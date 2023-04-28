3055 Lindsey Court

This home on Lindsey court features a spacious rec room, an open kitchen with breakfast area and a primary suite with dual walk-in closets.

Listing and closing at $845,250, the home at 3055 Lindsey Court, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house.

Built in 1998 in the Windsor Knolls community, the home has five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, an open kitchen with a large center island, breakfast area and a family room with a gas fireplace.

