Once the Union Mills Public House is officially open, owner Niko Negas hopes it will provide something he says downtown Frederick has desperately needed: a large space to hold a number of events.
Negas, who owns the Roasthouse Pub with his fiancée Mary Custer, said their latest project at 340 E. Patrick St. will cater to a number of needs, offering a restaurant, a venue for events, hard apple cider produced in-house and even homemade gelato.
The project, he said, started to come together as a way to bring food to an area of Carroll Creek that had already become well-known for its drinks.
“We actually stumbled in on an opportunity over here; we were approached about bringing a food component over here to this side of the creek, and after talking through it further, we realized how much we would want to be part of this growing side of Carroll Creek,” Negas said during an interview along the banks of the creek Wednesday afternoon.
The Carroll Creek Park Project has made the creek an increasingly attractive home for local businesses, he said.
“Many small businesses have moved in, particularly breweries and distilleries have found their way here on this side of town; we jokingly refer to it as ‘Brewer’s Row,’” he said.
But he said there’s still room for places in this part of the city to offer an extensive food menu, and there’s even more room for a place able to host events such as weddings and performances.
When it is fully opened, the space will feature both a restaurant pulling from the popular American gastropub style of menu with both indoor and outdoor seating. Additionally, the event space will offer accommodations large enough for a formal seated dinner for about 250 guests. The eatery and the event space will each have their own bespoke kitchen, and the restaurant will offer food delivery to the nearby breweries without food menus of their own.
Additionally, thanks to an arrangement with McCutcheon’s Apple Products, the Union Mills Public House will also be home to the Cutch Cidery, making it the only location downtown dedicated to producing hard cider.
And if that weren’t enough, the Union Mills Public House will also have both a brick oven for firing up pizzas and gelato. Negas said there would be nothing better for a stroll along Carroll Creek than a cup of gelato in hand.
Located — as the name suggests — in the historic Union Knitting Mills building, which once pioneered the production of nylon in the early 20th century, the Union Mills Public House comes along with a unique sense of history in its architecture. Negas said the historical gravitas of the building was a large part of why he was passionate about the project.
“The building is beautiful,” he said. “We were saying, ‘Sometimes you find the space, and sometimes the space finds you,’ and in this case, the space spoke to us ... The building itself and its history already come with so much character; there’s not that pressure to create the vibe or the culture or the feel of the building.
“It’s kind of already here,” he went on. “It just asks of us to pay reverence to the building.”
Part of that reverence, he said, comes by way of preserving and re-purposing a number of original elements to the building, including some of its original windows and doors.
Negas said the Union Mills Public House is currently looking at a three-phased opening.
The project has been a long time coming, Negas said, saying the lease on the building was signed almost exactly two years ago. The pandemic, of course, threw a wrench in the timelines of the original plans, but he said it’s exciting to be nearing a conclusion to the project.
That conclusion, though, will come in three parts.
He said Phase One comes in mid-January of next year when the venue space opens up. While the kitchens won’t be available immediately, he said the public house is subleasing a kitchen that will deliver food directly to customers onsite. Customers will be able to order food directly to their table with a QR code they can scan with their phones.
In the second phase, the kitchens will be finished for both the restaurant and the event space to more fully accommodate guests. This should be completed between late March and early April. Then, work begins to finish off the hard cidery.
Phase Three, for which Negas did not give a final timeline, incorporates a number of additional improvements, including an indoor mezzanine that will add approximately 70 more seats to the event space, and completing work on a suite that could be used as a bridal suite for weddings and as a green room for performers.
Negas said he hopes the Union Mills Public House becomes an important part of the downtown area after overcoming the challenges of opening during the pandemic.
“The belief was so powerful, we had to do everything to see it through,” he said. “We still believed it could be everything we wanted it to be, even before the pandemic happened ... We really believe it’s going to become one of the cornerstones to this part of downtown Frederick.”
