Listing and closing at $845,250, the home at 3055 Lindsey Court, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house.
Built in 1998 in the Windsor Knolls community, the home has five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, an open kitchen with a large center island, breakfast area and a family room with a gas fireplace.
The primary suite features dual walk-in closets, a sitting room and a renovated bathroom. There is also a secondary suite with private bath. The lower level features a spacious rec room, guest bedroom, full bath, and laundry area.
Outside, there is a screened deck overlooking the patio and large fenced backyard.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
11920 Clayton Court, Monrovia, $817,500
3 Ari Court, Middletown, $810,000
6626 Stableview Court, Jefferson, $800,000
1034 Hunters Knoll, Myersville, $775,000
BRUNSWICK
1161 Potomac View Parkway, $550,000
407 Wills Creek Drive, $470,000
8 S. Maryland Ave., $343,500
EMMITSBURG
17509 Tract Road, $575,000
1451 Ramblewood Drive, $494,000
FREDERICK
2554 Island Grove Blvd., #487, $724,935
201 E. Third St., $700,000
426 Constellation Lane, $691,990
2961 Mill Island Parkway, $690,000
134 Sunlight Court, $660,000
8510 Raptor Ridge Lane, $660,000
2346 Spruce Knob Terrace, $589,990
6500 Autumn Olive Drive, $581,000
243 E. Church St., $575,000
1400 Bluewing Court, $555,000
6404 Spring Forest Road, $555,000
193 Midsummer Drive, $536,000
4983 Robin Court, $484,900
1972 Fauna Drive, $459,990
2816 Ballenger Creek Pike, $450,000
1966 Fauna Drive, $419,990
1199 Codorus St., $416,000
6203 Cliffside Terrace, $415,000
1956 Fauna Drive, $409,990
1543 Holland Park Lane, $406,000
6650 Granville Court, $405,000
1448 Clingmans Dome Drive, $399,990
6416 Walcott Lane, $393,000
1561 Beverly Court, $390,000
2634 Mosby Court, $390,000
1440 Clingmans Dome Drive, $379,990
509 Eisenhower Drive, $375,000
166 Harpers Way, $375,000
2412 Dunmore Court, $360,000
1542 Saint Lawrence Court, $360,000
6423 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $350,000
1251 Dahlia Lane, $334,000
507 Goldspire Circle, $330,000
9005 Bethel Road, $318,600
1326 David Lane, $310,000
2500 Shelley Circle, #1 1C, $296,000
825 Motter Ave., $285,000
5652 Sandy Court, $280,000
120 Burgess Hill Way, #115, $242,500
2157 Wainwright Court, #BA, $208,000
531-K Heather Ridge Drive, #9K, $165,000
401 Terry Court, #A1, $155,000
IJAMSVILLE
4715 Mussetter Road, $295,000
LIBERTYTOWN
MIDDLETOWN
6819 Vale Summit Lane, $365,000
MONROVIA
12403 Hanford Court, $710,000
11405 Ridge Lane, $610,000
11797 Rowe Road, $456,900
MOUNT AIRY
204 Westridge Drive, $499,900
MYERSVILLE
NEW MARKET
6783 Balmoral Ridge, $460,000
10629 Old Barn Road, $433,750
THURMONT
12941 Tower Road, $550,000
10526 Hessong Bridge Road, $453,600
10 Pleasant Acres Drive, $432,600
3 Frederick Road, $269,286
WALKERSVILLE
6 Maryland Ave., $300,000
WOODSBORO
614 Weinberg Court, $299,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.