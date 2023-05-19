Built in 2004, the home at 9112 Whitmore Lane, in Villages of Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $985,000.
The home boasts more than 6,200 square feet of finished living space with a two-story entry foyer accented by decorative columns, an elegant formal dining room with a tray ceiling, a gourmet kitchen with hickory wood cabinets, a sun-lit morning room, a two-story family room with a gas fireplace and dual staircases leading to the upper level featuring four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.
The finished full basement offers an expansive rec room, a fifth bedroom with a separate entrance, walkout to a paved patio, an office/exercise room, media room, wet bar with a sitting area and a large storage room.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3845 Kendall Drive, Urbana, $900,000
6129 Fallfish Court, New Market, $875,000
3117 Rolling Meadows Court, Monrovia, $835,000
10536 Glade Road, Walkersville, $820,000
ADAMSTOWN
5520 Young Family Trail West, $685,000
2701 John Mills Road, $599,900
BRUNSWICK
809 Jefferson Pike, $575,000
416 Wills Creek Drive, $500,000
531 W. Potomac St., $340,000
109 W. Orndorff Drive, $220,000
BURKITTSVILLE
100 W. Main St., $600,000
EMMITSBURG
345 Mountaineers Way, $505,000
FREDERICK
8615 Burnt Hickory Circle, $701,500
414 Constellation Lane, $692,990
5204 Continental Drive, $680,000
8336 Jordan Valley Way, $676,000
5008 Saint Simon Court, $655,000
2348 Spruce Knob Terrace, $649,990
5880 Bridge Spring Road, $642,000
2047 Cohasset Court, $640,000
440 Constellation Lane, $634,990
42 Maxwell Square, $627,000
106 Moran Court, $601,000
9006 Allington Manor West Circle, $601,000
81 George Thomas Drive, $560,000
4644 Cambria Road, $500,000
8515 Bald Eagle Lane, $495,000
1632 Corn Crib Place, $489,547
7207 Delegate Place, $489,000
1720 Atlas Drive, $485,000
1624 Corn Crib Place, $483,493
382 Waverley Drive, $478,050
300 W. South St., $475,000
2630 Island Grove Blvd., $470,000
1721 Atlas Drive, $450,320
1622 Corn Crib Place, $446,465
704 Brengle Drive, $441,000
4842 Hiteshow Drive, $430,000
2591 Carrington Way, $430,000
6262 Newport Court, $425,000
151 Fieldstone Court, $425,000
394 Prospect Blvd., $420,000
8660 Walter Martz Road, $419,990
2457 Bear Den Road, $417,400
7807 Wormans Mill Road, $410,500
7152 Oberlin Circle, $385,000
7131 Ladd Circle, $380,000
334 Furgeson Lane, $379,249
131 E. Sixth St., $375,000
107 Catoctin Ave., $375,000
92 Victoria Square, $365,000
7150 Bowers Road, $350,000
163 Heathfield Drive, $332,000
5817 Drawbridge Court, $270,000
160 Fairfield Drive, $270,000
6904 Chokeberry Court, $260,000
5589 Cottonwood Court, $256,250
1218-F Danielle Drive, $247,000
817 Stratford Way, #D, $225,000
IJAMSVILLE
10281 Quail Creek Place, $699,000
KEYMAR
11419 Hill Road, $625,000
KNOXVILLE
MIDDLETOWN
MONROVIA
10885 Patina Row Way, $725,000
MOUNT AIRY
14336 Shirley Bohn Road, $715,000
MYERSVILLE
2703 Flintridge Court, $525,000
10944 Pleasant Walk Road, $450,000
NEW MARKET
6958 Iverness Court, $768,500
6839 W. Shavano Road, $750,000
6274 N. Steamboat Way, $391,000
THURMONT
7913 Lewistown Road, $390,000
UNION BRIDGE
13224 Molasses Road, $675,000
URBANA
3431 Sugarloaf Parkway, $740,000
WALKERSVILLE
8631 Discovery Blvd., $435,000
