Thurmont Referendum
Thurmont residents voted 834-157 on Tuesday to defeat a controversial annexation. The referendum vote overturns the Thurmont Board of Commissioners' decision in September to annex 16.7 acres of agricultural land for high-density development.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Thurmont residents voted 834-157 on Tuesday against annexing 16.7 acres of agricultural land for high-density development, punctuating a months-long debate over how the town should fulfill housing needs.

The development proposal at the core of the annexation was a 24.5-acre mixed-use "intergenerational community" from Frederick-based developer Cross and Company. It included 172 housing units — mostly townhouses — as well as a day care center and an assisted-living facility.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

A rare win. Congratulations Thurmont!

We need referendums for every proposed development in Frederick County. Let those whose quality of life is being threatened decide.

