Frederick County Councilman Steve McKay said Monday he is working on legislation to create a moratorium on development in Frederick County over concerns about school overcrowding.
McKay said he isn’t alone in his support for the idea, but he did not specify who else on the County Council is in favor. He said he was talking with the county’s lawyers about his proposal.
A moratorium would temporarily halt residential development projects, even if they had secured approval years ago, he said. It’s unclear what the scope or specifics of the legislation would be.
“We just have to be thinking about it,” McKay, a Republican, said. “It’s going to be challenging. It’s going to be controversial.”
Development projects would be allowed to resume when the moratorium ends, McKay added.
The idea was floated during a joint meeting Monday of the Frederick County Board of Education, the county’s delegation to Annapolis, County Council members and Frederick city representatives.
Asked later for County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s thoughts on a possible moratorium, county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in a text message to the News-Post: “The administration looks forward to learning more about Council Member McKay’s proposal as he makes the details available.”
School board President Sue Johnson was the first at the meeting to bring up a moratorium, referring to it as “the ‘M’ word.”
It came during a discussion of Frederick County Public Schools’ dire capacity needs, which officials say are escalated by rapid residential development.
FCPS is by far the fastest growing school system in Maryland.
At Monday’s meeting, district Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo reiterated that the system struggles to balance the need to repair and replace its aging portfolio of buildings with the need to make space for an ever-growing student body.
Part of the problem stems from decisions made by the former Board of County Commissioners, McKay said Monday.
Around 2012, McKay said, the commissioners changed the process for development approval, allowing builders to proceed even if projections showed their new homes would overcrowd local schools.
Developers could pay a mitigation fee to offset that impact if they wanted to build anyway.
That change included a sunset provision, meaning it would no longer apply after five years.
Still, while it was in effect, the county granted a large number of Development Rights and Responsibilities Agreements (DRRAs), McKay said.
The DRRAs allowed developers to lock in conditions with the county that won’t change for years, even if approval processes or laws are altered down the line.
Some developers who secured approval during that time are still building, or have not yet started, the communities they were approved to construct.
The result is a current County Council “hamstrung” by agreements made more than a decade ago, McKay said Monday.
Each DRRA includes a clause that says the agreement becomes temporarily void in the case of a moratorium, he said.
Johnson appeared supportive of a moratorium Monday, as did state Sen. Jesse Pippy, chair of the Frederick County state delegation.
“There’s enough of you here to take a vote,” Pippy, a Republican, said to McKay and the three other council members present at the meeting, drawing laughter from the attendees.
Other officials also expressed concern about the impact of continued development on the county’s schools.
“We’re bursting at the seams,” said state Sen. William Folden, a Republican. “I don’t know how we’re going to keep pace with the growth that Frederick County is seeing.”
A development moratorium would not apply in any of the county’s incorporated municipalities, McKay said.
He said he would encourage the city of Frederick and other municipalities to consider similar strategies.
(187) comments
Reality alert folks. All this development occurring now and into the near future was approved and locked in by the Blaine Young with deals made with Developers during his Administration. Council Member McKay outlines the legal problems with agreements made between the County and Developers during the Blaine Young BoCC Administration. “It’s going to be challenging, it’s going to be controversial” McKay said. Heed his words, he’s been there. Good luck Steve, it’s a fight we need to win.
So zero growth is a “win?” I feel than so called Winning is living in a growing and prosperous area.
Where does it say zero growth?
If there are no new homes, where will a growing population live?
It does not. But I’m of the belief that the more the merrier. Winning means as much growth as possible. I find my position on this to be almost universally opposed. That’s okay everyone can have their own opinion.
These folks don’t want a growing population. They’re luddites.
Carmen - don't think it says zero growth is the goal. Smart growth is and that takes in all the ramifications of the project(s). Traffic studeis done by the developer picked company are always slanted to the growth when common sense suggests otherwise.
Did I say zero growth?? I worked and lived in Howard County from 1960 until 2008, and watched the only County that came up with a 40 year plan to MANAGE growth and stuck with it. I have lived through the growth of P.G., Montgomery, Howard, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties. Howard County was the only one who managed reasonable, orderly, slow growth over 40 years. Because citizens organized and demanded it. Frederick County missed their chance to do the same thing 30 years ago and you are seeing the result.
The result in prosperity. If I didn’t know better I would think they had discovered gold here or something, with all the new homes. What reasonable person would not love this.
Blaine and his people loved to blame Frederick's issues on Montgomery County, but it was always Blaine and his people that caused the problems - by encouraging growth and deregulation - property owner rights. Open for Business.
Worrying about other people wanting to live in your town is textbook first world problems. Those who are struggling to make ends meet have more pressing concerns.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Seems like an excellent idea! We need to make sure our schools are adequate and then some for the children in our county before we allow more residential development.
Well Mr.McKay as you can see by the comments and just like national politics the word “compromise” or the phrase “ working together “ has been removed from our political language. You were elected by and answer to the voters in District 2 . My advice is go to the voters of District 2 and get their opinions and then do what the majority and your gut feeling tells you.
I’m a district 2 resident. Actually voted for McKay in 2022, but not 2018. because Jarosinski had no discernible difference in her policies. Also I agree that meeting in the middle is important. The commenters with more rigid anti growth positions did not reply so I engaged with those who did, who appear comparably pragmatic.
Carman,
I’m also a D-2 resident and have been for the past 44 years. Relocated here from MOCO and bought an newly constructed SFH. There was no argument like we are witnessing today.
It was known 40+ years ago that rapid development of Frederick was going to occur in the next 40-50 years . What we have is a unified failure of every BOCC and County Council since then to address this issue.
It is a no - brainer that safety , education and wellbeing of our children should be number one priority of voters and elected officials.
The past and current solution was and is is to build as much as possible, fill those house’s and building’s with taxpayers and then the new tax revenue will fund infrastructure, while maintaining current tax rate, keeping the residents happy.
But as you see 40 years later that philosophy did not work to well .
So Mr McKay is trying a Hail Mary pass hoping that 5-10 15 years down the road our elected officials will figure out the best way to catch the ball.
As I stated above this will take compromise and synergy from the County Council. I wouldn’t hold my breath on that.
Back then nobody was worried about so called over development because society faced real problems.
I also reside in D-2. Mr. McKay and the residents raised many issues with the previous BOCC that you speak so highly of. They simply ignored our concerns and testimony and played loose with logic and common sense. Mr Chemlik never bothered to speak Keith residents. They were deplorable.
??? Where do I speak highly of any former or present BOCC. I clearly stated that they all have been a unified failure. Concerning Chemlik , even though he was an elected public servant or any elected public official for that matter. Once elected their first and only priority is to get re- elected. So keep your expectations low and you will never be disappointed.
So trial balloon results so far…
Carman and Peter don’t like the idea.
I’m sure once the developers and builders get done with their panicked zoom calls and nervous urgent lunch meetings they will weigh in.
All in all it sounds like a smart policy initiative to address a very serious, increasing, problem.
Most other areas don’t seem bothered by development and progress. The sky has yet to fall there.
[thumbup][thumbup] Lorax! [cool]
More like first world problems. People with actual worries aren’t concerned that other people are moving in to new homes in their towns.
“A development moratorium would not apply in any of the county’s incorporated municipalities, McKay said.“. This would be useless, as extent of development and growth is the primary cause. Existing development laws dictate “cluster growth”, which puts the burden and cost to the County.
Development is inevitable so quite the useless "not a single new residence" kind of talk (CD). But we do need to develop a better system to build infrastructure ahead of development or at least simultaneously. Roads, power, sewer, schools, city/county staff, fire, police and so on. If we do not have a good plan now, which it seems that we do not, then I would agree with a moratorium and the pressure that will bring to get the proper plan in place.
"...so quite the useless "not a single new residence" kind of talk (CD)."
Hey shift, I voiced my opinion, which means no less than yours does, so how about you not telling me what, and what not, to write here. Got it? Or would you rather I just start dictating to you what to post?
Sure; you are free to voice your opinion even if it is clearly a non-starter. I can state that I wish all republicans would vote for democrats, but it would be stupid of me to say such a thing.
S88, It would be true.
I agree Frederick County needs to control growth, but fear it’s too late and any legislation will take time before results. We Been down this road before. The Commissioners under then President Gardner had passed policies at a time when Frederick City and other municipalities were annexing properties and over crowded schools was the focus. This policy was challenged in the courts due to developers having land agreements “Grandfather” by previous law. The Gardner policy was eventually thrown out by the Young Administration, due to pending legal challenges and political promises. So here we are again. Any legislation needs to be measured and concrete and timely, meaning it will be years before seeing positive results, unfortunately. Additionally, it need to include municipalities as well. Otherwise, they will continue to annex and build continuing to pass the burden and cost to the County, as is the case currently. Good luck!!
I'm curious why it wasn't mentioned that the entire process was thrown into chaos and disarray when Blaine Young and his band of degenerates were in charge of the board and threw out the smart growth plan that had been developed over a number of years and careful planning.
I'm surprised that McKay, a Republican, would even consent to something like a moratorium. It sounds an awful lot like the other "M" word that conservatives can't seem to stand: Mandate.
I'm all for a time out while adult heads try to figure out the issues. Let's just hope that we don't get another idiot like Blaine Young who will come along in a few years and screw everything up again with their pro business insanity and complete disregard for the citizens and community already thriving in Frederick. Or maybe they cna just go off and annex a bunch more property form their friends who can't sell or want to sell fast. The system is falling apart. We see it across the nation. Stupidity has taken a heavy handed hold on a large percentage of our population who have become cult members of lunacy and idiocy.
It sounds like you did not read the article all the way until the end, where the impact of the prior BOC's decisions were discussed.
SF, The county tends to cycle back and forth.
My children attend public schools that haven't received a dime from the government for their school building the entire time my kids have been there. We don't need $50M new school buildings. Let's get back to common sense and living within our means.
Hmm, we’re the buildings empty with nothing in them.
About time, but appreciated.
We need a moratorium on development to improve infrastructure, before additional houses should be built.
It’s not just schools, roads are inadequate to handle the increased traffic.
For example, the planning commission rubber stamping a trucking warehouse near the Costco warehouse will create a traffic nightmare of epic proportions.
One truck stuck (again) under the railroad bridge will cause a traffic jam from 270 to 70.
Seems we have a planning commission without a plan on responsible growth.
A moratorium would cut the funding for infrastructure. And reduce the political pressure to solve problems while driving housing prices and rents higher. It is such a STOOPID idea.
Pete,
Cut the funding for infrastructure? Do you mean the pittance in mitigation fees?
The Blaine Young BOCC was trying to get the infrastructure built but they were stopped by then governor Martin O’Malley’s hyper nimbyist statewide policies.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 1:04pm
What infrastructure was that, carman? You mean the “overpass to nowhere” on 15, just south of Frederick that was supposed to be a “tech park” for new businesses, but is now yet another housing development? Oh, I know, the Costco warehouse near the railroad bridge where trucks regularly get stuck under the bridge? Is that it? LOL! Try again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQ4yd2W50No
I’m talking about widening a realigning route 75, building new highway interchanges North and South of route 80 in Urbana (Park mills and DrPerry, which would have connected to the greatly improved route 75, widening 270 and route 15 to 8 Lanes from Germantown to Biggs Ford road, building the new grade separated Biggs ford road interchange, widening route 355 to 4 or six lanes from Germantown to Frederick, same with route 80 from 270 to route 75. The so called bridge to nowhere on route 340 is the access for thousands of residents in the Jefferson place development. Not “ nowhere”. In all fairness, many important projects were built during the Larry Hogan era. Jan deserves a degree of credit for supporting Hogan in this. Blaine Young and Larry Hogan Would have been a dream team. I feel Wes Moore has other priorities but he’s way better than Ben Jealous. We dodged a major bullet by sending that guy packing in 2018. He’s now the leader of the hyper nimbyist Sierra Club. Tells you everything you need to know about him.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 1:52pm
Hmmm…were those all official projects laid out by the Young BOCC? I don’t seem to recall them ever discussed in BOCC meetings. Can ya help a brother out and mention when that might have been? The “bridge to nowhere” was supposed to be a bridge to the Frederick Tech Park that was supposed to attract high-paying tech jobs to that tech park, right? I mean if you were around you would remember Young and his cronies crowing about it. But where did it go? Pffffffttttt…it fizzled out and never came to fruition despite all the claims. It ended up being another development, right? Be honest. Yes, Larry Hogan was responsible for what infrastructure improvements he could get through the MD State Legislature, but Blaine and Co. had little to do with it. The rest of your post is just off-topic rambling.
Carman; it is telling that all of the things you mention that Blaine (R) wanted were things he was asking the state government to pay for. That doesn't sound very conservative to me. If he wanted improvements in FredCo, why didn't he tax the FredCo residents appropriately and then build them? Oh wait....
The one project they did do was a total failure, as Gabe pointed out. And that was supposed to be paid for by some sort of Tax wrangling, wasn't it? I wonder how that worked out.
Carman, Blaine was all about reduced government and letting the private sector do what it wanted. He was not an infrastructure guy. That was his father.
True but it seems democrats don’t really support adding highway capacity, only transit and bike lanes. Larry Hogan was the true infrastructure pioneer here. If he were not term limited he would have beat any democrat in a landslide last year.
This is wrong. It just aggravates the housing shortage and housing affordability. The real problem is the school financing mechanism. It obviously isn't responsive to demand for school places. These politicians have no idea what they're doing.
Agree
Also that’s the purpose of state government and its taxes, to par for necessities like roads and bridges. Don’t mind paying taxes at all if there is a noticeable return on investment.
Why haven't you run, peter? You have definitive ideas about a variety of topics and claim to have alternative, better plans.
Based on the apparent prevailing opinion, it doesn’t look like I’d get many votes, unfortunately. I have thought about running for CE here but this gives me great pause.
Are you Peter?
It was more like an aspirational wish list of the Blaine Young BOCC. They were certain to be non starters under gov. O’Malley so they didn’t push it too hard. Much more would have been accomplished if Blaine had won in 2014 and worked shoulder to shoulder with the like minded Larry Hogan.
Carman, did Blaine push to increase MD taxes so that these infrastructure projects in FredCo could get funded? Also, you keep using the term "NIMBY", but I do not think it means what you think it means (because this is not O'Malley's back yard).
Also the alternative, better plans that you sarcastically refer to is how nearby areas such as Loudoun County and Fredericksburg down in Virginia have been successfully governed for decades. As I said in an earlier post, Maryland is falling way behind in this region and this is quite troubling.
I don't know where you come from, but Loudon County is a cesspool! Fredericksburg isn't any better - try to get through there on I-95, it's a royal mess. Overdevelopment at its finest!! You must be from N. Virginia and a newbie!!
Not from nova but I visit often as it’s a great area and very close by. Loudoun County is literally the opposite of a so called cesspool. Literally the single highest median income of any county nationwide. I was driving through Fredericksburg last Friday. That area has a comparable population and growth rate to Frederick County, Maryland, only slightly larger, yet interstate 95 is 12 lanes there versus a pitiful 4 lanes for 270 and route 15 up here. Similar traffic volume moving at full speed down there on a Friday afternoon rush hour versus crawling at 10 mph if lucky on our pitifully narrow highways of similar purpose. Maryland would do well to rebuild 270 and route 15 in a similar fashion to I 95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Larry Hogan tried his best to try to get it done. But the nimby brigade would have none of it and current governor Wes Moore effectively killed the project. Hanging my head in shame that Maryland is so far behind Virginia in this. And I shouldn’t have to move there. MD and VA are quite comparable in most aspects but somehow Virginia doesn’t have the same penchant for electing hyper nimbyist politicians. One would expect neighboring states to be built out in a similar manner.
I’m from the environmentalist republic of New Mexico. Glad I left.
Gee Carmen, every time I drive those 12 lanes you mention, it takes me an hour or more to go from 10-15 miles. Heaven forbid there is an accident.
Carman - welcome to the Peoples Republic of Maryland. But still, I'm from here and the last thing we want is to destroy all our farmland and make us a Montgomery County West - or a Loudon County for that matter. We don't care about high median incomes; we just care about our quality of life - period. Letting the developers run rampant is a losing proposition for us a development never pays for itself and will only lead to higher taxes - look it up. Now we have all these newbies coming n and wanting to change it do what "they" think is best - and it winds up being the worst. Think about it!
Nimby is people, usually the proverbial “Karens” opposing new developments in their area. I referenced O’ malley as nimby because his anti growth policies were designed to cater to these folks. I’m well aware it was not O’Malleys own backyard. The backyard of the Karens that showed up to public hearings every time anybody tried to build anything in their towns. O’Malleys land use policies were in line with these folks.
Taxes are not a problem if they pay for obvious necessities like good roads befitting a first world country. Also nimby refers to the backyard of all those Karen’s attending every public hearing every time anyone tries to build anything in their town. O’Malleys land use policies catered to this crowd. I’m well aware it not O’Malleys backyard, it’s the karens’.
Lousy speaker, not sociable enough, too old. I do have a daughter who is a deputy mayor, soon to be mayor of a 300,000 pop city, a long way away from here.
Vermont and New Mexico have high taxes and almost no new development. States like Texas and North Carolina have low tax burdens and plenty of new development. Virginia is somewhat like this as well. Also new development in California has ground to a screeching halt in recent years yet their tax burden is head and shoulders above all other states and even DC, and you will be relegated to a cardboard box in a back alley if you wish to spend less than seven figures on a home.
Texas has low taxes because they have oil. They get tax revenue, but it is from the oil industry rather than the people.
Peter writes enlightening letters. He wouldn’t have time anymore.
New Mexico has oil and gets quite the windfall as well. However unlike Texas the powers that be are against oils because they’re environmentalists. It has been amusing watching them twist themselves in knots trying to have it both ways. Opposing oil exploration while welcoming the windfall. The state has zero economic prosperity outside of oil so it would be poorer than West Virginia or Mississippi if the enviro brigade practiced what they preached. The obvious solution would be to stop being treehuggers but that makes too much sense for those dimwits. Also, while I was a big fan of Larry Hogan overall and proudly voted for him twice, I feel that he erred in banning fracking in md.
You lost me at New Mexico (-:
I’m neither conservative nor liberal. I vote pro growth regardless of party labels. Republicans have historically been more so than democrats but that seems to be changing significantly as of late.
I’m neither conservative liberal. I vote pro growth regardless of party affiliations. Historically the republicans have been more pro growth but that seems to be shifting lately.
I like the idea of a county-wide residential development moratorium. But it would only be part of the solution. How do we address the people who combine 2 or 3 families under one roof? The crowding of six or eight people into a 2-bedroom apartment?
That is not the main source of the problem, Lizard. Nice job with the disguised racism, though.
You mean struggling to find affordable housing and finding the only solution available to them to put a roof over their heads?
We address the housing shortage by the opposite of a moratorium -- by making housing construction easier and less regulated. Allow builders to build the more modest houses they can afford. Stop insisting every townhouse must park two cars. etc
peter - that's a fantasy world. Builders will build more but they sure won't be modest...
Municipalities need to be included. Frederick Co. has more farmland than any other county in Maryland. We need to protect our farmland as well. Wells are drying up and are contaminated with PFAs. Our young children are still struggling from COVID. This is the wrong time for overcrowded schools. Our children need more attention than ever.
Using the past as a predictor of the future, most municipalities will oppose the idea. During the latter part of the "Gardner" BOCC, a super majority (4 out of 5) of the County Commissioners applied the County's school APFO (Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance) Countywide, including within municipalities. Several municipalities sought judicial review and the matter was pending in court when the "Young" BOCC promptly repealed it.
If we have more farmland than the others, most likely so given our land mass, then we should be able to both protect some farmland and develop others. Anything between Walkersville and the Montgomery, Howard, and Loudoun county borders ought to be slated for eventual development. North of Walkersville up towards Thurmont and Emmitburg can stay farmland forever if it must.
Great idea.
Around 2012, McKay said, the commissioners changed the process for development approval, allowing builders to proceed even if projections showed their new homes would overcrowd local schools. Nice Steve, blame commissioners from thirteen years ago. Don't you live in one of those "new homes?" approved by the evil Blaine Young adminstration?
No, my home was built in the 80s. Nice try, though.
So it was ok to build homes in the 80’s but not nowadays then?
It's not "ok" to continue building homes in any area where schools are already hopelessly overcrowded. That was just as true in the 80s as it is today.
So what's your point, carman? How far back do you want to go with your premise? Would it be OK if Mr. McKay lived in Schifferstadt? At some point the sustainable natural resources of an area, such as potable water, just aren't there. Land has a carrying capacity, and we may be at that or exceeded that capacity.
Absolutely agree, Mr. McKay. Where are all of the new students to go? Carman seems to believe that we can just fill up all of the available school land with portables. Such an environment is not suitable long-term.
In addition to the student issues, there is the water table. Where is all the water needed to support all of the newcomers to come from?
Yet another newbie without a clue.....go figure!!
So it was ok to build homes in the 80’s but not nowadays then?
Frederick County has 287k people in 660 square miles. Manhattan has 1.6m people in 23 square miles. We’re nowhere near overcrowded around here.
No I believe we should build schools as well as homes. McKay says he wants to build schools but he only complains about too many new homes and never advocates for new schools. Yes I know new schools cost money but that’s what taxes are for. Also spending $3.14 million on a land grab to prevent development and progress is utter insanity.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 8:52am
OK, so pave over everything then, like Manhattan? You do realize that Manhattan has none of its own resources, like fresh water, and must get it from upstate NY, right? How much food is grown in Manhattan? They import every last bit of it. Right now we have wells running dry due to low water tables in areas of the County. Where do we get our sustainable water supply? Basic resources have to be a limiting factor, and any rational person knows that..
So it's ok to troll with worthless information, right?
Aye Carummba, really?? Really?? Are you for real??[rolleyes][rolleyes]
I went to schools with 30+ students per class, many of them in portables. My house was built in the 80’s. I turned out fine.
Did you?
Based on your reasoning, we should just build, build, build. Are you employed by the housing industry?
This is the northeastern population corridor, the most populous and prosperous region in the western hemisphere. If you want rural, move to Alaska. I support expanding roads as well. I 270 and route 15 should have been 8 lanes from Germantown to North of Frederick at Biggs Ford Road 20 years ago. Virginia is expanding and Maryland really isn’t. We’re falling way behind in this region, and that’s deeply problematic.
I would counter with that - you're pretty much clueless!!
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 9:45am
So, still no answer on where the water will come from to support all of that development you support? It's OK to admit that you haven't considered that requirement, and will go back and rethink that issue.
As for expanding the highways, that is just like angiogenesis in tumor growth. The more and bigger the blood vessels get, the bigger the tumor gets until one day it kills you.
BTW, if you wish to live in a sprawling megalopolis, there is nothing stopping you from moving either, right? See ya!!!
Welcome to the forum. You might find people hereabouts aren’t so ok with that classroom size or inevitable portables…but your spunk defending those is admirable.
I went to schools with 30+ students per class, many of them in portables. I lived in homes built in the 80’s. I turned out fine.
Really, did you?
We get an average of 40 plus inches of rain in the mid Atlantic. I grew up in the desert southwest. Water scarcity is a non issue around here. Phoenix and Las Vegas have millions of people in the desert with no problem. Also this is already the sprawling megalopolis of the DC area. It is you all who should move to Alaska or Vermont or similar.
Water scarcity is a non-issue around here? Tell that to the folks in Mt. Airy and Myersville, whose municipal wells are going dry. We ran dangerously low here in Middletown years back. While we have the rainfall, we do not have the underground strata to maintain a high water table for an infinite number of water wells. What happens when the water table (NOT the average annual rainfall) can’t keep up with demand (as it is already happening in the aforementioned municipalities)? Should we be setting up collection from our rooftops and collect in huge cisterns the way they do in Bermuda? If you truly grew up in the desert southwest, you would understand what over-demand on water resources means. Not only are the surface waters drying up there, but so are the underground aquifers, which will take millennia to recharge. Eventually those resources will dry up, and then what? Where does not only drinking water come from, but also water for agricultural irrigation (you know, food!) and sanitation come from? You do not seem to understand (or care about?) natural resources needed for survival, and that is just out and out ignorance. You clearly have no background in resource management. Builder/developer? As I said, if you want that bustling city life, move there.
Citing the epa and climate. Gov does far more to discredit than prove your point. Can’t get much more biased than that. Don’t need to read a book, every day we hear the sky is falling because of global warming. Somehow the world marches on.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 1:28pm
And here we have it, ladies and gentlemen. Carman is unable to refute the facts laid out in an argument, so he effectively sticks his fingers in his ears and says “nyah, nyah, nyah”, denying the validity of the facts while failing to provide any of his own. In his world, if it challenges his reality, it is “fake news”. Brilliant! Not very persuasive now is it.
There were thousands of references in support of my argument. Google can be your friend. Try it sometime.
I guess we were bound to meet up with new opinionated people who escaped from places they apparently saw nothing wrong with…other than cutting us off or honking, of course, so some of us just need a moment…
Wait, did you REALLY just claim that phoenix and Vegas have no water concern?? Where the heck have you been and what flat earth source do you use?
Frederick is indeed the Northernmost County of the Washington DC metropolitan statistical area as per the census beureau’s official definition. It also includes areas such as Jefferson County, West Virginia and Culpeper county, Virginia which most locals would likewise not consider part of the dc area. Also Fredericksburg, Virginia is never questioned as being part of the dc area even thought is is significantly farther from dc itself, because the road network connecting it to dc is far superior. Fredericksburg, Virginia and Frederick, Maryland seem to be comparable in some ways, but Fredericksburg has far superior infrastructure due to Virginia’s better land use policies.
The voters in Phoenix and Vegas sure don’t seem concerned. They consistently elect pro growth leaders. That’s why those areas a so much more prosperous than New Mexico and Maryland, my home state and current one.
Carman; and this is why Phoenix is running out of water.
Carmen - https://www.npr.org/2023/06/01/1179570051/arizona-water-shortages-phoenix-subdivisions Same premise appeared in local and national news. Utah and Nevada facing similar. Unsustainable and just not enough water to support. You need to get real.
@ TrekMan Sep 12, 2023 9:46am
Yet another newbie without a clue.....go figure!!
I'm hearing Tom Petty [beam][cool]
Almost every jurisdiction in America manages just fine without red tape, restrictive land use policies. What is different about this area? I didn’t even bother reading anything from the epa or climate.gov. Paid propaganda.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 2:28pm
So, you have little faith in the numbers presented in those reports because they come from the government? Or is it because they refute your unsubstantiated beliefs? Is data from colleges and universities OK? You haven’t provided any refuting information. Lame. Do you understand what an ad hominem argument is? Instead of refuting the data, you disparage the writer. Double lame. OK, let’s do it your way then. Please provide citations from sources refuting my claims, that you consider “reliable”. Surely you rely on more than your gut on technical and scientific issues, right?
You still have not stated where the water will come from to support the expansive growth you prefer (which, BTW, the rest of the state does not).
I’m still reeling from reading, “Also this is already the sprawling megalopolis of the DC area.” NO, Frederick has a separate and distinctive identity of its own that a lot of people have worked hard to develop and sustain and improve upon. It’s hard to miss. Who comes here by accident just rambling around the “sprawling megalopolis”?
It is not because it comes from the government per se. specifically the epa is an environmentalist agency. The rest of the government is not a problem, but environmentalism is a problem because in stands directly in the way of economic prosperity. Other government agencies with less obstructionist mission are doing noble work. My beef is specific to environmentalism. I grew in The environmentalist republic of New Mexico and I’ve seen first hand how excessively strict environmental regulations curtail economic development. Been there done that. Also you do not speak for the entirety of the rest of Maryland. The anti growth crowd is very vocal in this state, but in a state of 6.2 million people, there are more than a handful of pro growth folks. Perhaps even one of those fabled “silent majorities.”
We don't have the wide-open spaces (and we don't want it destroyed by track housing) like they do out West, it's that simple Carman! Move back out there if you don't like it here. Please, we beg you - go!!
Phoenix has been “ running out of water” for as long as I remember. This was the argument that anti growth politicians back in Albuquerque used to justify their opposition to progress and prosperity. Decades later Phoenix is still thriving and Albuquerque is increasingly becoming Detroit in the desert with its population loss and mounting crime and economic deterioration crises.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 3:14pm (see, this is how you enter an entry into a thread if you’re not going to enter it below who you are responding to)
Not sure who you are responding to carman, since you seem unable to put your responses in the same thread for continuity, or use the @username to say who you are responding to. You said ”Also you do not speak for the entirety of the rest of Maryland” I never presumed to do so, nor should you presume to speak for the majority of Frederick Countians, let alone Marylanders. Have you seen polls regarding the desire for development in this county or state? What do they indicate? You mention “economic prosperity”. Please define it for us. Does that mean extracting the last scintilla of economic value from an area, regardless on the effects on quality of life? That seems a tad penny wise and pound foolish. Silver in one’s pocket doesn’t always mean prosperity. The state of Maryland does not wish to look like Northern VA, which is why we do not have a bridge upriver of the DC crossings of the Potomac until Point of Rocks that would promote such sprawl. Marylanders overwhelmingly supported NOT building such a bridge. I haven’t heard anyone say “no growth”, but any growth must be sustainable. Maryland is not NW, VA, NC, or NJ, and we do not need to pretend to be them. You flip-flop between building “a few houses in a cornfield” to praising Fairfax county and all of its sprawl. Most Frederick Countians would not find such sprawl attractive. If you do, then maybe this isn't the place for you.
BTW, everything you have said thus far has been your gratuitous opinion, and not convincing
@Carman Sep 12, 2023 5:29pm
Carman, please cite references in your denial of the water issue in Phoenix. All we have is your gratuitous opinion, and you know what they say about opinions. I mean, if it WASN’T true, there must be some corroborating evidence, right? Are the hydrogeologists at UA and Arizona State a bunch of quacks? If so, why is that your belief? Citations please.
Steve McKay is the smartest of the bunch. He has the most common sense as well. Ignore this DingDong Steve cause they obviously don't know that the former county commissioners were the ones to sell out our county!! Let's do a review of who was who back then shall we? Kirby Delauter is a developer and owns a development company, Blaine Young is/was part owner of a taxicab company among other things, Billy Shreve is a Real Estate agent, and Paul Smith Real Estate attorney - Interesting, huh? You can't tell me these guys didn't want more growth so that it helps their livelihoods and businesses? If you don't think that, I have a bridge over the Monocacy I'll sell you. These guys sold us out for their own personal good!! There's no way around that!! Lenny Thompson said it best, if the developers win, we lose - and folks, we're losing what was once the most beautiful county in Maryland!!
Yes I know all about that. I moved here because of Blaine young in 2011. He and that bocc were a breath of fresh air. Voted for him proudly in 2014. People in other areas don’t seem to have a problem with progress and development. It seems like only around here people complain about it. The entire state of Vermont has a law, act 250, that explicitly prevents almost all new development. This is not Vermont. This is an urban and suburban area and should be run as such. I don’t work for any developer I just like to see the place where I live growing and prospering.
Wow, you actully put that in print. Breath of fresh air, OMG! Says a lot!
Carman, Your point of view is now very clear. 'Breath of fresh air' is a funny expression to use in this context.
Citing sources from the state government in New Mexico is a non starter. It is a nimbyist propaganda machine. Many areas, I would say most areas in the USA, don’t ascribe to anti growth nimbyist land use policies and they manage just fine. What makes this area special? The fact that you personally don’t like progress doesn’t make it a problem.
This lady is totally clueless and must, I repeat, must live in a vacuum. Breath of fresh air? - we're out of fresh air here lady!! Get real. Yes, some development is good, overdevelopment is bad and never, ever pays for itself. Go back to the Southwest and leave us alone!!
Relocated to the DC area. Sought out Frederick County, MD because I googled all the area jurisdictions and the Blaine Young BOCC had the polar opposite of the hyper nimbyist policies in New Mexico, and sadly that followed me here unfortunately. The preceding Jan Gardner/Kai Hagen BOCC’s so called smart growth plan would have redeveloped the one thriving area of the county at the time, the rote 85 corridor where all the very convenient and necessary retail is located, and built nothing elsewhere. The current so called livable Frederick plan is essentially a watered down version of this. Everyone complains about Blaine now but he won in 2010 somehow. Clearly things were in shambles before. All economic prosperity in Fredco to this day is because of Blaine and co’s forward thinking policies. Jan took credit for it from here 2 recent terms as ce but this place would have been as economically depressed as Cumberland without Blaine. Even more so without then governor O’ malley’s obstructionism.
@Carman Sep 12, 2023 1:12pm
Uh-oh, I see the problem now; “gubmint bad”, huh? Knee jerk response there. What facts and figures in those reports do you refute. What statements about the Ogallala aquifer do you refute? Need more data? I’ll be happy to provide you with more. Please provide references that refute the ones I provided.
My personal preferences are irrelevant. You cannot argue with the finite limitation of groundwater or other resources no matter how hard you try. People are not air plants, and to continue to ignore that is juvenile and childish. Hold your breath until you turn blue, and it doesn’t matter. You seem to be new here, but any of the regulars know I am anything but a NIMBY (it’s an acronym if you didn’t know). Do better.
A few single family homes and townhomes being built in a cornfield is not over development. It’s not like this place is turning into the next Tyson’s corner.
I know what nimby stands for. Not in my backyard. Long time lurker here. Also we live in a globalist economy. We’ll be fine if our food comes from another country. I’m no government hating maga type. It is the local governments and their red tape land use policies that’s the problem. The federal government is a non threat.
The locals in Vegas and phoenix don’t seem to mind. They continue electing pro growth leaders. Also I’m never going back to New Mexico. Same problem, its anti growth policies contrasted with pro growth policies in neighboring Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. Analogous to the discrepancy between Maryland and Virginia. Maryland is at an economic disadvantage versus Virginia, much as New Mexico was versus AZ, TX, CO, and NV. The East coast is far superior in every aspect relative to the inter mountain west. I’ll never go back there. Perhaps some of those thirsty folks in Phoenix and Vegas Could relocate around here. The eastern half of the USA is far more suitable for human inhabitants than the west. Except for Florida. That whole state ought to be depopulated and sent to Maryland.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 2:36pm
You still failed to answer my questions. When the Ogallala aquifer runs out because of over-usage, what do those people do? Yes, they can get THEIR food from somewhere else (as would we now have to), but where will they live since their living there is unsustainable? Do all of the businesses that are served by the Ogallala aquifer move too? Where? The Ogallala has only been tapped for about 100 years, and it will not last another 50 at the same usage rate without serious consequences, and it will take thousands of years to regenerate. You don’t have to accept the EPA’s word for it. There are many other organizations with similar data. Are they all in on the “scam” too? So, we will have to get our food from somewhere else? Where? The devil is in the details. The price of grain is up due to the Ukraine war, since grain is a fungible commodity (or is that propaganda too?). Do you think our adversaries will not use food as a weapon? How naïve. Our country must be self-sustaining in our basic needs, such as food and water.
Oh. Yes. Definitions of “progress” do vary. 👀
As usual, Gabe is the word of reason!! Right on Gabe!!
The folks living out by the ogallala aquifer can move to the many new homes being built right here in Frederick County, MD when their economic fortunes deteriorate. A loss for the great plain, a win for us.
There are nearly 200 countries on this planet. Different countries make economic alliances and trade deals with each other all the time. Has been a feature of the human condition for millennia. The USA, Ukraine, and Russia are not the only 3 countries that exist.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 3:44pm
OK, now you’re just being ignorant or being a troll. Do you realize how many people that is? I already gave you a list of the effected states. Where do we put THEM (we can’t pave over every last inch of open space)? How do we feed THEM (if we house them, where do we grow our food)? Remember, you said to get our food from the Midwest? The Ogallala waters agriculture in the Midwest! Where do we school them (in addition to our own)?
Still haven’t seen any references from you. Do you not know how to work a search engine?
For many of us, it felt like Blaine was sucking the air out of the room - not being a breath of fresh air at all. I find it hard to believe that anyone moved to Frederick because of Blaine, unless they smelled an opportunity to make a fast buck at our expense.
New Jersey had fewer square miles but more population than MD. They’re managing fine. New Mexico had lots of land but the policies there were even more anti growth than here. Almost all the empty land was reservations so off limits to progress. And they kept grabbing more land in order to stop development, just like the Maryland rural legacy program, which ought to be abolished, recently did in the Southwestern part of Frederick County, Maryland. Most of the wide open spaces out west, especially in New Mexico, are wasteland, and local environmental groups have lots of clout to prevent any and all development. Maryland is actually less restrictive than New Mexico on land use policies, believe it or not. Never going back. The East coast is the place to be.
Those are sparsely populated states out there. Also, not every single person there should move to Fredco. Fredco is one of many highly prosperous counties in the East coast who could, among many others across several states, combine to absorb those states’ tiny populations. Basically they could depopulate the great plain a settle throughout the East coast.
There is a reason they're wasteland, carman. There is no water, pure and simple. You can have all the land you want, but without water it is useless.
"...Maryland rural legacy program, which ought to be abolished..."
Now you're just toying with us.
Public hearings are a waste of time. Blaine was correct in his disdain for those. Only unemployed Karen’s with too much time attend them. The rest of us have lives. If you don’t like the local governing body vote them out next cycle. No need to scrutinize everything anyone tries to build anywhere.
The interface only lets me respond to some, not all, posts for some reason. This is why I’m responding in an apparently random way. The polls saying most Marylanders are non scientistific. Most pro growthers have lives and don’t answer every poll on a news website. That’s why I’m only now writing after lurking for 11 years. We need at least 2 new bridges between American legion and point of rocks. A few wealthy elites in darnestown are holding the entire dc area hostage over this. Even New Mexico has more bridges. These should have been built through eminent domain decades ago. That’s a fact. There’s no excuse.
Every other state except Vermont has no rural legacy program. They seem to manage just fine.
The evidence is the election results there. Phoenix elects pro growth politicians at the local levels. The people of Phoenix have spoken and they’re not concerned. I’m sure some guy in Maryland will change their minds.
Ok Luv, what about your home? When was it built? Before you ask, mine was built in 1964 but that really has nothing to do with this conversation.
Built new in 2011.
Grew up in New Mexico. We too had nimbys trying to stop progress, which is why I seemed out Frederick County, Maryland because of Blaine Young’s Common sense policies. As for food and water not being available locally, there is a network of highways and railroads for a reason. The Midwest and Great Plains have enough Farmland to feed all of America many times over. Being anti growth in the post industrial era in preposterous.
2011 brand new at the time. I live in a different house now than when I went to school.
*seeked out Frederick County, meant to say.
*is preposterous.
It’s not about “bustling city life.” I used Manhattan as the most extreme example. Suburban development like nearby Loudoun County, Virginia is not unreasonable. That is the type of development that is taking place here. With the level of hatred against it you would think they’re trying to build 100 story skyscrapers. Loudoun County, Virginia and upper Montgomery County, Maryland are very close by. You would expect neighboring jurisdictions to be similar.
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 11:06am
So, you purposely sought out Frederick because of Blaine Young? I call BS. How did you hear about it all the way from NM? It certainly is NOT NIMBYism, but is existential. If you knew anything about agriculture (you clearly don’t), you would know that many agricultural areas rely on underground aquifers for irrigation. The Ogallala Aquifer (over which 1/5 of the country’s food supply is grown) is dropping rapidly (1)(2). Within 50 years it will be 70% depleted and will take millennia to recharge. This aquifer stretches from SD, WY, NE, CO, KS, OK, TX, and oh yeah, also supplies the eastern part of your home state of New Mexico (3). 87% of the water used in NM is groundwater, and it is drying up (4). Not only is the agriculture in those areas effed in the not so distant future, but where will all of those people living over the aquifers get their water on which to live? Where will they move to? Should we on the east coast continue to depend on a rapidly depleting resource? Please pick up a book and read, or better yet, do some online research.
References:
1. https://www.climate.gov/news-features/featured-images/national-climate-assessment-great-plains%E2%80%99-ogallala-aquifer-drying-out
2. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-ogallala-aquifer/
3. https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/the-ogallala-aquifer.html
4. https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2017-02/documents/ws-ourwater-new-mexico-state-fact-sheet.pdf
Sought out not “seeked”
@ Carman Sep 12, 2023 11:13am
Well you also stated, ”Phoenix and Las Vegas have millions of people in the desert with no problem”. So let’s look at those cities and their water availability. In a recently issued report from the Arizona Department of Water Resources:
”There is not enough groundwater underneath the Phoenix metropolitan area to meet projected demands over the next century, a finding that could threaten the current home-building boom in outer suburbs that are among the fastest growing parts of the United States, according to an analysis of the groundwater supply”
--https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2023/06/01/phoenix-water-shortage-population-growth/
So, that’s not in the city with “towering skyscrapers”, but in the ‘burbs that you think can keep expanding indefinitely.
Now let’s look at Las Vegas.
”While the Colorado River has long been over-allocated, climate change has worsened drought conditions in the region while levels at the country’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, have reached record lows.
Las Vegas depends on the Colorado River for 90% of its water supply. Nevada has already lost about 8% of its Colorado River supply from mandatory cuts by the federal government”
And
”In the Las Vegas area, ornamental lawns are already banned, swimming pool sizes are limited, almost all water inside homes is recycled, “water cops” patrol for leaks and fountains on the Las Vegas Strip use reclaimed water. Water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City joined last year in widening calls to rip out thirsty turf.”
And where is this increased demand coming from? The suburban sprawl around those cities.
--https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/15/nevada-considers-plan-to-restrict-water-use-for-las-vegas-residents-.html
--https://apnews.com/article/colorado-river-water-drought-vegas-restrictions-ebdc864860b5690a9b85ba4ef2549797
So there’s no problem with ever-expanding suburbs? You sure?
Wait, Carmen are you A&A ?
Well there’s water here in the East coast and it’s definitely not wasteland but rather very lush and green. So why oppose progress and prosperity around here?
@Carman Sep 12, 2023 5:33pm
”So why oppose progress and prosperity around here?” Please provide your definition of progress. Please also provide your definition of prosperity.
@Carman Sep 12, 2023 5:33pm
"Well there’s water here in the East coast ..."
Well you seem to conveniently be missing the fact that we have areas in Frederick County that are on water restriction due to the low water table affecting their municipal wells. Read about Myersville, for example which was in the FNP about a week ago for this very issue. As has been repeatedly pointed out to you, the substrata is not allowing for a sustainable and reliable water table from which to draw.
@Carman Sep 12, 2023 5:33pm
Here carman, I did your homework for you.
MyersvilleMyersville under mandatory restrictions as water source dries up
Frederick News-Post By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com Sep 5, 2023 (URL too long to post but you can use the search feature in the FNP website)
Frederick
• https://www.cityoffrederickmd.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=7340
America Is Using Up Its Groundwater Like There’s No Tomorrow
In Maryland, almost three-quarters of monitoring wells have seen their water levels drop over the past 40 years, some by more than 100 feet. Charles County, which contains fast-growing suburbs of Washington, has used most of its groundwater for homes and agriculture. And it isn’t coming back anytime soon.
“Most of the water we’re pulling out of the ground is thousands of years old,” said Jason Groth, the county’s deputy director of planning and growth management. “It’s not like it rains on Monday, and by Saturday it’s in the aquifer.”
Mr. Groth said the county, which gets the vast majority of its water from its own aquifers, will hit a point within a decade where it doesn’t have enough water.
• https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/08/28/climate/groundwater-drying-climate-change.html
Who lived here 13 years ago who doesn’t agree?
A&A?
A&A? Not sure I know that one.
Where there’s a will there’s a way. Truck some bottled water in perhaps. It is inexcusable to say something can’t be done in the post industrial era.
Progress and prosperity is growth as opposed to stagnation. This is a universal recognized definition of it. It is very creative and irrational to define those terms any other way.
Steve: Good idea, but it won't really address the problem without making the moratorium countywide, including within the municipalities. If there are at least five (5) council members willing to do so and certain procedural requirements are met, the County can apply the moratorium within municipalities. Non-believers, check out section 4-111 of the Local Government Article of the Maryland Code.
Right on Mr. Thompson!! [thumbup][thumbup]
Yes! Thank you! Something to pursue. I don’t think I can keep reading about how someone can live here since 2011 and not find it “special.” We are *near* upper Montgomery County so it’s just *expected* we should look like that?! Yanking my chain. PS I feel so alive
What I find special about this area is precisely all the growth and prosperity that others seem determined to stop. This is a great area, we should welcome newcomers with open arms so they can share in its prosperity. I define special as growing and prosperous. By stopping growth here we are robbing the area of what makes it great. The growth rate has accelerated greatly since about 2016. I feel this is a very good thing. Clearly many disagree.
People are allowed to live in areas other than where one was born. If this anti growth mentality existed in such an organized manner in the year 1491, the USA would not exist.
Not look exactly the same. But people hop one county line north from moco and they think they’ve landed in Alaska. Doesn’t seem logical.
I think all construction in the county should just stop, permanently. This land has been trashed enough. All a moratorium would do is postpone the inevitable because, eventually, all moratoriums are lifted and the destruction goes on.
[thumbup][thumbup]
The natives have spoken 👍🏻
About time! Frederick County (and city) politicians have ruined the quality of life with their thoughtless progression of allowing major housing developments. It's about time someone thought of citizens rather than the almighty dollar. The Terrace Lanes complex and the massive Brickworks project being cases in point. I think Mr McKay is beating a dead horse, but thanks to him for trying.
It would be better if the moratorium applied to incorporated areas as well. The orgy of construction in Frederick City is out of control and is having an outsized effect on school overcrowding. The Terrace Lanes project of 300 living units is a block and a half from Parkway Elementary School which already requires trailers to meet its classroom needs. Bob Lewis
All other things being equal (which may not be the case) a building moratorium will result in more expensive housing, whether that brakes the form if higher rents or higher purchase prices for homes. Supply and demand, doncha know.
Perhaps see the article about ALICE households.
…whether that takes the form of…
Stupid auto-bananas!
That's a good point public.
I can't think of an alternative though, can you?
Our schools are ridiculously over crowded. FCPS officials are talking about redistricting, which is not popular (to say the least) with student or parents. Even if that is done, many schools will still be over capacity.
If/when housing costs go up here in FredCo, people will move elsewhere. That's easier for those who have not already moved here, but sadly, people routinely get priced out of certain neighborhoods/cities/counties. It's not right, but people whose family goes back generations have been getting priced out of FredCo for decades now.
The only solution I can think of is to encourage major employers to follow the example set by the many froward-thinking CEOs who have located their corporations in lower cost, less crowded areas like the rural South. They enjoy: lower taxes; fewer regulations; cheaper land; lower cost of living; lower labor costs; less traffic, etc.
Most companies do not have to be in the D.C. area. They'd be better off elsewhere. That, in turn, would reduce the demand for housing in FredCo and allow people to stay in their homes.
Of course, that is at odds with the "Ponzi Pyramid of Growth." Developers, builders, real estate brokers, mortgage bankers, etc. -- everyone who benefits from sprawling over-development will fight it tooth and nail. They do not care about the negative consequences of out of control housing projects. All they are concerned with is $$ money. Wells can run dry; traffic gridlocked; schools severely overcrowded; locals forced to move away from their family and friends -- none of that affects their bottom line, so it doesn't even register.
An overall voluntary reduction in population would have a similar effect, but that is not predicted to happen for several more decades.
mrnatural 1 The "Ponzi pyramid of Growth" beneficiaries should include elected officials. Bob Lewis
Hi Bob,
I'm not disputing what you're saying -- it would explain a lot -- but how are local elected officials benefitting?
Right on Mr. Natural. Remember, we live in the Peoples Republic of Maryland!! But you are completely correct. Our county is beyond the edge of ruin.
This is a positive development. [cool]
One quote:
"Each DRRA includes a clause that says the agreement becomes temporarily void in the case of a moratorium, he said."
Good to know!
The DRRAs also include the following language:
~~~
§ 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION:
"If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing."
~~~
"If the county governing body determines..." Not 'in consultation with the developer', or 'if an arbitrator agrees', but the FredCo gov't alone.
The definitions of "public health, safety, or welfare" are very broad. Only one of the three need be threatened (the language is "or" not "and"). "Welfare" might apply most often. It includes:
1) The commuters who are spending more and more time stuck in traffic, and less time with their family.
2) Longer response times for emergency vehicles.
3) Children receiving sub-par education due to classroom overcrowding, potentially determining the course of their lives ("You want fries with that?").
4) Long lines to get into parks like Greenbriar, with many people routinely turned away (I recall simply driving in).
5) Greater expenses/higher taxes for existing residents because development absolutely does NOT pay for itself.
6) School redistricting.
7) Lower quality of life.
That's just off the top of my head, but those alone justify the termination of all DRRAs.
The developers will be just fine -- they are good at looking out for their own best interest. The rest us -- FCPS students and other citizens are counting on the council and executive to do what's best for us, and the future of Frederick County.
The vote on the proposed moratorium is a no-brainer. Let's get it done so we can get our schools and other infrastructure caught up.
GO STEVE!!!!!!!!!
[thumbup][thumbup][beam]
I think many of us, especially parents with children in FCPS schools, will get behind a moratorium on building. Our schools are overcrowded and it’s affecting our children’s well-being and ability to learn. Something needs to be done and a moratorium on building just makes sense.
Hi Abbie,
Judging by the reaction here to the redistricting proposals, I'm sure you are correct.
Another result of rampant over-development leading to overcrowded schools is more kids having classes in unsecure trailers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.