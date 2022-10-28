Built in 2007, the home at 10093 Masser Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house.
Listing at $1.345 million, it closed at $1.2 million. This custom home is on 20 secluded acres and features four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, with an open concept and main floor primary suite and mountain views from the front porch.
A sunroom, with floor to ceiling windows, provides access to the backyard and deck, and leads to the living room. Upstairs is a family room or office space.
The lower level is finished with a second wood-burning fireplace with stone veneer. A large unfinished area is roughed-in for another bathroom and there is an enclosed sound sensitive music room.
Outside, there is a 1 1/2-acre stocked pond surrounded by waterfowl habitat, secluded woodland, and board fence pastures make it suitable for livestock. The detached garage also has a workspace and unfinished loft.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
5600 Pine Bluff Court, Frederick, $959,240
10862 Hook Court, New Market, $813,610
6744 Accipiter Drive, $795,000
504 Carroll Walk Ave., $788,990
ADAMSTOWN
5911 Union Ridge Court, $750,000
BRUNSWICK
809 Roundhouse Drive, $650,000
118 Galyn Drive, $580,000
EMMITSBURG
FREDERICK
32 E. Third St., $785,000
1039 N. Market St., $721,000
526 Carroll Walk Ave., $714,990
2649 Front Shed Drive, $711,066
2945 Mill Island Parkway, $685,000
2422 Cobblestone Way, $634,000
6440 Spring Forest Road, $625,000
2589 Grangemill Lane, $576,163
2661 Monocacy Ford Road, $575,000
1206 Marsalis Place, $568,436
2222 W. Greenleaf Drive, $540,000
1202 Apollo Drive, $515,990
1211 Furgeson Lane, $482,351
2559 Grangemill Lane, $458,083
558 Banquet Lane, $444,990
1261 Apollo Drive, $439,990
1301 Peachtree Court, $420,000
1801 Noblewood Court, $395,000
6462 Walcott Lane, $385,000
6108 Pine Crest Lane, $369,900
5976 Forum Square, $350,000
106 Waterland Court, $335,000
617 Tivoli Road, $325,000
1190 Players Circle, $295,000
50 S. Pendleton Court, $290,000
240 S. Carroll St., $290,000
483 Carrollton Drive, $279,000
6722 Fallow Hill Court, $275,000
204 Deervalley Drive, $275,000
500 Marshall Court, #3D, $235,000
815 Chadwick Circle, $225,000
2125 Wainwright Court, #BA, $200,000
IJAMSVILLE
9900 Wentworth Place, $705,000
MIDDLETOWN
2509 Milt Summers Road, $385,000
MONROVIA
4391 Shamrock Drive, $760,000
4316 Wendy Court, $438,500
MOUNT AIRY
311 Willowglen Ave., $370,000
MYERSVILLE
705 Rocky Fountain Drive, $525,000
3906 Highland Ave., $335,000
NEW MARKET
9800 Accipiter Court, $770,000
9705 Woodfield Court, $755,000
7142 Masters Road, $727,383
6076 Douglas Ave., $607,000
5903 Jacobean Place, $545,000
6576 Nyasa Bend, $499,000
10336 Quillback St., $485,000
5775 Mussetter Court, $415,000
THURMONT
7929 Black Road, $600,000
214 W. Main St., $220,000
URBANA
9336 Basil Court, $780,000
8447 Red Sage Lane, $599,990
9522 Hyde Place, $419,900
WALKERSVILLE
251 Winter Brook Drive, $486,500
8513 Adventure Court, $415,000
8403 Vision Lane, $270,500
8343 Revelation Ave., $265,000
8767 Treasure Ave., $249,900
