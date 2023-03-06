A project to build athletic facilities at Frederick's Westside Regional Park has received $80,000 from the state for a study to look at its viability.
The $80,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce is earmarked to fund a feasibility study for the “Maryland Sports & Education Campus at Hargett Farm.”
According to information provided with the application to the state, the project's campus would provide a variety of athletic facilities at the city's Westside Regional Park, including swimming, track and field, and fields for soccer, field hockey, and lacrosse.
The application paints the project as an attempt to revive progress on developing an athletic complex out at the park, on the site of the former Hargett Farm along Butterfly Lane on the west side of Frederick.
A master plan in 2016 identified the park as a good spot for an athletic facility that would serve both local residents and out-of-town visitors traveling to tournaments at the site. However, there has been little progress in fulfilling the plan's goals, according to the application.
The application to the state was filed by Good Works Frederick Inc.
The company's executive director, Ed Hinde, told the News-Post Monday in an email that he was not in a position to comment on the grant funding and its purpose yet.
Dave Ziedelis, executive director for Visit Frederick, which promotes tourism in the area, was also listed on the application to the state, but could not be reached for comment Monday.
The application says Good Works Frederick plans to use the state money to hire Victus Advisors, a Utah-based company that specializes in sports, recreation and event facilities, to do the feasibility study for the project.
The study will look at demographics and facilities in the local sports community, what types of programs are available, analyze market demand for a facility, analyze space needs, and develop a preliminary cost estimate, among other factors.
The facility could include facilities such as:
- a nine-lane outdoor track and field facility with seating for 5,000 spectators
- a swim center with multiple swimming pools and room for water aerobics and aquatics programs
- a college and youth baseball and softball facility
- basketball and volleyball courts
- a center on aging and health
- a strength and conditioning center
- a sports medicine and rehab center
- multipurpose rooms.
If it develops as planned, the center could be one of a variety of amenities developed in the park and its surrounding area.
The area is already home to Butterfly Ridge Elementary School and Sophie and Madigan's Playground, an interactive facility built to honor the memories of Sophie Lillard, 6, and her sister, Madigan, 3, who died when their family’s house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.
The city and the National Park Service have been talking for several years about moving the service's Historic Preservation Training Center from its current location downtown to a new home in the park.
And some city residents have been urging the county to locate a new library planned the city's west side at the park rather than a possible site at a county facility off Himes Avenue.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.