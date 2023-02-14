The developer of a boutique hotel and residential construction project in downtown Frederick will split the housing units into three buildings instead of two, although the number of units will remain the same.
The owners of the project on the site of the former Visitation Academy on Frederick's East 2nd Street will now divide the property's 33 residential units between three buildings.
The city's Planning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a site plan for seven units in a four-story, 33,100-square-foot building.
The property's original site plan was approved for up to 33 units, but in two buildings.
The third building will consist of three floors with two units each, and a penthouse unit on the fourth floor, Jim O'Hare, the project's developer, said after Monday's meeting.
The property's other two residential buildings will have 16 condo units and 10 condo units, according to a report prepared by the city planning staff.
The first condo building is expected to be finished in early summer, and all 10 units have been sold, O'Hare wrote in an email Tuesday. The 7-unit building is expected to be finished in mid-2024.
The hotel, with 57 standard rooms and 10 extended-stay rooms, is expected to open later in 2023, O'Hare wrote.
Plans for the Marriott-affiliated Visitation Hotel Frederick, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, also include an upscale restaurant in the school's deconsecrated chapel area, along with other amenities.
The project is being built on the site of Visitation Academy, a former all-girls Catholic school for pre-kindergarten through middle school students.
The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment.
The site was used as a hospital during the Civil War, and nuns lived on the property until 2005. About 110 of them are buried in a cemetery in the rear courtyard, which will be preserved as part of the project.
While the addition of the third building will affect the distribution of the residential units, the project will maintain its approval under the city's adequate public facilities ordinance, since the number of units remains the same.
The ordinance seeks to make sure that development projects don't overwhelm public services, such as roads, water and sewer capacity, and schools.
Students from the residential units on the Visitation site will attend Spring Ridge Elementary School and Gov. Thomas Johnson middle and high schools, according to the city staff report.
