Nearly a year after opening a ramp from Meadow Road onto westbound Interstate 70 near New Market, a developer has begun work on the eastbound ramp from the interstate to Md. 144.
Part of the long-running plans for the development of the Linganore and New Market areas, the project involves a new ramp and a reconfigured intersection carrying traffic to eastbound Md. 144.
Elm Street Development, the developer of Linganore Town Center and surrounding communities, is building the ramp as part of a public-private partnership with Frederick County.
The project is expected to be finished and open to traffic in late 2021, Elm Street's Jason Wiley said Wednesday.
Along with the new ramp, the project will involve changing the three-legged intersection of Md. 144 and Old National Pike to a four-sided signalized intersection that will include the new ramp.
The project is expected to cost about $10 million.
The long-awaited ramp from Meadow Road to westbound I-70 opened in September, and drew a crowd that included County Executive Jan Gardner and other county and state officials.
Improvements to the interchange was one of the first commitments that Elm Street had to make before they could get the first building permits for the Linganore Town Center project, Wiley said then.
The Linganore and New Market area is one of the fastest growing parts of the county.
The Eaglehead/Linganore Planned Unit Development area near Oakdale High School alone, which is made up of various planned communities and projects, contains more than 5,700 units, more than 3,000 of which remain in the county's development pipeline.
Getting both parts of the interchange is good for that part of the county, said County Councilman Steve McKay, who represents the area.
"Those are significant improvements for that area," McKay said.
It will provide another option for people going to the Linganore area, rather than going from Frederick on Md. 144 or going to New Market and doubling back, he said.
The section of I-70 where the new ramp will be built is used by about 70,000 vehicles a day, and the interchange itself is used by 5,000 vehicles a day, according to the State Highway Administration.
