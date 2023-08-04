7670 Talbot Run Road

This custom-built home sits on 80 acres in the heart of Maryland’s wine country.

Listing at $1.295 million and closing at $1.28 million, the home and farm at 7670 Talbot Run Road, on 80 acres in Mount Airy, is last week’s top house.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2003. Located in the heart of Maryland’s wine country, the farm was used as a winery with four acres of black currants and a 4-acre trellised vineyard is ready for planting. The land also includes 25 open acres and about 55 acres of woodland and a section of Black Ankle Creek.

