9100 Whitmore Lane

This updated home has all new railings, redesigned kitchen includes a professional range and a fireplace in the basement.

Built in 2005 on a corner lot in the Villages of Urbana, the home at 9100 Whitmore Lane, Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.225 million.

The home has been updated in the past five years. Custom details include paneled walls in the dining room, and new railings and posts throughout the front and back staircases. The wood flooring continues in the large second-floor landing and owner’s suite. The second floor also includes three additional large bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The kitchen also has been re-designed and upgraded with custom cabinets, a six-burner professional range and Sub-Zero appliances.

