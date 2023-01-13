A few days before registered Thurmont voters decide on a controversial annexation, developer Daniel Cross — whose proposed project hinges on the annexation — held a meeting with residents on Thursday.
He posed a question to attendees: If not this 24.5-acre high-density development, then what?
The responses from the crowd of roughly 25 people at the Thurmont American Legion varied, but all followed a similar call to prioritize the development of single-family homes or condos to meet the growing housing needs of Thurmont.
Thurmont voters will vote Tuesday in a referendum on whether the town should annex a 16.7-acre plot of farmland encircled by Apples Church and Graceham roads and zone it for high-density development, allowing Cross to carry out his “mixed-use inter-generational community.” The project would include 172 dwelling units, an assisted living facility and a daycare, among other amenities.
Thurmont’s five-member Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the annexation in September.
Under the annexation agreement, Cross will help improve roads surrounding the development. Town staff members estimate the development will bring about $2 million to the town, including public impact fees and tax dollars.
Two months later, a group called Envision Thurmont collected enough signatures to force a referendum on the annexation.
Cross said Thursday that if Thurmont voters decide not to approve the annexation, he would submit development plans for a roughly 8-acre plot that is already in town limits and zoned for high-density development.
If the 16.7 acres were taken off the table with a vote against annexation, Cross said he’ll be back, but would take a different approach.
“Lesson learned,” Cross said. “I’m not going to meet with just the planning commission. I’m going to meet with you, the citizens.”
Some attendees discussed the possibility of adjusting the Thurmont master plan and removing zoning requirements for high-density developments on select plots of land.
“It’s not conducive to what Thurmont is about,” said resident Dan Twigg of Cross’ proposed development. “We don’t have anything comparable to this anywhere else in town.”
In the first half of Thursday night’s meeting, Cross walked residents through the iterations of his plans for the 24.5-acre development, which were displayed on PowerPoint slides and easels in the back of the room.
Cross wanted to emphasize that since 2018, he and his company, Cross & Company LLC, had been following the town planning commission’s guidance on how to develop the property.
He said that his initial proposal in 2018 prioritized the single-family homes that meeting attendees said they preferred. However, he said those plans were nixed by the planning commission in favor of higher-density development.
Some attendees, including Twigg, were receptive to this part of Cross’s presentation. They said they were previously unaware of the extent of Cross’s back-and-forth with the town.
Others, however, were displeased with an ad that Cross took out in favor of his development.
“I was insulted by you saying that I was a member of the ‘no growth and not in my backyard rhetoric,’” said resident Ruth Heaney. “I’m for growth in this town. Not in my backyard, that would be me. But that’s not a negative. Because I believe I should be able to stand up and say what I feel.”
The path forward for Cross and his opposition, widely represented by Envision Thurmont, is tied to Thurmont voters’ decision on Tuesday.
If the annexation is voted down, meetings such as these, according to Cross, will help inform his future approach to developing the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.