Built in 2005 on a corner lot in the Villages of Urbana, the home at 9100 Whitmore Lane, Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.225 million.
The home has been updated in the past five years. Custom details include paneled walls in the dining room, and new railings and posts throughout the front and back staircases. The wood flooring continues in the large second-floor landing and owner’s suite. The second floor also includes three additional large bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The kitchen also has been re-designed and upgraded with custom cabinets, a six-burner professional range and Sub-Zero appliances.
The finished basement features prefinished wood floors, a gas fireplace, a bar with built-in dishwasher and ice maker, a gym with a mirrored wall for at-home yoga or dance. The space also includes built-in surround sound speakers with a projector, a full bath, a fifth bedroom and potentially a sixth bedroom or office.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
4807 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $1 million
6106 Walleye Place, New Market, $968,437
4804 Monrovia Court, Monrovia, $943,580
9732 Wyndham Drive, Urbana, $875,000
BRUNSWICK
FREDERICK
5804 Haller Place, $786,000
5826 Broad Branch Way, $695,000
915 Foundry St., $685,990
444 Constellation Lane, $654,990
4952 Flossie Ave., $590,000
2110 Brigade Circle, $589,900
6146 Margarita Way, $580,000
7416 Downhill Run, $560,000
5014 Mallard Lane, $560,000
2538 Five Shillings Road, $535,000
3009 Cloister Way, $495,000
8476 Randell Ridge Road, $493,000
1311 Butterfly Lane, $480,000
634 Blandwood Road, $463,500
2521 Gatwick Lane, $461,309
646 Blandwood Road, $460,000
234 Lake Coventry Drive, $455,000
512 Fairview Ave., $452,500
9430 Bethel Road, $450,000
1501 Wilmer Park Lane, $449,440
364 Furgeson Lane, $446,718
1320 Panorama Point Way, $440,690
2581 Carrington Way, $440,000
1553 Holland Park Lane, $440,000
7166 Proclamation Place, $430,000
1570 Wilmer Park Lane, $420,470
1576 Wilmer Park Lane, $419,990
2473 Stoney Creek Road, $418,000
1832 Country Run Way, $410,000
6143 Newport Terrace, $410,000
7131 Delegate Place, $408,500
1572 Wilmer Park Lane, $398,355
360 Furgeson Lane, $391,535
202 Harpers Way, $389,900
627 E. Seventh St., $389,900
6581 Ewald Court, $385,000
8296 Black Haw Court, $375,000
604 Tivoli Road, $375,000
511 Hollyberry Way, $366,500
5643 Crabapple Drive, $362,000
6648 Seagull Court, $357,000
309 W. South St., $350,000
5756 Charstone Court, $330,000
106 Pennsylvania Ave., $320,000
2504 Shelley Circle, #3A, $288,000
6513 Springwater Court, #5401, $283,000
5811 Drawbridge Court, $270,000
7066 Basswood Road, $265,000
813 Stratford Way, #G, $220,000
IJAMSVILLE
3395 Canary Court, $652,500
10128 Hutzell St., $492,000
JEFFERSON
2009 Gapland Road, $450,000
MIDDLETOWN
8626 Myersville Road, $615,000
4291 Hollow Court, $565,000
MONROVIA
4811 Railway Circle, $806,000
4402 Landsdale Parkway, $699,900
4750 Black Eyed Susan Mews, $570,000
MOUNT AIRY
6141 Amys Terrace, $750,000
NEW MARKET
6861 E. Shavano Road, $775,000
5621 Jordan Blvd., $750,000
6905 Eaglehead Drive, $730,000
11296 Club House Way, $715,000
6812 W. Shavano Road, $715,000
6901 Meadowlake Road, $515,000
6916 Fox Chase Road, $475,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1757 Brookshire Run, $562,000
SMITHSBURG
14255 Ridenour Road, $550,000
THURMONT
13 Leekyler Place, $335,000
104 Moser Circle, $287,150
URBANA
3808 Fulham Road, $690,000
8814 Shady Pines Drive, $615,000
WALKERSVILLE
8494 Devon Lane, $650,000
292 Kenwood Place, $500,000
By the Numbers Number of closings: 86 Maximum closing price: $1.225 million Minimum closing price: $220,000 Oldest: 16 E. C St., Brunswick, built in 1900
