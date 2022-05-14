051422TopHouse

This 2009 house has a gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms and an oversized family room.

 Courtesy photo

Built in 2009 in Urbana Highlands, the house at 4112 Brushfield Drive, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Closing at $985,000, it listed at $885,000. The home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, a morning room, an oversized family room with a gas fireplace and, in the finished lower level, a theater/media room, custom wet bar and recreation area.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

6047 Quinn Road, Frederick, $875,000

255 Kerchner Road, Walkersville, $870,435

130 Accipter Drive, New Market, $817,036

5308 Striped Maple St., Frederick, $815,679

ADAMSTOWN

2786 Adams St., $505,000

BRUNSWICK

1336 Monocacy Crossing Blvd., $538,010

616 E. H St., $390,000

412 W. Potomac St., $325,000

11 10th Ave., $245,000

1010 Peach Orchard Lane, $210,000

CLARKSBURG

10518 Rolling Green Court, $650,000

FREDERICK

5742 Haller Place, $755,155

2109 Brigade Circle, $705,000

113 and 115 S. Market St., $681,500

1910 Sawmill Court, $610,000

5410 Chillingham Place, $605,000

7326 Parkview Drive, $605,000

7501 Rockwood Road, $600,000

234 Windom Way, $600,000

20 N. Court St., #102, $575,000

6117 Dock St., $566,735

1401 Silverspot Court, $565,000

9033 Allington Manor Court West, $555,000

6059 Murray Terrace, $536,805

7903 Clover Hill Drive, $500,000

6121 Dock St., $495,090

801 Badger Ave., $488,000

105 Fairview Ave., $475,000

215 Spring Bank Ave., $465,000

7731 Bridle Path Circle, $465,000

7121 Judicial Mews, $462,000

1616 Tydings Park Road, $455,000

1417 Clingmans Dome Drive, $450,540

321 Spring Bank Way, $443,000

229 S. Jefferson St., $442,200

1415 Clingmans Dome Drive, $440,665

1220 Daphne Way, $434,195

2508 Five Shillings Road, $421,000

6600 Duncan Place, $420,000

1419 Clingmans Dome Drive, $402,540

1766 Harvest Drive, $400,000

1920 Fieldstone Way, $395,000

8006 Harbor Place, $392,500

6414 Walcott Lane, $382,500

5232 Bamburg Court, $380,000

702 Fairview Ave., $375,000

1205 Rock Hill Drive, $362,000

2457 Five Shillings Road, $355,000

9012 Elkridge Lane, $350,000

7011 Basswood Road, $318,500

6897 Buckthorn Court, $296,000

7031 Basswood Road, $295,000

556 Lancaster Place, $295,000

2501 Shelley Circle, #3-2B, $275,000

1804-A Monocacy View Circle, #40A, $272,500

2157 Bristol Drive, #7, $260,000

1826 Hammond Court, $259,000

6340 Springwater Terrace, #1300H, $258,000

2503 Coach House Way, #2D, $254,000

2159 Bristol Drive, #5, $252,500

120 Burgess Hill Way, #113, $250,000

2505 Coach House Way, #2C, $245,000

1608 Rock Creek Drive, #6, $200,000

802 Stratford Way, #M, $190,000

JEFFERSON

4524 Cherry Lane, $532,500

MIDDLETOWN

34 E. Green St., $460,000

14 Washington St., $450,000

MONROVIA

4800 Railway Circle, $768,500

4816 Railway Circle, $755,090

4851 Railway Circle, $716,840

3994 Daisy Court, $501,000

3914 Rosewood Road, $435,000

MOUNT AIRY

14918 Chelsea Court, $717,745

12693 Fakhre Court, $500,000

5785 Catoctin Vista Drive, $420,000

13131 Manor Drive, $400,000

MYERSVILLE

4402 Coxey Brown Road, $675,000

NEW MARKET

9728 Woodcliff Court, $810,000

5607 Jordan Blvd., $786,000

6994 Merle Court, $748,715

6973 Merle Court, $700,055

6840 W. Shavano Road, $700,000

10540 Hunter Court, $657,915

6905 Eaglehead Drive, $647,900

10688 Brewerton Lane, $493,440

7141 Bodkin Way, $459,380

7151 Bodkin Way, $457,825

5492 Ross Court, $443,000

7131 Bodkin Way, $442,240

7157 Bodkin Way, $424,570

7145 Bodkin Way, $399,825

NEW WINDSOR

15071 New Windsor Road, $400,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1605 Thomas Drive, $235,000

ROCKY RIDGE

14726 Motters Station Road, $562,000

THURMONT

26 Tocati St., $420,000

105 Sunny Way, $179,000

URBANA

8610 Shady Pines Drive, $638,000

3215 Stone Barn Drive, $600,000

9519 Brigadoon Lane, $520,000

3820 Addison Woods Road, $510,000

9228 Landon House Way, $400,000

WALKERSVILLE

109 Capricorn Road, $555,000

7 Wyndale Court, $500,000

38 W. Frederick St., $379,900

8770 Beacon Circle, $221,600

32 Challenger Court, $195,000

6 Maryland Ave., $166,500

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription