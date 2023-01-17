Thurmont residents voted 834-157 on Tuesday against annexing 16.7 acres of agricultural land for high-density development, punctuating a months-long debate over how the town should fulfill housing needs.
The development proposal at the core of the annexation was a 24.5-acre mixed-use "intergenerational community" from Frederick-based developer Cross and Company. It included 172 housing units — mostly townhouses — as well as a day care center and an assisted-living facility.
The annexation's rejection on Tuesday means the project will not move forward, though developer Daniel Cross has said he would submit development plans for a roughly 8-acre plot that is already in town limits and zoned for high-density development.
After Thurmont's five-person Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the annexation in September 2022, it was slated for review by the county to approve or reject the zoning change.
However, opponents gathered more than 1,000 signatures on a petition submitted by the local group Envision Thurmont, creating a referendum.
A total of 991 votes were cast on Tuesday, representing around 21% of registered voters in Thurmont, according to Mayor John Kinnaird.
Cross said in a Jan. 12 public meeting with Thurmont residents that he would seek more of their input for any future development proposals on the other 16.7 acres that comprise the Simmers lot and were the subject of the annexation.
Meeting attendees said they favored single-family homes and lower density, with an emphasis on maintaining Thurmont's small-town charm.
(1) comment
A rare win. Congratulations Thurmont!
We need referendums for every proposed development in Frederick County. Let those whose quality of life is being threatened decide.
