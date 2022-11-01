Simmers Property Annexation file
Buy Now

The Simmers property, which Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners voted to annex in September.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

A group of Thurmont residents have petitioned the town to allow registered voters to make the final call on a controversial vote the Board of Commissioners made in September to annex 16.7 acres of farmland for high-density development.

Since the first week of October, a group of about two dozen residents — who call themselves Envision Thurmont — has been collecting signatures from people in town who want the decision to be revisited in a referendum.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription