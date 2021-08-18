After months of mounting excitement, the possibility of a public skate park in Thurmont came one step closer to no longer being just a pipe dream.
The three commissioners present at Tuesday's meeting and Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird unanimously voted to hire Arment Concrete — a skate park design and construction company located in Denver, Pennsylvania — to complete the project for $83,500.
“Looks like we’re moving forward,” Kinnaird said after the vote, prompting a round of applause from members of the skate park committee who were at Tuesday’s meeting.
The wheels were set in motion for the project in April, when a group of teenagers brought the idea for the park and a petition with more than 150 signatures to Kinnaird and the commissioners at a town meeting. They wanted to skate more during the pandemic, but kept getting kicked out of parking lots and neighborhoods around town. Having a skate park would solve that problem, they figured, and provide a space for rookie skaters to practice.
After the town meeting in April, the teenagers gathered outside with their parents and decided to form the skate park committee and get to work right away. That’s exactly what they did, said Stacie Zelenka, the mom of Maceo Zelenka.
Since then, they’ve met at the town’s farmers market every Saturday morning to chat with Thurmont residents and raise money and buzz for the project. They’ve also met regularly at the pavilion behind the Thurmont Senior Center, which is where they hope the skate park will one day be located.
“I’ve just been so proud of these teens for their dedication and hard work,” Zelenka said at Tuesday’s meeting.
As of Tuesday, Zelenka said the teens had sold more than 150 T-shirts and raised more than $16,000 through sponsorships with businesses and donations from town residents. Many of those who have contributed have no relationship to skating, Zelenka said — they just wanted to support a community project.
Of the money the teenagers have raised, about $15,000 will go toward the park’s price tag. The rest will be set aside for creating sponsorship banners and making other preparations for the grand opening.
The commissioners and mayor couldn’t stop praising the young people on Tuesday for the work they’ve put toward making the skate park a reality. Commissioner Bill Buehrer remarked at how quickly they managed to raise thousands of dollars.
“The proof is in the pudding, right?” he said. “And you guys put your money where your mouth was. So, hats off to you.”
Before landing on Arment Concrete as a contractor, the commissioners considered two other bids from Missouri-based American Ramp Company, one of which came to $100,000 and the other $124,000. They wound up going with the Pennsylvania contractor, which has previously constructed parks in Urbana, as well as York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
To cover the cost of the skate park, Thurmont applied for funding through Program Open Space, the state’s leading land preservation program. The town’s commissioners expect Maryland’s Board of Public Works to approve their application during its meeting in September. Thurmont would receive a $60,000 grant through this program; the state would cover $40,000 of this amount, and the town would be responsible for paying the rest.
Kinnaird and the commissioners voted Tuesday to use money from the town’s parks impact fee reserves to cover the remaining $8,500 needed to pay for the project. Jim Humerick, the town’s chief administrative officer, said construction is planned to start in October and will likely take less than a year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Wes Hamrick admitted to being initially wary of having a skate park built in town. He had associated such places with drugs and as “hang out” spots. But seeing the passion Thurmont's young people demonstrated changed his mind.
“You’ve convinced not only me, but I’m sure other old-timers that are in town who probably would have frowned upon it,” he said.
After the commissioners and mayor approved the bid, Patrick Dugan stood at the room’s microphone to thank them. He said he and his friends had learned a lot from the process and were looking forward to seeing everybody at the park’s groundbreaking.
“No more fundraising,” he said with a grin, “but people need to start buying up some skateboards, so they can all come to the park.”
(1) comment
A job well done by a group of young people willing to work to make it happen. I hope they follow up with a plan for self policing, to keep it family friendly and encourage younger kids (c’mon girls) to come and learn. The young lady that won the women’s Olympic Gold Medal was 13, the youngest girl competing was 12. They were amazing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.