121721TopHouse

This house on Celtic way has 10-foot ceilings, a formal dining room and a theater room in the basement.

 Courtesy photo

Built in 2007, the home at 4108 Celtic Way, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Listing at $885,000, it closed at $911,500. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the home is in the Urbana Highlands. Amenities include 10-foot ceilings, a two-story foyer, home office, a sitting room, a sun-drenched morning room, formal dining room, tray ceilings in the owner’s suite and a double-door entrance. The basement features a theater room. Outside, the spacious backyard is enclosed with a metal wrought-iron look fencing.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4102 Celtic Way, Urbana, $899,000

9735 Bethel Way, Frederick, $870,000

9803 Pebble Beach Court, Ijamsville, $825,000

2807 Decatur Drive, Adamstown, $750,000

ADAMSTOWN

5906 Union Ridge Drive, $710,000

BRUNSWICK

1404 Musgrove Alley, $540,000

1334 Monocacy Crossing Blvd., $533,596

822 E. A St., $289,900

EMMITSBURG

902 Frailey Road, $195,000

FREDERICK

100 E. Second St., $700,000

2403 Barrett Court, $689,900

1802 Black Walnut Court, $642,000

5600 Mountain Laurel Drive, $630,000

5912 Winding Ridge Way, $609,290

5404 Woodlyn Court, $601,000

229 W. South St., $575,000

4107 Baker Valley Road, $575,000

24-26 S. Court St., $575,000

2215 Independence St., $565,000

6639 Fox Meade Court, $505,000

6121 Quinn Road, $499,000

6607 Teal Loop, $477,000

1019 Furgeson Lane, $466,163

8542 Rocky Springs Road, $465,000

2207 Parish Lane, $455,000

1412 Teal Lane, $450,000

14 Fairview Ave., $440,000

2426 Rippling Brook Road, $425,000

506 Grant Place, $420,000

752 Tatum Court, $396,372

758 Tatum Court, $394,960

210 Timber View Court, $385,000

5953 Krantz Drive, $380,000

2671 Cameron Way, $363,000

931 Mosby Drive, $360,000

5509 Jefferson Blvd., $355,000

5040 Witmers Lane, $355,000

39 E. Fifth St., $350,000

5855 Bella Marie Way, Unit G, $341,900

104 E. Eighth St., $325,000

4851 Finnical Way, #103, $306,000

4901 Edgeware Terrace, $302,000

5015 Canvas Back Court, $290,000

1090 E. Thornhill Place, $282,000

400 Pemberton Park Lane, $278,250

5711 Square Court, $275,000

1793-A Wheyfield Drive, #18-A, $257,000

2500 Hemingway Drive, #1D, $245,000

548 Cascade Way, $227,500

120 Burgess Hill Way, #205, $213,000

621 Himes Ave., #IV-108, $180,000

2112 White Hall Road, #1A, $170,400

IJAMSVILLE

10283 Quail Creek Place, $705,000

10246 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $699,000

3595 Fremont Court, $601,000

10115 Fosset St., $375,000

10731 Cook Brothers Road, $370,000

JEFFERSON2889 Carone Drive, $602,000

3334 Brockton Drive, $520,000

5534 Old Middletown Road, $433,500

2009 Gapland Road, $405,000

KNOXVILLE

1610 New York Ave., $675,000

3920 S. Mountain Road, $330,000

MIDDLETOWN

7504 Mason Court, $610,000

1 Young Branch Drive, $555,000

MONROVIA

12503 Lee Hill Drive, $485,000

MOUNT AIRY

13507 Autumn Crest Drive South, $758,114

6111 Ravenwood Road, $636,600

MYERSVILLE

10525 Church Hill Road, $610,000

11231 Wolfsville Road, $307,000

NEW MARKET

5615 Bobolink Trail, $507,000

5812 Hollys Way, #69, $475,000

6613 Commodore Court, $342,500

POINT OF ROCKS

4005 Paw Paw Circle, $587,500

3878 Gibbons Road, $465,000

THURMONT

4903 Wigville Road, $565,000

211 Stull Court, $252,000

URBANA

9426 Carriage Hill St., $530,000

9733 Braidwood Terrace, $470,000

3646 Carriage Hill Drive, $351,000

WOODSBORO

302 Copper Oaks Drive, $620,000

10 S. Main St., $325,000

Editor’s note: Also closing last week was a 203-acre farm with three houses at 9010 Old Hagerstown Road, Middletown closing at $1.6 million.

Tags

(5) comments

dremsberg

The Boutelle Farm. 7,500 sq fr home on 203 acres original list at 1.699 and closed at 1.6 million.

Report Add Reply
dremsberg

9010 Old Hagerstown Rd between Middletown and Myersville closed on 12/9/2021 for 1.6 million. This is about par for FNP - do they ever proof read?

Report Add Reply
C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

The FNP proofread? Rarely, if ever.

Report Add Reply
knahs25

The headline doesn’t match the article

Report Add Reply
C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

It's a cliff hanger, stay tuned next week.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!