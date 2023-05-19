9112 Whitmore Lane

Last week’s top house has a two-story family room with fireplace, a finished full basement and a large storage room.

Built in 2004, the home at 9112 Whitmore Lane, in Villages of Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $985,000.

The home boasts more than 6,200 square feet of finished living space with a two-story entry foyer accented by decorative columns, an elegant formal dining room with a tray ceiling, a gourmet kitchen with hickory wood cabinets, a sun-lit morning room, a two-story family room with a gas fireplace and dual staircases leading to the upper level featuring four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

