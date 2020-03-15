Mount St. Mary's University will be able to add a new student housing building near its Emmitsburg campus, allowing more students to stay on campus.
The two-story, 7,394-square-foot building will be the last of five student buildings that were approved in April 2013, according to a report prepared by Frederick County planning staff.
A site plan for the building was unanimously approved by the Frederick County Planning Commission in a vote Wednesday.
The site sits northeast of the Mount's campus, across U.S. 15 from a solar array owned by the university.
There is a Maryland Department of Natural Resources wetland on the property, according to the staff report, but not in the area where the project would be built.
A stormwater management plan approved when the five buildings were initially approved covers all five, and still applies to the current project, according to the report.
The site is almost entirely surrounded by university property, with one privately owned property adjacent to it, Ashley Moore, a principal planner with the county, told the Planning Commission.
The building's architecture would be consistent with the other four buildings that have already been built, except this one would be two stories, Moore said.
The new project was motivated by increasing enrollment, as well as an effort to try to have more students live on or near the campus, rather than driving on U.S. 15, said Maryann Marotta, an architect who worked on the project.
Mount St. Mary's has seen increasing enrollment in recent years.
In August, the school welcomed the third-largest class in its 211-year history, with 533 first-year students and 47 transfer students.
The class that will graduate in 2021 entered as the school's second-largest class ever.
