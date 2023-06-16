6328 Yeagertown Road
This 5.5 acre home has a two-story entryway, six bedrooms, a rec room and a three-car garage.

Built in 1999 on a 51/2 acres, the home at 6328 Yeagertown Road, New Market, is last week’s top house. Listing at $846,000, it closed at $860,000.

The main level features a spacious, open concept design with a two-story entryway and 10-foot ceilings. The table-space, center-island, granite and cherry kitchen, along with the dining room and family room, are perfect for entertaining. This level also includes an office space with a gas fireplace, laundry/storage room and a half bath.

