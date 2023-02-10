9966 Woodsboro Road

Built on over 16 acres, this home has custom woodwork, four bedrooms on the upper level, a large main level pool deck and a heated in-ground pool outside.

Closing at $1.8 million, the house at 9966 Woodsboro Road, Woodsboro, is last week’s top house. Built on 16-plus acres in 2005, it listed at $1.9 million.

Interior features include a two-story foyer, an executive office suite, custom woodwork, a formal dining room, a sun-filled sitting area, a gourmet kitchen and pantry, an owner’s suite with a private fireplace and a luxury bathroom, all on the main level. The upper level has four more bedrooms, two with private baths and deck access. There is also a bonus rec room.

