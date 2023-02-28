Though Uno Pizzeria and Grill closed its Urbana Pike location in February, owner Amir Yazdi said that isn’t the end of Uno in Frederick.
The company is actively looking at other locations in Frederick to open again, he said, but it needs to make sense financially.
Uno Pizzeria and Grill — a chain restaurant that specializes in deep-dish Chicago-style pizza — opened on Urbana Pike about 25 years ago, Yazdi said.
On Feb. 19, it closed due to leasing issues with the new property owner, Yazdi said.
He said closing the restaurant was tough for people who worked there a long time. "You know, local restaurants are staffed by local people," he said.
WM Capital Partners, an investment service based in Austin, Texas, bought the property in February 2022, state tax records show.
WM Capital Partners did not respond to a request for comment by Tuesday evening.
Yazdi said Uno offered employees at the Frederick location positions at other Uno locations. The closest one is Ellicott City.
“The outpouring of support received from the community in the last couple of weeks before we closed was really humbling,” he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
