, $590,000

2109 Rocky Gorge Court, $550,000

1407 Orangetip Court, $527,000

2101 Charlton House Way, $512,000

9 Wyn Court, $499,900

5003 Ironsides Drive, $491,250

1 W. 13th St., $481,651

5011 Ironsides Drive, $478,460

5011 Bob White Court, $475,000

5007 Ironsides Drive, $465,445

5009 Ironsides Drive, $463,445

320 Thomas Ave., $459,900

409 Culler Ave., $456,000

5005 Ironsides Place, $454,445

3616 Singleton Terrace, $440,000

119 E. Fourth St., $439,000

6544 Ballenger Run Blvd., $438,000

435 S. Market St., $415,000

4960 Small Gains Way, $407,000

2017 Mill Island Parkway, $400,000

1121 Lawler Drive, $395,000

10328 Old Liberty Road, $385,000

314 Park Ave., $380,000

5608 Ashburn Terrace, $360,000

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #209, $355,000

8855 Briarcliff Lane, $347,000

7158 Oberlin Circle, $345,000

1823 Jameson Drive, $343,654

225 E. Fourth St., $340,000

1644 Coopers Way, $340,000

613 Charles St., $340,000

5377 Partners Court, $330,000

5709 Chase Court, $329,000

2638 Mosby Court, $325,000

508 Eisenhower Drive, $322,000

5601 Rockledge Court, $320,000

2201 Waller House Court, $315,000

5635 Denton Court, $315,000

1874-B Monocacy View Circle, #28B, $313,000

6629 Willis Lane, $305,000

611 Lee Place,

$305,000

544 Eisenhower Drive, $301,500

418 Megan Court, $300,000

1587 Saint Lawrence Court, $290,000

1788 Carriage Way, $275,000

239 Canfield Terrace, $267,000

5 Hamilton Ave., $265,000

552 Cascade Way, $262,000

560 Cotswold Court, $260,000

520 Essex Place, $250,000

2504 Shelley Circle, #1D, $240,000

2507 Coach House Way, #3B, $230,000

565 Cascade Way, $225,000

2502 Driftwood Court East, #1B, $220,000

2408 Ellsworth Way, #3C, $210,000

809-M Stratford Way, #1400M, $182,000

2104 Whitehall Road, #1D, $180,000

1405 Key Parkway, #101, $130,000

IJAMSVILLE

9601 Gibralter Lane, $700,000

3398 Keats Court, $645,000

2743 Loch Haven Drive, $532,000

11583 Nor Ray Circle, $510,000

5833 Rochefort St., $387,000

5952 Etterbeek St., $380,000

JEFFERSON

4912 Shadywood Drive, $401,251

MIDDLETOWN

100 Prospect St., $767,000

410 Glenbrook Drive, $751,000

204 Cone Branch Drive, $625,000

8585 Valley Drive, $440,000

5 Locust Blvd., $387,650

329 S. Church St., $103,500

MONROVIA

4605 Viridian Terrace, $811,764

4720 Monrovia Blvd., $643,405

4799 Mid County Court, $514,000

4640 Plum Road, $478,980

11760-A Browningsville Road, $366,250

MOUNT AIRY

7177 Woodville Road, $934,490

13634 Primavera Drive, $693,730

4217 Rolling Acres Drive, $401,500

MYERSVILLE

12804 Spruce Run Road, $540,000

3906 Highland Court $465,000

2009 Monument Road, $260,000

NEW MARKET

6632-A Coldstream Drive, $915,000

6158 Fallfish Court, $745,000

10003 Shalom Court, $705,999

6707 Accipiter Drive, $676,500

6659 Coldstream Drive, $605,000

500 Plummer St., $561,000

10232 Wood Thrush Drive, $460,000

3 S. Federal St., $350,000

6202 Illinois Court, $304,000

10284-C White Pelican Way, #108C, $190,000

NEW WINDSOR

9933 McKinstry Mill Road, $502,250

15071 New Windsor Road, $350,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9809 Appolds Road, $740,000

9524 Rocky Ridge Road, $299,000

THURMONT

7947 Black Road, $449,900

23 Meadow Lane, $341,000

113 Dogwood Ave., $310,000

13 Walnut St., $210,000

UNION BRIDGE

12362 Liberty East Terrace, $378,000

URBANA

3824 Braveheart Lane, $835,000

3635 Red Sage Way, $822,875

8641 Shady Pines Drive, $594,990

3116 Herb Garden Mews N, $529,990

8653 Satinwood Drive, #510 C, $523,490

3603 Urbana Pike, $494,000

3114 Herb Garden Mews N, $491,165

3646 Worthington Blvd., $484,000

WALKERSVILLE

222 Cobble Way, $451,500

130 Savannah Court, $235,000

WOODSBORO

11903 Buffington Road, $400,000

110 Copper Oaks Court, $385,000

302 S. Second St., $360,000

