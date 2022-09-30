11431 Drummers Pass

This house includes a gourmet kitchen with a butler’s station, a rec room and a spacious deck outside.

 Courtesy photo

Built in 2016, the home at 11431 Drummers Pass, Ijamsville, in the Days Range community, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.199 million, it closed at $1.145 million. Updated with fresh paint and new carpet, the main level features formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen with a butler’s station, large pantry, sun-filled breakfast room, a two-story family room with a fireplace, plus an office, half bath and main level laundry. The primary suite, on the upper level, features trey ceilings, a sitting area, private deck, dressing area, dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath. There is also a secondary primary suite with full bath, plus two additional bedrooms and full hall bath. The lower level features an expansive rec room with full windows, wet bar, full bath and a large unfinished area for storage or to finish as another room. Outside is a spacious deck, paver patio with a fire pit, and a great sized yard with an irrigation system.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

