Built in 2016, the home at 11431 Drummers Pass, Ijamsville, in the Days Range community, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.199 million, it closed at $1.145 million. Updated with fresh paint and new carpet, the main level features formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen with a butler’s station, large pantry, sun-filled breakfast room, a two-story family room with a fireplace, plus an office, half bath and main level laundry. The primary suite, on the upper level, features trey ceilings, a sitting area, private deck, dressing area, dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath. There is also a secondary primary suite with full bath, plus two additional bedrooms and full hall bath. The lower level features an expansive rec room with full windows, wet bar, full bath and a large unfinished area for storage or to finish as another room. Outside is a spacious deck, paver patio with a fire pit, and a great sized yard with an irrigation system.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4834 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $939,275
4826 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $909,040
617 Glenbrook Drive, Middletown, $879,900
22 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, $875,000
ADAMSTOWN
3352 Stuart Court, $575,000
3506 New Design Road, $332,500
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6802 Maryland Ave., $576,000
BRUNSWICK
220 Galyn Drive, $575,000
1412 Scheer St., $565,000
1190 Potomac View Parkway, $460,000
4 Chatham Court, $340,000
EMMITSBURG
21 Bunker Hill Drive, $230,000
311 E. Main St., $189,000
FREDERICK
8441 Rocky Springs Road, $800,000
2059 William Franklin Drive, $740,000
8600 Randell Ridge Road, $733,000
4600 Delauter Road, $723,913
2005 Truett Way, $671,000
2062 Pomona Way, $669,990
6422 Bellevue Place, $665,000
5345 Sovereign Place, $655,000
317 E. Third St., $635,000
7190 Meadowbrooke Drive, $610,000
2229 W. Greenleaf Drive, $580,000
1718 Evansberry Drive, $568,419
8303 Glen Heather Drive, $500,000
1757 Algonquin Road, $485,000
8002 Clearfield Road, $477,000
1263 Apollo Drive, $469,990
793 Cromwell Court, $443,000
7505 Somerset Terrace, $440,000
6024 Jefferson Commons Way, $437,000
2314 Spruce Knob Terrace, $428,165
6095 Fountain Drive, $400,000
1927 Fauna Drive, $400,000
218 E. Third St., $398,000
1210 Daphne Way, $394,990
6154 Newport Terrace, $390,000
303 E. Third St, $380,000
185 W. All Saints St., $370,000
6110 Baldridge Terrace, $365,000
5757 Shookstown Road, $355,000
597 Primus Court, $330,000
1205 Markel Circle, $330,000
4960 Clarendon Terrace, $328,000
1836-A Monocacy View Circle, #54A, $295,000
2505 Shelley Circle, #5-3C, $280,000
2500 Driftwood Court, #3D, $275,000
168 Fairfield Drive, $270,000
902 Blue Leaf Court, #8 3A, $253,900
5830 Drawbridge Court, $209,000
431 Terry Court, #A4, $165,000
IJAMSVILLE
5392 Beulah Drive, $700,000
11144 Innsbrook Court, $450,000
10046 Beerse St., $450,000
KNOXVILLE
1155 Marthas Court East, $600,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11917 W. Main St., $90,000
MIDDLETOWN
8518 Hollow Road, $749,900
314 Ingalls Drive, $675,000
7311 Springbrook Court, $148,000
MONROVIA
4854 Railway Circle, $860,340
4808 Moss View Court, $841,885
4850 Railway Circle, $799,140
4825 Railway Circle, $732,540
MOUNT AIRY
106 Grimes Court, $299,000
MYERSVILLE
10226 Meadowridge Drive, $697,960
11007 Pleasant Walk Road, $600,000
NEW MARKET
209 Orchard Spring Way, $715,000
10813 Hook Court, $705,250
10590 Edwardian Lane, #139, $700,000
5747 Foxwood Crossing, $460,000
10810 Lake Square Court, $410,000
170 Wicomico Drive, $400,000
10283 White Pelican Way, #101C, $243,000
SMITHSBURG
14103 Loy Wolfe Road, $320,000
13729 Wolfsville Road, $221,450
URBANA
8882 Shady Pines Drive, $725,000
3033 Herb Garden Drive, $668,985
8610 Satinwood Drive, #418 A, $573,090
3472 Sunset Ridge Drive, #412A, $563,605
8608 Satinwood Drive, #418 B, $535,440
3470 Sunset Ridge Drive, #412B, $529,585
3737 Stone Barn Drive, #421 B, $528,085
3739 Stone Barn Drive, #421 D, $519,440
3849 Sugarloaf Parkway, $515,000
9112 Brien Place, $505,000
WALKERSVILLE
110 Smithfield Court, $325,000
8373 Discovery Blvd., $282,000
8816 Whimsey Court, $275,000
7 Gallorette Court, $270,000
