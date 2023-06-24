The 133-plus-acre farm at 12860 Bunker Hill Road, Union Bridge, listed for $1.675 million and closed at $1.625 million.
The preserved farm includes 70 tillable acres and 50 acres of fenced-in organic pasture. There are many outbuildings including an open heifer barn, calf barn, heifer shed, hog pen and a dairy barn. There are also four equipment buildings.
The farmhouse, built in 1900, has nearly 2,400-square-feet with a main floor master bedroom. There are three upstairs bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second floor. The summer kitchen has been historically used as living quarters.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
10305 Reindeer Trail, New Market, $1.375 million
3608 Donna Court, Monrovia, $1.3 million
6713 Box Turtle Court, New Market, $1.1 million
3805 Kendall Drive, Urbana, $1,002,000
BRUNSWICK
631 Potomac View Parkway, $430,000
707 N. Maple Ave., $320,000
FREDERICK
6211 Christian Kemp Drive North, $630,000
839 Dunbrooke Court, $565,000
8204 Wheatfield Drive, $560,000
7818 Spout Spring Road, $500,000
413 N. Bentz St., $480,000
6591 Whetstone Drive, $480,000
6212 Manor Woods Road, $475,000
7506 Rockwood Road, $469,000
615 Schley Ave., $461,000
411 Gillespie Drive, $450,000
5164 Dartmoor Place, $435,000
1835 Meadowgrove Lane, $430,000
1728 Derrs Square East, $415,000
7316 Granalta Circle, $405,000
8029 Hollow Reed Court, $380,000
7166 Oberlin Circle, $375,000
1835 Free Terrace, $369,000
6404 Walcott Lane, $355,000
1828 Country Run Way, $355,000
1526 Beverly Court, $352,000
6745 Killdeer Court, $350,000
9409 Boulder Road, $350,000
113 Leather Fern Way, $340,000
121 Whiskey Creek Circle, $330,000
6501 Walcott Lane, #303, $320,000
6624 Pebble Court, $316,000
522 Riggs Court, $316,000
7997 Schooner Court, $306,000
2100 Yates Drive, #6-2B, $273,000
12 Coats Bridge Place, #2F, $245,000
IJAMSVILLE
3064 Lindsey Court, $847,000
11135 Innsbrook Way, $800,000
JEFFERSON
4340 Jefferson Pike, $900,000
KNOXVILLE
1425 Jefferson Pike, $450,000
3305 Carlisle Drive, $425,000
MIDDLETOWN
311 Washington St., $500,000
209 Stone Springs Lane, $400,000
MONROVIA
4628 Monrovia Blvd., $799,000
10932 Haven Park Circle, $758,000
3886 Maryland Manor Drive, $625,000
MOUNT AIRY
13609 Otono Drive, $1 million
5143 Woodville Road, $575,000
5759 Woodville Road, $515,000
NEW MARKET
6015 Boyers Mill Road, $1 million
6133 Fallfish Court, $900,000
6428 Lakeridge Drive, $775,000
11280 Panorama Drive, $636,000
102 Burgess St., $636,000
7003 Club House Circle, $600,000
10492 Balmoral Place, $569,000
6573 Edgewood Road, $372,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1720 Brookshire Run, $435,000
THURMONT
6204 Mountaindale Road, $475,000
URBANA
9209 Charterhouse Road, $890,000
4107 Celtic Way, $880,000
3946 Addison Woods Road, $800,000
3204 Ivy Meadow Drive, $800,000
3906 Braveheart Circle, $750,000
9524 Brigadoon Lane, $525,000
3506 Rines Tavern Lane, $520,000
3607 Urbana Pike, $480,000
WALKERSVILLE
9924 Kelly Road, $475,000
134 Sandalwood Court, $280,000
By the Numbers Number of closings: 74 Maximum closing price: $1.675 million Minimum closing price: $245,000 Oldest: 9924 Kelly Road, Walkersville, built in 1850
