Simmers Farm Rezoning
A portion of the Simmers farm property on Apples Church Road looking west

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The town of Thurmont no longer plans to send out a controversial fact sheet about an upcoming referendum that will decide whether the town should annex 16.7 acres of farmland and zone it for high-density development.

The document, which the town had initially planned to mail to registered voters before the Jan. 17 special election, has been criticized by some residents for being biased in favor of the developer who wants to build on the property in question.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Smart move by Mayor Kinnaird.

