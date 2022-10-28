10093 Masser Road
This 2007 home has a sunroom, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a wood-burning fireplace on the lower level, and a stocked pond outside.

Built in 2007, the home at 10093 Masser Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house.

Listing at $1.345 million, it closed at $1.2 million. This custom home is on 20 secluded acres and features four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, with an open concept and main floor primary suite and mountain views from the front porch.

