Closing at $900,000, the house at 12645 W. Oak Drive, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. It listed at $899,900. This 4,200-square-foot home sits on a 2.5-plus acre partially wooded lot. The main level features hardwood floors, an open concept layout between the chef’s kitchen and the family room. There is also a large solarium, living room, half bath and stately dining room. The upper level primary bedroom features a separate sitting room, en suite bathroom and a fireplace. There are three more large bedrooms and another full bath on this level. The rear of the home features a massive patio just off the kitchen door, mature landscaping and a attached two-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
4515 Viridian Terrace, Monrovia, $865,000
3258 Bidle Road, Middletown, $850,000
4606 Iris Court, Monrovia, $840,000
123 W. Church St., Frederick, $815,000
ADAMSTOWN
5508 Adamstown Commons Drive, $605,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6923 Maryland Ave., $569,900
BRUNSWICK
1188 Potomac View Parkway, $480,990
1423 Berlin Drive, $441,900
1422 Scheer St., $425,000
304 Souder Road, $325,000
FREDERICK
309 W. College Terrace, $710,000
2066 Pomona Way, $659,990
404 Fairview Ave., $625,000
6003 Alynwood Drive, $625,000
6208 Alan Linton Blvd. West, $620,000
4790 Woodhirst Drive, $610,000
2053 Pomona Way, $575,990
1034 Lindfield Drive, $551,000
190 Midsummer Drive, $550,000
6610 Mountainview Drive, $530,000
619 Magnolia Ave., $525,000
5933 Garden Walk Drive, $515,000
816 Creekway Drive, $484,990
725 Holden Road, $480,000
2561 Grangemill Lane, $461,018
6928 Representation Lane, $457,500
5650 Singletree Drive, $457,000
6803 Church Court, $455,000
2003 Pomona Way, $450,000
143 Melrose Court, $435,000
1436 Grouse Court $430,000
550 Banquet Lane, $429,990
548 Banquet Lane, $424,990
1925 Fauna Drive, $424,990
2605 Osprey Way, $410,000
1951 Fauna Drive, $409,990
1594 Abbey Court, $400,000
30 Hamilton Ave., $400,000
6644 McGrath Place, $400,000
1947 Fauna Drive, $399,990
2554 Carrington Way, $390,000
66456 McGrath Place, $380,000
7314 Parkview Drive, $378,000
121 Deerfield Place, $372,500
6365 New Haven Court, $369,500
5587 Rivendell Place, $367,000
5803 Hildebrand Road, $360,000
905 Shawnee Drive, $345,000
606 Eisenhower Drive, $340,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #205, $335,000
1466 Dockside Court, $333,200
5504 Prince William Court, $330,000
114 Whiskey Creek Circle, $329,000
5720 Charstone Court, $322,500
6521 Walcott Lane, #302, $310,000
6908 Turnberry Court, $307,000
10616 Bethel Road, $301,000
154 Key Parkway, $295,000
6921 Alex Court, $285,000
599 Primus Court, $275,000
579 Lancaster Place, $275,000
2412 Ellsworth Way, #1C, $269,900
1229-C Danielle Drive, $235,000
500 Bradley Court, #M, $235,000
419 Terry Court, #B3, $225,000
IJAMSVILLE
5624 Broadmoor Terrace North, $651,000
6003 Etterbeek St., $457,000
KEYMAR
12358 Legore Road, $375,000
KNOXVILLE
4306 Burkittsville Road, $560,000
3510 Chick Lane, $359,900
MIDDLETOWN
4 Gray Fox Court, $630,000
100 Locust Court $535,000
1 Eastern Circle, $420,000
7318 W. Springbrook Court, $246,000
MONROVIA
3136 Will Mill Terrace, $764,000
MOUNT AIRY
105 S. Oak Cliff Court, $284,000
MYERSVILLE
10327 Clark Road, $510,000
99 Ashley Court, $500,000
10305 Church Hill Road, $425,000
NEW MARKET
10829 Hook Court, $798,130
6034 Stoneroller St., $574,090
10806 Highwood Place, $558,000
5612 Bobolink Place, $550,000
6032 Stoneroller St., $529,895
6633 E. Lakeridge Road, $525,000
6894 Meadowpoint End, $481,500
10896 Boyer Ave., $299,900
NEW WINDSOR
14844 Toll Road, $385,000
SABILLASVILLE
17301 Sabillasville Road, $289,000
THURMONT
7406 Kellys Store Road, $625,162
7512-B Franklinville Road, $285,000
URBANA
3837 Braveheart Drive, $690,000
3210 Starlight St., $626,465
3711 Stone Barn Drive, #419A, $553,490
3921 Shawfield Lane, $530,000
9148 Landon House Lane, $500,000
3612 Springhollow Lane, $412,000
WALKERSVILLE
243 Sandstone Drive, $465,000
8209 Reveille Court, $450,000
237 Sandstone Drive, $441,000
4 Wyndale Court, $402,500
2807 Raleigh Road, $369,000
119 Grantham Court, $320,000
