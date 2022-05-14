Built in 2009 in Urbana Highlands, the house at 4112 Brushfield Drive, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Closing at $985,000, it listed at $885,000. The home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, a morning room, an oversized family room with a gas fireplace and, in the finished lower level, a theater/media room, custom wet bar and recreation area.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6047 Quinn Road, Frederick, $875,000
255 Kerchner Road, Walkersville, $870,435
130 Accipter Drive, New Market, $817,036
5308 Striped Maple St., Frederick, $815,679
ADAMSTOWN
2786 Adams St., $505,000
BRUNSWICK
1336 Monocacy Crossing Blvd., $538,010
616 E. H St., $390,000
412 W. Potomac St., $325,000
11 10th Ave., $245,000
1010 Peach Orchard Lane, $210,000
CLARKSBURG
10518 Rolling Green Court, $650,000
FREDERICK
5742 Haller Place, $755,155
2109 Brigade Circle, $705,000
113 and 115 S. Market St., $681,500
1910 Sawmill Court, $610,000
5410 Chillingham Place, $605,000
7326 Parkview Drive, $605,000
7501 Rockwood Road, $600,000
234 Windom Way, $600,000
20 N. Court St., #102, $575,000
6117 Dock St., $566,735
1401 Silverspot Court, $565,000
9033 Allington Manor Court West, $555,000
6059 Murray Terrace, $536,805
7903 Clover Hill Drive, $500,000
6121 Dock St., $495,090
801 Badger Ave., $488,000
105 Fairview Ave., $475,000
215 Spring Bank Ave., $465,000
7731 Bridle Path Circle, $465,000
7121 Judicial Mews, $462,000
1616 Tydings Park Road, $455,000
1417 Clingmans Dome Drive, $450,540
321 Spring Bank Way, $443,000
229 S. Jefferson St., $442,200
1415 Clingmans Dome Drive, $440,665
1220 Daphne Way, $434,195
2508 Five Shillings Road, $421,000
6600 Duncan Place, $420,000
1419 Clingmans Dome Drive, $402,540
1766 Harvest Drive, $400,000
1920 Fieldstone Way, $395,000
8006 Harbor Place, $392,500
6414 Walcott Lane, $382,500
5232 Bamburg Court, $380,000
702 Fairview Ave., $375,000
1205 Rock Hill Drive, $362,000
2457 Five Shillings Road, $355,000
9012 Elkridge Lane, $350,000
7011 Basswood Road, $318,500
6897 Buckthorn Court, $296,000
7031 Basswood Road, $295,000
556 Lancaster Place, $295,000
2501 Shelley Circle, #3-2B, $275,000
1804-A Monocacy View Circle, #40A, $272,500
2157 Bristol Drive, #7, $260,000
1826 Hammond Court, $259,000
6340 Springwater Terrace, #1300H, $258,000
2503 Coach House Way, #2D, $254,000
2159 Bristol Drive, #5, $252,500
120 Burgess Hill Way, #113, $250,000
2505 Coach House Way, #2C, $245,000
1608 Rock Creek Drive, #6, $200,000
802 Stratford Way, #M, $190,000
JEFFERSON
4524 Cherry Lane, $532,500
MIDDLETOWN
34 E. Green St., $460,000
14 Washington St., $450,000
MONROVIA
4800 Railway Circle, $768,500
4816 Railway Circle, $755,090
4851 Railway Circle, $716,840
3994 Daisy Court, $501,000
3914 Rosewood Road, $435,000
MOUNT AIRY
14918 Chelsea Court, $717,745
12693 Fakhre Court, $500,000
5785 Catoctin Vista Drive, $420,000
13131 Manor Drive, $400,000
MYERSVILLE
4402 Coxey Brown Road, $675,000
NEW MARKET
9728 Woodcliff Court, $810,000
5607 Jordan Blvd., $786,000
6994 Merle Court, $748,715
6973 Merle Court, $700,055
6840 W. Shavano Road, $700,000
10540 Hunter Court, $657,915
6905 Eaglehead Drive, $647,900
10688 Brewerton Lane, $493,440
7141 Bodkin Way, $459,380
7151 Bodkin Way, $457,825
5492 Ross Court, $443,000
7131 Bodkin Way, $442,240
7157 Bodkin Way, $424,570
7145 Bodkin Way, $399,825
NEW WINDSOR
15071 New Windsor Road, $400,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1605 Thomas Drive, $235,000
ROCKY RIDGE
14726 Motters Station Road, $562,000
THURMONT
26 Tocati St., $420,000
105 Sunny Way, $179,000
URBANA
8610 Shady Pines Drive, $638,000
3215 Stone Barn Drive, $600,000
9519 Brigadoon Lane, $520,000
3820 Addison Woods Road, $510,000
9228 Landon House Way, $400,000
WALKERSVILLE
109 Capricorn Road, $555,000
7 Wyndale Court, $500,000
38 W. Frederick St., $379,900
8770 Beacon Circle, $221,600
32 Challenger Court, $195,000
6 Maryland Ave., $166,500
