The 1900 farm house on this 133 plus-acred farm has four bedrooms, one of which is on the main floor.

The 133-plus-acre farm at 12860 Bunker Hill Road, Union Bridge, listed for $1.675 million and closed at $1.625 million.

The preserved farm includes 70 tillable acres and 50 acres of fenced-in organic pasture. There are many outbuildings including an open heifer barn, calf barn, heifer shed, hog pen and a dairy barn. There are also four equipment buildings.

