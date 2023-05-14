Volunteers with the Maryland Deaf Community Center revealed the site plans for the first Deaf community center to be built in Frederick, starting in August.
The building will be 11,000 square feet, complete with a multi-purpose gym, an open office, smaller offices, a lounge, kitchen and outdoor area for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community to gather and feel at home.
The Deaf community has been pushing to get a center that they can fully operate in, Maryland Deaf Community Center president Linda Stoltz said through an interpreter. Now, after decades, it’s finally coming to fruition.
Stoltz said the center would host ASL classes, become a working space for various deaf professionals, host sports games, events, and more.
“We're tired of fighting year after year after year after year,” she said. "I think it's time for us to have a place of our own and I'm really happy.”
There had been a few failed attempts to get a center built in the past. People didn’t understand how overlooked the Deaf community was, Stoltz said.
But October 2021, the Maryland Deaf Community Center — a Frederick nonprofit — opened its first physical location in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots building on Aviation Way. It was the first center of its kind in the state.
Less than a year later, in August 2022, the center bought 1.7 acres of land to build their own building on North East Street, near Rockwell Brewery. They’ve since torn down the property there, and in August, a year after buying the land, they plan to break ground and start construction.
There was a lot of fundraising and networking done to get money for the center from city, county and state government, members of the nonprofit’s board said. They’ve raised $3.5 million but it still isn’t enough to complete the vision.
The organization still needs to raise $1.5 million to make sure the building is complete, and so on Friday, the board pushed for the community to spread the word and donate some money themselves.
If the $5 million goal isn’t reached, the project will pause in January until they raise that money, Lori Bonheyo, vice president at the nonprofit, said.
The engineer for the building, Anthony Maginity, is from Indiana, and is also deaf. Bonheyo said it was amazing to work with him, since he understood the vision for the center and the importance of it.
Jennifer Weeks, the director of secondary transition at Maryland School for the Deaf, said all she could think about when she saw the plans was how the school could be a part of the center.
“I was thinking about the artwork that the students do in classrooms, maybe they could display their artwork here,” Weeks said. “Then maybe like during the construction, I could bring high school students to see the construction part of it.”
Betty Rewolinski and Ellen Roth were at the unveiling, and said through an interpreter they were both excited to see this center finally come to life. It was a long time coming, they said.
Roth said it was important because deaf people are now “mainstream.” She wants the center to open up to hearing people and teach them ASL so they can use it in the real world.
“We're in the world, people know who we are, they know we exist,” Roth said. "So I want to welcome hearing people… so people have plenty of opportunities to learn sign language and socialize and use the language in this environment.”
Another attendee at the unveiling, Jackie Kanekuni, said through an interpreter that she was excited for the center, since it could be a place where she could be her authentic self and not worry about the outside world. She said she often feels like a visitor in a hearing community, but in the center, she will be able to use her own language and be with people who share her culture.
“It's about time that we had a place where we can gather,” she said. “There's so many deaf people who live here. We've been so frustrated and this place is a place where we won't experience that frustration. We’ll all be equal.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.