Built in 1999 on a 51/2 acres, the home at 6328 Yeagertown Road, New Market, is last week’s top house. Listing at $846,000, it closed at $860,000.
The main level features a spacious, open concept design with a two-story entryway and 10-foot ceilings. The table-space, center-island, granite and cherry kitchen, along with the dining room and family room, are perfect for entertaining. This level also includes an office space with a gas fireplace, laundry/storage room and a half bath.
The three bathrooms on the upper level were updated. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, a spa-like bath with an oversize seated frameless shower, stand-alone tub and private toilet room. The upper level also features four additional bedrooms.
A sixth bedroom, with full bath, is in the walkout lower level. This level also includes a rec room and kitchen area as well as storage space.
Outside there is a multi-tiered deck overlooking the woods, a three-car detached garage and plenty of additional driveway parking. The roof and gutters were updated two years ago.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
7615 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $820,000
501 Karn Place, Brunswick, $799,999
1903 Wetterhorn Court, Frederick, $790,000
9131 Bowling Green Drive, Urbana, $780,000
ADAMSTOWN
5524 Young Family Trail West, $715,000
BRUNSWICK
1235 Tide Lock St., $655,000
1420 Crampton St., $575,590
FREDERICK
5827 Haller Place, $755,000
5838 Broad Branch Way, $736,000
3005 Mill Island Parkway, $700,000
8208 Virginia Lane, $699,900
7643 Old Receiver Road, $675,000
5740 Stone School Lane, $650,000
6211 Christian Kemp Drive North, $630,000
307 Magnolia Ave., $608,000
9304 Hillsborough Drive, $602,000
5701 Woodlyn Road, $554,900
9042 Allington Manor Circle West, $530,000
1711 Aurora Way, $509,780
8300 Brookmere Blvd., $499,900
8549 Rocky Springs Road, $490,000
1715 Atlas Drive, $473,775
1719 Atlas Drive, $470,195
6913 N. Clifton Road, $460,000
5321 Old National Pike, $454,000
312 Pemberton Park Lane, $445,945
306 Hammersmith Circle, $439,990
318 Pemberton Park Lane, $430,955
6127 Newport Terrace, $429,500
1520 Wilmer Park Lane, $428,530
320 Pemberton Park Lane, $427,010
304 Hammersmith Circle, $424,900
2036 Buell Drive, $420,000
8650 Walter Martz Road, $419,990
112 Deerfield Place, $410,000
8002 Sunnybrook Court, $401,500
4930 Madonough Place, $380,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #114, $369,000
5928 Quinn Road, $355,000
5789 Katsura Court, $355,000
109 Twin Eagle Court, $350,000
98 Victoria Square, $339,000
6724 Mallard Court, $330,000
6893 Snowberry Court, $320,000
193 Fairfield Drive, $320,000
513 Riggs Court, $306,000
6815 Yellow Sheave Court, $305,000
49 Vienna Court, $302,000
1608 Jennings Court, $302,000
2500 Hemingway Drive, Bldg. 3, Unit 1A, $295,000
6516-G Daytona Court, #101, $282,000
8205 Blue Heron Drive, #1D, $261,000
1225-E Danielle Drive, $245,000
609 Himes Ave., #108, $245,000
2125 Wainwright Court, #2A, $225,000
2136 Wainwright Court, #1C, $223,000
IJAMSVILLE
3482 Pleasant Grove Drive, $554,900
3434 Big Woods Road, $375,000
JEFFERSON
6250 Picnic Woods Road, $671,000
2730 Lander Road, $360,000
KNOXVILLE
MIDDLETOWN
3315 North Hill Court, $715,000
4511 Willow Tree Drive, $540,000
7096 Shale Court, $390,517
MONROVIA
11797 Ridgeway Court, $765,000
4514 Landsdale Parkway, $760,000
3913 Rosewood Road, $480,000
3912 Rosewood Road, $434,500
MOUNT AIRY
7703 Hobbs Court, $629,750
12640 Molesworth Drive, $595,000
13903 Legion Court, $510,000
14707 Harrisville Road, $420,000
NEW MARKET
6967 Mandalong Way, $727,212
9918 Arapahoe Road, $725,000
7031 Mandalong Way, $702,300
11255 Country Club Road, $640,000
10643 Brewerton Lane, $521,000
7267 Bodkin Way, $416,815
POINT OF ROCKS
1631 Gibbons Road, $400,000
THURMONT
815 Woodland Ave., $386,000
6 Frederick Road, $235,000
14135 Graceham Road, $225,000
URBANA
3520 Starlight St., #404, $553,845
3520 Starlight St., #401, $533,175
3659 Worthington Blvd., $530,000
9249 Angelica Lane, #301, $445,000
3657 Holborn Place, $410,000
3520 Starlight St., #102, $387,550
3520 Starlight St., #103, $386,400
By the Numbers Number of closings: 99 Maximum closing price: $860,000 Minimum closing price: $223,000 Oldest: 156 B&O Ave., Frederick, built in 1880
