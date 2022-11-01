A group of Thurmont residents have petitioned the town to allow registered voters to make the final call on a controversial vote the Board of Commissioners made in September to annex 16.7 acres of farmland for high-density development.
Since the first week of October, a group of about two dozen residents — who call themselves Envision Thurmont — has been collecting signatures from people in town who want the decision to be revisited in a referendum.
The residents submitted their petition with 1,253 signatures to the town office on Tuesday afternoon.
It was a big effort, but Envision Thurmont had a lot of help, said Brenda Iaccarino, a Thurmont resident who helped organize the canvassing effort.
“I personally was very determined,” she said. “I thought that we could do it.”
Under Maryland law, residents had 45 days after the Board of Commissioners’ vote on Sept. 20 to collect the signatures of at least 20% of registered voters in town.
That means Envision Thurmont had until Nov. 4 to gather at least 906 signatures.
There are 4,529 registered voters in town, Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said. He confirmed that the town received the petition.
He and Thurmont Senior Administrative Assistant Rebecca Sharer-Long will verify each of the 1,253 signatures the residents gathered by matching them with names in the town’s voter registry.
Dozens of residents came out to oppose the annexation and zoning change to the 16.7-acre tract of land during a heated public hearing in August.
The land is part of a 24.5-acre plot owned by longtime Thurmont resident Patricia Simmers. She worked with the Frederick-based developer Cross & Company to submit a proposal to the town for the property’s annexation.
Daniel Cross, who runs the development company and worked with the town for about four years to finalize the proposal, wants to build a residential community on the Simmers property.
He has proposed three options for the community — one with 172 housing units, one with 192 and one with 194. He also proposed building an assisted-living facility and day care center on the property.
The town’s Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the annexation and change the property’s zoning from agricultural to high-density residential.
Commissioner Wes Hamrick, who voted against the annexation proposal and zoning change with Commissioner Bill Blakeslee, said in an interview on Tuesday that it was a difficult decision.
Although he had some reservations about the density of the proposed community, he was leaning toward voting in favor of the two resolutions when he walked into the public hearing in August.
But during the meeting, he “heard the people loud and clear,” he said.
“I voted against the annexation primarily because I sit on the dais as a voice for the citizens,” he said.
He abstained from signing the referendum petition when a canvasser came to his door, since he felt like he had already made his vote publicly known.
In an email to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday, Cross wrote that he supports the democratic process.
However, he added, it’s a shame the residents opposed to the project didn’t attend town meetings over the last four years, when they could have “helped shape the future in a positive rather than negative fashion.”
Even if a referendum overturns the annexation agreement, a new neighborhood will eventually be constructed on some part of the Simmers Property, Cross wrote.
The 7.8 acres of the Simmers property not included in the annexation proposal is already within town limits and zoned for high-density residential development.
Cross could use the property to “obtain some of our societal goals of providing vital new affordable housing,” he wrote.
