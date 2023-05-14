Deaf Center Edited
MaryLynn Lally, Maryland Deaf Community Center secretary, shows off the site plans for the new Deaf Community Center on Friday. The nonprofit is trying to raise money to complete the construction of the center. 

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Volunteers with the Maryland Deaf Community Center revealed the site plans for the first Deaf community center to be built in Frederick, starting in August.

The building will be 11,000 square feet, complete with a multi-purpose gym, an open office, smaller offices, a lounge, kitchen and outdoor area for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community to gather and feel at home. 

