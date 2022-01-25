A city waterline project set to start in the next few days will close parts of Frederick's Willow Brook Park.
The line will be installed west of the intersection of Sumner Drive and McClellan Drive, crossing the park and Tuscarora Creek, and continuing through the Homewood property to connect to an existing line on Willow Road.
Work is expected to start by the end of January and will take several months to finish, according to a news release from the city.
The project will cause sections of the park to be closed to the public, and part of the parking lot will be used as a staging area for equipment and materials.
The city is asking visitors to the park to use caution and keep away from active work zones.
Questions can be sent to Mike Norris, the project's manager for Natelli Communities, at 301-670-4020 or mnorris@natelli.com
