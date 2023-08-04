Listing at $1.295 million and closing at $1.28 million, the home and farm at 7670 Talbot Run Road, on 80 acres in Mount Airy, is last week’s top house.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2003. Located in the heart of Maryland’s wine country, the farm was used as a winery with four acres of black currants and a 4-acre trellised vineyard is ready for planting. The land also includes 25 open acres and about 55 acres of woodland and a section of Black Ankle Creek.
Outbuildings include an 80x20 two-level building previously used for wine production with a 9x12 walk-in cooler; a machine shed, and an animal shed with a dog run.
The property is enhanced by a custom-built 4,000+ square foot home with an open floor plan and views from every room. The modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances. A dual staircase leads to the upper floor and there is a full walk-out basement with a rough-in bath.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
4809 Monrovia Court, Monrovia, $956,102
6014 Walleye Place, New Market, $905,810
9333 Elgin Lane, Urbana, $890,000
3659 Byron Circle, Urbana, $860,000
ADAMSTOWN
5504 Tracey Bruce Drive, $735,000
BRUNSWICK
727-729 E. D St., $500,000
808 Potomac View Parkway, $440,000
109 Fourth Ave., $380,000
EMMITSBURG
400 Timbermill Run, $555,000
310 Mountaineers Way, $510,000
3220 Stonehurst Court, $506,000
433 Ramblewood Court, $485,000
16617 Old Emmitsburg Road, $415,000
FREDERICK
5709 Scott Ridge Place, $825,000
422 Constellation Lane, $699,990
1114 Holden Road, #9, $692,725
404 Constellation Lane, $688,990
120 E. Third St., $645,000
6412 Spring Forest Road, $610,000
2494 Five Shillings Road, $575,000
484 Herringbone Way, $560,990
486 Herringbone Way, $559,990
4042 Ballenger Creek Pike, $550,000
5230 Kingsbrook Drive, $540,000
2250 Bear Den Road, #408, $535,000
6571 Whetstone Drive, $528,600
2584 Bear Den Road, $525,000
6401 Walcott Lane, $500,000
1750 Atlas Drive, $491,320
7508 Somerset Terrace, $489,900
1746 Atlas Drive, $485,775
1005 Seneca Drive, $485,000
9320 Opossumtown Pike, $465,000
2180 Archet Lane, $450,000
362 Furgeson Lane, $443,294
1938 Fauna Drive, $441,513
1587 Andover Lane, $440,000
5525 Westcott Circle, $430,000
2020 Spring Run Circle, $430,000
1944 Fauna Drive, $429,990
8638 Walter Martz Road, $426,990
50 E. South St., $425,000
1940 Fauna Drive, $419,990
6118 Baldridge Circle, $410,000
6154 Murray Terrace, $410,000
2-A Hamilton Ave., $400,000
358 Furgeson Lane, $391,535
710 N. Market St., $390,000
5893 Bella Marie Way, $380,000
29 Victoria Square, $380,000
118 E. Sixth St., $375,000
5845 Bella Marie Way, $375,000
6740 Killdeer Court, $370,000
1467 Mobley Court, $350,000
1017 Robin Hill Terrace, $347,500
4839 Hiteshow Drive, #203, $340,000
7952 McKaig Road, $340,000
6480 Calverton Drive, #201, $339,900
5759 Sweet Bay Court, $324,000
113 Lauren Court, $320,000
107 Charleston Lane, $286,000
5600 Avonshire Place, #B, $267,500
502 Bradley Court, #5C, $257,000
501 Patton Circle, #6M, $253,000
546 Wellington Court, $225,000
7020 Basswood Road, $153,000
4330 Basford Road, $115,000
JEFFERSON
4836 Prussman Way, $678,340
4114 Londonderry Drive, $570,000
KNOXVILLE
704 Knoxville Road, $380,000
MIDDLETOWN
2601 Bennies Hill Road, $785,000
20 Wagon Shed Lane, $785,000
MONROVIA
4484 Stovepipe Lane, $830,000
11776 Ridgeway Court, $742,000
3908 Millstone Circle, $615,000
11309 Scenic View Court, $505,000
3721 Blueberry Drive, $495,000
MOUNT AIRY
13732 Old National Pike, $835,000
619 Park Ridge Drive, $665,000
313 Willowglen Ave., $393,000
MYERSVILLE
3235 Brethren Church Road, $290,000
NEW MARKET
6002 Walleye Place, $857,135
7033 Mandalong Court, $766,442
6902 Mandalong Way, $765,422
10887 Hook Court, $752,517
7013 Mandalong Court, $727,118
7102 Mandalong Way, $702,990
7017 Mandalong Court, $679,217
10911 Oakcrest Circle, $675,000
10105 Bluegill St., $564,985
6000 Pecking Stone St., $560,000
10923 Divot Court, $526,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1701 Canal Run Drive, $600,000
ROCKY RIDGE
14054 Hoovers Mill Road, $377,500
SABILLASVILLE
15903 Foxville Deerfield Road, $440,000
SMITHSBURG
13322 Loy Wolfe Road, $525,000
4222 Garfield Road, $455,000
3927 Forest School Road, $362,000
THURMONT
15643 Kelbaugh Road, $665,255
106 Summit Ave., $502,697
8704 Orndorff Road, $315,000
URBANA
3911 Aberdeen Way, $852,000
3200 Cedar Grove Mews, $815,000
9000 McPherson St., $650,000
WALKERSVILLE
40 Georgetown Road, $363,500
WOODSBORO
332 Copper Oaks Drive, $550,000
By the Numbers Number of closings: 114 Maximum closing price: $1.28 million Minimum closing price: $115,000 Oldest: 727-729 E. D St., Brunswick, built in 1890
