Amanda Gill won’t get her first official resident until sometime this fall, but for now she’s busy applying a lifetime of work in the senior living industry toward creating an environment that will make everyone feel at home.
Gill recently became the executive director of Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill, a luxury assisted living community on the north side of the city of Frederick.
She got her start working with seniors as a server in the dining room of an independent living facility when she was 16, but even before then, she grew up surrounded by seniors who taught and inspired her, including a grandmother who, at 97, still “amazes me every day,” she said.
“It started from a very young age where I really valued them and everything that they had to share and teach me,” she said.
Gill lived in Frederick several years ago and had moved away for another job but said she was excited by the chance to come back to the area.
She’d also heard good things about working for SageLife, the company that owns Village Crossing, and was excited about the Worman’s Mill community off of Md. 26 and Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick, where the community is located.
Having worked in a start-up community in her last job, she had enjoyed the chance to build a community from the ground up and saw a similar opportunity with Village Crossing.
“Hiring all the staff, really being able to help mold the culture of that community and have it be a place of welcome for residents and families and staff alike — it’s such a cool experience to have that chance to work on something from the ground up, and I just really wanted that chance again,” she said.
The neighborhood’s developers have done a great job of creating a multigenerational community, where someone could potentially live throughout all the phases of their life, she said.
They’ll try to build on the same sense of community to create an engaging, well-rounded environment when they welcome their first residents in the fall.
Making the move
Moving into a new environment is always stressful, Gill said, especially when someone is leaving a home they may have lived in for decades. Residents may also be mourning the loss of a spouse or loved one or adjusting to being away from the people who had taken care of them at their old home.
“Some of our residents, when they move in, they’re grieving a lot of things,” Gill said.
There can often be feelings of guilt for family members or caretakers over decisions to move a loved one into an assisted living facility, but families need to consider their own well-being as well as that of the person who is moving, Gill said.
“There are so many different factors, and everyone has a different story,” she said, “but I would definitely encourage families to consider themselves in the equation, as well as the senior’s social isolation.”
Their staff can help both residents and their caregivers feel more independent by being able to step in and help when they’re needed. They can help families by partnering with a move manager to help with packing, as well as providing support groups and case managers to help navigate the transition process.
At Village Crossing, they want residents to bring their own furniture and belongings to help them maintain their routine as much as possible, Gill said.
“It really is about what’s important to that particular resident,” she said.
They’re planning plenty of opportunities for social engagement, and features like ”anytime dining,” so residents can eat on their own schedules.
“It really is about trying to mimic what that person’s routine was as much as possible, and not making them mold into what’s easy for us,” Gill said.
Along with independent living units, Village Crossing will also offer assisted living and personal care units, as well as memory care units for residents suffering from memory loss or impairment.
Residents will receive an assessment when they arrive to determine their level of care, but assessments can also be triggered if staff members notice something while dealing with a resident.
While the idea of “aging in place” has become more popular in recent years, there’s no one size fits all approach to aging. Seniors staying in their own homes can be vulnerable to social isolation that can be harmful to their physical and cognitive health, Gill said.
Making a decision on when to make a move is never easy, but Gill hopes Village Crossing can provide a spot that will make the decision a little easier.
“That caregiver really needs to look at their wellbeing, and if caring for that senior is putting that caregiver’s health at risk, then moving into a community might be the right next step,” she said.
