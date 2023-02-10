Closing at $1.8 million, the house at 9966 Woodsboro Road, Woodsboro, is last week’s top house. Built on 16-plus acres in 2005, it listed at $1.9 million.
Interior features include a two-story foyer, an executive office suite, custom woodwork, a formal dining room, a sun-filled sitting area, a gourmet kitchen and pantry, an owner’s suite with a private fireplace and a luxury bathroom, all on the main level. The upper level has four more bedrooms, two with private baths and deck access. There is also a bonus rec room.
The lower level includes a wet bar, media room with a fireplace and additional full bath. A bonus suite added to the detached garage which includes a rec area with gas fireplace, secondary kitchen, half bath, guest room, full bath and laundry.
Exterior features include two levels of decking with incredible views, a large main level pool deck with a covered dining area, wet bar, a heated in-ground pool, an outdoor wood-burning fireplace and sitting area. There is also a large barn with horse stalls and acres of fenced pastures.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
11133 Innsbrook Way, Ijamsville, $870,000
4815 Moss View Court, Monrovia, $866,320
6546 S. Clifton Road, Frederick, $815,000
9719 Blandwood Way, New Market, $767,000
BRUNSWICK
1409 Pinkerton St., $635,490
1406 Crampton St., $592,890
109 Fourth Ave., $121,500
FREDERICK
2790 Hillfield Drive, $709,990
506 Carroll Walk Ave., $674,990
6323 Meandering Woods Court, $602,000
2086 Pomona Way, $599,990
1616 Broadford Park St., $597,065
6727 Mount Phillip Road, $585,000
6717 Mount Phillip Road, $568,085
5305 Kingsbrook Drive, $550,000
2085 Pomona Way, $549,990
1620 Corn Crib Place, $529,990
164 Midsummer Drive, $515,000
215 Baughmans Lane, $508,185
1614 Broadford Park St., $499,990
2585 Grangemill Lane, $467,959
820 Geronimo Drive, $449,000
5973 Krantz Drive, $434,000
1725 Evansberry Drive, $425,000
5911 Leben Drive, $415,000
1268 Apollo Drive, $414,990
832 Creekway Drive, $409,990
9507 Bellhaven Court, $400,000
1524 Wilmer Park Lane, $399,990
2555 Grangemill Lane, $399,000
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #303, $397,500
414 Matlock Lane, $395,670
6421 Alan Linton Blvd., $395,000
348 Patterson Park Road, $390,640
324 Patterson Park Road, $389,990
1962 Fauna Drive, $389,990
6323 Towncrest Court, $385,205
6458 Walcott Lane, $385,000
1964 Fauna Drive, $384,990
6726 Killdeer Court, $330,000
328 Madison St., $330,000
5722 Charstone Court, $310,000
25 N. Pendleton Court, #13C, $269,900
2501 Coleridge Drive, #1B, $265,000
6400 Weatherby Court, #B, $260,000
6502 Montalto Crossing, #G, $255,500
5321 Old National Pike, $240,000
731-K Heather Ridge Drive, #17K, $159,900
JEFFERSON
3614 Carswell Place, $599,900
MIDDLETOWN
4602 Granite Drive, $450,000
MONROVIA
10909 Lace Leaf Lane, $725,000
4534 Tinder Box Circle, $493,000
MOUNT AIRY
12 Grimes Court, $305,000
NEW MARKET
7011 Mandalong Way, $738,265
6865 E. Shavano Road, $695,000
6106 Goshawk St., $597,075
10804 Forest Edge Court, $565,000
6104 Goshawk St., $508,410
6164 S. Steamboat Way, $375,000
10289-F White Pelican Way, #101F, $251,500
ROCKY RIDGE
14409 Old Frederick Road, $650,000
THURMONT
WALKERSVILLE
106 Savannah Court, $258,000
WOODSBORO
304 S. Second St., $380,000
