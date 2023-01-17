Thurmont residents voted 834-157 on Tuesday against annexing 16.7 acres of agricultural land for high-density development, punctuating a months-long debate over how the town should fulfill housing needs.
The development proposal at the core of the annexation was a 24.5-acre mixed-use "intergenerational community" from Frederick-based developer Cross and Company. It included 172 housing units — mostly townhouses — as well as a day care center and an assisted-living facility.
The annexation's rejection on Tuesday means the project will not move forward, though developer Daniel Cross said he would submit development plans for a roughly 8-acre plot that is already in town limits and zoned for high-density development.
After Thurmont's five-person Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the annexation in September 2022, it was slated for review by the county to approve or reject the zoning change.
However, opponents gathered more than 1,000 signatures on a petition submitted by the local group Envision Thurmont, creating a referendum.
A total of 991 votes were cast on Tuesday, representing around 21% of registered voters in Thurmont, according to Mayor John Kinnaird.
"I'm happy that the people got their way," Kinnaird said in an interview Wednesday. "They went through a lot of trouble to get this referendum."
Kinnaird and Commissioners Bill Buehrer and Wayne Hooper voted in favor of the annexation in September. Commissioners Wes Hamrick and Bill Blakeslee voted against it.
Cross said in a Jan. 12 public meeting with Thurmont residents that he would seek more of their input for any future development proposals on the other 16.7 acres that comprise the Simmers lot and were the subject of the annexation.
Meeting attendees said they favored single-family homes and lower density, with an emphasis on maintaining Thurmont's small-town charm.
Some residents exiting the Guardian Hose Co. Activities Building on Tuesday night who voted against the annexation referenced similar critiques mentioned in the public meetings leading up to the referendum.
"My little town is stretched to the limits of its infrastructure," said Thurmont resident Kevin Riffle. "I don't think it could support much more."
Two traffic studies that were directed by the town's staff, whose results were shared at town meetings, found that the development wouldn’t have worsened traffic, The Frederick News-Post has reported.
Cross and Company also would have helped improve roads surrounding the development had the annexation agreement been approved.
Cross has cited data from Frederick County Public Schools that showed that three different proposals for the development would have added 54 to 58 new students to Thurmont schools.
In an interview Wednesday, Cross also rejected claims that his development would put a strain on local water and sewage facilities, and said that the proposal called for him to enlarge a freshwater pump station adjacent to the development.
Another voter who opposed the annexation, resident Heather Sanbower, said she thinks Thurmont is good at the size it's at and opposed the development of townhouses like those that Cross proposed.
When asked what kind of development she would support in Thurmont, Sanbower said single-family houses, depending on the scope of how many houses a developer would be looking to build.
Cross said that he will prioritize single-family homes when he submits his next development proposal for the 16.7 acres. He said that doing so, however, will require permission from the town Planning and Zoning Commission.
"Once we get usable guidance from the town Planning Commission, we will come in with a plan on the 16 1/2 acres that tries to address this myriad of concerns," Cross said.
Cross also said that he would hold public meetings on the progress of this future proposal and that he was looking into how to display its development plans in the Thurmont library for public review.
"In the meantime," Cross said, "we will come in with a plan for the 7 1/2 acres that still meets the high density that it is zoned for."
Louise Schafer, a member of Envision Thurmont, said that she is not anti-development in Thurmont, but favors projects that match Thurmont's current atmosphere.
"The referendum came to a vote because the people of Thurmont want an opportunity to have a development that fits in with their small town atmosphere," Schafer wrote in an email to the News-Post, "... Not rows of townhouses that look like Frederick City."
Cross said that he respected the democratic process that culminated in Tuesday's referendum and received the voters' message loud and clear.
"The citizens voted," Cross said. "The great privilege is, we live in a society where they can do that."
(60) comments
Good for the people of Thurmont. Frederick City has been ruined by the constant expansion and building in Frederick. Some in earlier comments said "where will people life" and my response is let them buy where elsewhere. I've been here my whole 69 years and I liked Frederick much better 30 years ago. Look at poor Urbana and what those housing developments have done to once was a nice little burg. Who moved in there...people from Montgomery County, the same people who have ruined Frederick and who have been stopped from ruining Thurmont.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]!!!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I feel so bad that natives have regrets. We relocated here in 1979 from Gaithersburg, having moved there in 1972 when it was podunk, from Silver Spring, and we thought we were done. Not so sure now. What’s happening here is what the next generations want. “Ruined” is in the eye of the beholder, but I get it 😢
[thumbup]
So basically, garden, you just don't like people. I am assuming you had no children who needed to buy a place to live?
I know of a nice little burg in Wisconsin that has hardly changed in 40 years. No good jobs, but if you want a house in an educated community with access to every place within an hour (much like you get with Thurmont), it's there for the taking. It's not even as cold there as it used to be thanks to good ol' CO2 warming us all. We all want that same little town feel, but luxury of being in the middle of things...well...many do. They just want great jobs to be there to. Bzzzt. Not happening.
A few weeks ago in Urbana a guy broke into a ladies townhome. She came home to find him AND HIS DOG in her house.
The result of this vote will be that Thurmont gets suburban development around the City instead of within the City's jurisdiction. As with Frederick which comprises development within City limits and development to the southwest (Ballenger Creek) and development to the east (Linganore etc) that are outside the City's jurisdiction. Or Baltimore where the City is a small fraction of the built-up area. Or Washington DC. People who think that rejection of annexation will stop development are kidding themselves.
It's not development that people were opposed to, it was the high density zoning, and in the proposed location for it, that we were against. Nobody is kidding themself in this matter.
So where do you think it should go? Where will these people live?
Shift, there are very, very few job opportunities in Thurmont. My guess is the vast majority of they who would buy into a development like this would be going "down the road" to work, whether in Frederick or farther. High density belongs closer to Rt. 15 so as to limit the disruption of traffic in the town.
As far as "where will these people live" goes, 1) there are five other developments in various stages in town and 2) Thurmont is not the only option for living in this county.
CD; the relative paucity of houses sitting with no one in them indicates that growth is not stagnant. And Thurmont is, checks the map, right on 15. This was a classic NIMBY tantrum of people holding hands over their ears and eyes and pretending the world is different than it really is.
Shiftless, this is empathetic and really made me stop and think. In 1964 my family finally moved to the small town in the PA “wilds” where my dad was the only dental surgeon in the county and one of two dentists. He had lived in a b&b style hotel three houses from his office building for almost 3 years before a house even became available to rent. We moved to that house. My folks had considered everything offered. We drove for hours to see the former old folks’ home the nuns suggested because they owned it. It was on a semi derelict plot basically nowhere and a perfect setting for a horror movie. I was nine. I refused to go in. They described how I could have any room I wanted. Still nope. Lots of towns don’t consider where people should live even when they value their contribution. Guess what. They stay small.
How about we tear down some old rowhouses downtown Frederick that could serve as places where infrastructure and walkability are already, but the housing is substandard, and many beyond hope of ever being considered good homes. Tear down old places, old buildings and to hell with the preservationists wanting to save every last stick of things that nobody really cares about. In 100 years, that will be the historical buildings we have left that actually work.
Peter - this was never about development. It was about the quantity of proposed structures
You're absolutely correct. He will develop the ground that is in the county and you're still going to have all of the concerns people complained about, but without the tax revenue for Thurmont. It's the old saying of cut of your nose to spite your face.
Yes. This has happened before exactly as you say, but who pays attention to the history of other places, not many. This delays change. Probably the only way to stop it is to buy the land and do nothing. My sister bought many acres near her farm. A quarry was considering it. So it’s not a quarry because…she’s still alive. Basically.
I had little doubt the results would be what they were, everyone with whom I discussed the matter were opposed to it. With 84% of the votes cast being against it, the people have not only spoken, they shouted. Let this be both a lesson to developers and a shining example to other municipalities of what can be done.
Also, I wonder if Bill Buehrer will now say that we "only showed up [at the polls yesterday] just to bit_h?" To Commissioner Buehrer, I say we won't forget that comment you made when your reelection comes up.
They shouted? Really? With only 21% showing up that means 79% didn't care enough to vote against it. I personally do not think it was clear that you had to show up to vote FOR it. Communications made it seem as though it would actually take more than 50% of registered voters to vote against it, not just 50% of those who came out to vote. Again, my personal opinion.
Yes, "really." A percentage that high, no matter how many voted, I consider shouting. And I, personally, think it was abundantly clear that if one had an opinion on the matter, whether against OR for it, one had to show up and vote to express that opinion. And I fail to see your logic behind "79% didn't care enough to vote 'against' it." Seventy-nine percent didn't show up to vote, no matter how they felt about the matter. As far as "Communications made it seem as though it would actually take more than 50% of registered voters to vote against it," this was no different than any other election. It only took a majority of votes cast, no matter how many there were, to make a decision. No different than how a primary or general election would be.
CD says: 'this was no different than any other election. It only took a majority of votes cast, no matter how many there were, to make a decision. No different than how a primary or general election would be."
Would this be your position on presidential elections as well CD .... If your statement held true George HW Bush's win in 1988 would have been the last Republican President of the USA .
Touché olefool, that’s how these people think. If we do it it’s o.k., if you do it’s not o.k. Another example of privileged people. They are special.
Oh, so we're "special" "privileged people" now, are we fido? OK, I'll ask you a hypothetical question I asked someone else in the comments who didn't have the balls to answer. Let's see if you do.
Say you live on the perimeter of a subdivision and a sod farm was on the property that bordered yours. And one day it was announced that someone had bought that farm and was going to operate it as a hog farm business enterprise, complete with a few hundred hogs and the waste/sewage holding pits that come with them, but first the zoning had to be changed to do it. Providing you're familiar with how over powering the stench from operations like that can be, if your neighbors started a petition drive to prevent a zoning change and, subsequently, this operation from starting up, would you sign the petition, or would you refuse to?
Note; with your history of being too chicken to answer my questions, I'm not going to hold my breath waiting for one.
Cluck, cluck, cluck...
It’s neither here nor their newspostbreeder. Back and forth bickering, for what?
Bottom line is the people of Thurmont prevailed. And I think it’s great.
Elections are decided by those that ‘show up’
Same with public comments on an issue.
When you hear someone say ‘it’s just a small group that’s really loud’ or ‘they are only a fraction of the electorate / population / property owners’ what they are really doing is trying to downplay or ignore the public’s opinions.
Correct, but this wasn't an election. And while many votes are determined by those that show up, sometimes it isn't. It's all in how the governing laws are written.
newspostreader, this was an election. We were electing whether or not to annex the property in question into the town limits. And, as I said, this vote was no different than how a primary or general election would be (other than the Electoral College wasn't involved.) The majority wins.
Election: an act or process of electing. *
Elect: carefully selected : chosen. *
* https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/elect
That same thing needs to happen in Frederick where they want to rape the old brick works property and stuff yet one more crappy cookie cutter development that lacks any consideration for the sheer volume of traffic it will clog every road and street near it. No way that should get green lighted. If that gets green-lighted, I post my house for sale immediately....though it would be posted soon enough as it is. Frederick and FredCo are on their way down and lack any gonads to do what's right or make improvements to infrastructure or force developers to do it BEFORE they even break ground on the houses. No more. The people have had enough.Thurmont people see developers for what they are. Land rapists.
Did you decide Cross wasn't hiding anything, or are you still working on that? ([lol])
Cross will never disclose his true intents. He'll skirt the issues....half truths...forget conveniently all the impacts and to the "oh look...a Chuck-E-Cheese" thing when asked a serious question.
And yet, Groggy, you still can't even suggest what Cross could be "hiding," resorting instead to dancing around to avoid giving me an answer.
Ah, yes, deflection: the tool for the fool who has no answer.
Greg; would you prefer another brick factory?
An employer? Score!
We could use a tech firm....or a hotel like they want....but that many houses is just insanity and a clogged road no matter where you go.
With yesterdays story about the plans being submitted to build an assinine number of houses at the old Fred. brick Works property, I’m wondering if city residents can take it to referendum like Thirmont did? Anyone know?
This is what needs to happen with every approved high density development approval moving forward.
Development is one thing and usually fine. High density isn’t.
Do you understand the differences between the proposed development of the Simmers tract in Thurmont and the development of the former Frederick Brick Works one in Frederick?
I’m not sure if you’re tryin to engage in a civil dialog, or if you’re yearning to bicker.
It was a simple question, no "bickering" involved. So, do you understand the differences between the two?
That’s not how your “simple questions” work, though.
Ok, have a great day, sun is is out!
If you need me to explain the differences, Pb, I'd be happy to.
Sure; CD: One is in Frederick and one is in Thurmont. How's that?
Sure shift , if you say so.
Smh.....
Shift 👍
Well, CD, you asked for differences. That is a pretty clear difference. One is also mixed use and one is residential. One is bigger than the other. One involves annexation. One was voted on. One is further along. And so on....
A rare win. Congratulations Thurmont!
We need referendums for every proposed development in Frederick County. Let those whose quality of life is being threatened decide.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I bet you slept well last night, didn't ya? [beam]
Must have kept you awake all night, seedy, to come up with that retort.
WHAT retort, Groggy? I happen to know who all-that-glitters is, that they were concerned about the vote, I'm sure they were relieved when it went the way it did, and I was just suggesting they slept well after hearing the results. Boy, you are one pitiful troll. A pitiful troll who won't tell us what the developer is "hiding." [lol][lol][lol] Crawl back under your rock.
Best idea yet mrnatural...
And what have you done personally mrnatural1 or any of the complainers? So far it’s just two that have organized resistance to development in Frederick County, Steve McKay and the Lady in Thurmont. The rest are all talk no walk.
What would you like them to do, phy? C'mon, give them a few ideas. Shall they lay down in front of the bulldozers? By that time it is years too late. Buy the properties in question from the current owners? The only thing that can be done is to elect representatives who are in agreement with those that don't want development, negating the rights of the land owners (farmers?) to sell to the highest bidders, or develop their property as they see fit. Mrnatural, and the other "complainers" as you call them, have every right to voice their opinion here as you do. The citizens of Thurmont achieved the same result as RALE.
I agree wholeheartedly, gabe, but I think we all know by now there's no use talking either logic or sense to fido. They're both like Greek to him.
Do what I did for 10 years in Howard County. Go to every hearing in Ellicott City when a developer came in to try to change the 40 year zoning plan to open up land that was out of the water and sewer serviced area where higher density development was allowed. Everything outside of that area was zoned 3 acre minimum. The citizenry of Howard County had a permanent organization armed with lawyers and city planners and traffic studies and impact on roads and schools and other infrastructure. And those citizens turned out by the hundreds to every County meeting concerning development which were also televised to keep everyone interested. And again, drive around Howard County today and you don’t see the willy nilly ugly development happening in Frederick County. If these folks were just voicing their opinion about development I wouldn’t say a word. But they are BLAMING the City and County Governments for this mess, and I agree it is a mess. BTW, I did give the Thurmont Lady credit for being the second person in Frederick County to actually do something about it, along with Steve McKay. Peace gab, we’ll have to have another go around about 4 and 6 and 15 year olds with guns and the NRA not stepping in to condemn it.
Once again, same old, same old. [yawn] Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz...................
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
A win? Not for stopping development. The area in question will now not be annexed into the City and will remain outside the jurisdiction and planning and taxing power of the City -- and will stay under the more remote governance of the County. You think that will somehow stop development? When the County has recently adopted an anti-sprawl Livable Frederick Master Plan that designates Thurmont as one of about a dozen 'growth centers' in the county.
