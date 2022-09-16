Built in 2000, the home at 8507 Pine Bluff Road, Frederick, closed at $965,000. The list price was $949,000. This five-bedroom home in Tallyn Ridge, near Pinecliff Park, features a first-floor main bedroom and bath, hardwood floors, detailed moldings, a large open kitchen and eating area, formal dining room, an attached two-car garage and lots of space for entertaining.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
706 Glenbrook Drive, Middletown, $780,000
6335 Claridge Drive South, Frederick, $745,000
3701 Blueberry Drive, Monrovia, $740,000
11321 Country Club Road, New Market, $735,000
ADAMSTOWN
5535 Tracey Bruce Drive, $625,000
BRUNSWICK
529 Potomac View Parkway, $540,000
1178 Potomac View, $491,490
613 Potomac View Parkway, $427,000
FREDERICK
6707 Jordan Valley Court, $650,000
2613 Mill Race Road, $615,000
8398 Buckeye Court, $605,000
95 Howard Court, $570,000
7702 Bridle Path Circle, $570,000
5598 Sedwick Court, $550,000
2222 W. Greenleaf Drive, $539,000
8471 Bald Eagle Lane, $495,000
351 W. Patrick St., $450,000
7108 Linganore Road, $450,000
1209 Furgeson Lane, $448,030
5021 Ironsides Drive, $445,000
323 Madison St., $435,000
1407 Bexley Way, $425,000
1824 Rocky Glen Drive, $417,900
419 Navaho Drive, $406,000
5813 Bells Lane, $400,000
222 Timber View Court, $400,000
8803 Briarcliff Lane, $385,000
1704 Derrs Square West, $382,000
1909 Harpers Court, $380,000
509 Sylvan Court, $365,000
1497 W. 10th St., $350,000
6487 Jack Linton Drive South, $335,000
7822-F Fingerboard Road, $309,000
6827 Acacia Court, $308,000
158 Fairfield Drive, $289,900
5749 Sunset View Lane, $260,000
220 Deervalley Drive, $256,000
5650 Wade Court, #J, $236,500
1602 Berry Rose Court, #2 1D, $220,000
JEFFERSON
2906 Jefferson Pike, $576,700
2730 Lander Road, $136,681
MIDDLETOWN
110 Ingalls Drive, $555,000
4218 Garnet Drive, $435,000
MONROVIA
12507 Lee Hill Drive, $422,000
MOUNT AIRY
1603 Rising Ridge Road, $567,000
301 Westrdige Drive, $555,000
NEW MARKET
9907 Arapahoe Road, $715,000
610 Prosser St., $660,000
10706 Dewey Way East, $660,000
5927 Tomahawk St., $520,000
7027 Country Club Terrace, $520,000
5731 Old Log Court, $489,000
6023 Pecking Stone St., $479,900
10824 Dewey Way East, $415,000
6238 N. Steamboat Way, $360,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1755 Canal Run Drive, $500,000
URBANA
3818 Addison Woods Road, $430,000
WALKERSVILLE
230 Winter Brook Drive, $465,000
8467 Discovery Blvd., $265,000
