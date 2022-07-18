The city of Frederick will look for ways to implement plans and ideas from a new report as it seeks to redevelop the East Street corridor along the city’s east side, according to a transportation planner for the city.
The city will look for funding opportunities to advance East Street Redesign projects, probably over the next few years, Traffic Planner Dave Edmondson told the city’s Planning Commission during a workshop Monday.
“The goal is to keep this alive and moving,” Edmondson said.
The report, prepared by consultants hired by the city, outlines a long-term plan for recreating one of the city’s main traffic and business corridors to make it more friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians and deal with truck traffic and other issues.
The project will be an opportunity for the city to move to a new type of zoning, with the adoption of a form-based code in the East Street area.
The change would emphasize elements such as moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, and providing connections between neighborhoods in a zoning process that focuses on creating a particular type of place or environment rather than how a property would be used.
The city will look at ways to advance projects such as a linear park stretching between 9th Street and Delaware Road, Edmondson told Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Nicklas, who asked about the next steps in the process.
The East Street area is one that is “near and dear to the Planning Commission’s heart,” said Nicklas, adding that the report will be used to inform and guide future development in the area.
The area of the study stretches from East Street’s intersection with Monocacy Boulevard on the south side of the city to the intersection with North Market Street near Gov. Thomas Johnson High School to the north.
One of the main focuses of the redesign project will be making the corridor more safe and comfortable for bikers and pedestrians by adding or widening sidewalks, putting in more crosswalks, and adding shared use paths.
Its sidewalk recommendations include filling in gaps on the west side of East Street between Laboring Sons Alley north of 5th Street to 9th Street, and from about 200 feet north of 16th Street to Market Street.
The pedestrian recommendations include putting in new high-visibility crosswalks and upgrading sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Other improvements could include adding hybrid pedestrian beacons and signals at Peters Lane, Delaware Road, and 8th Street, and signals at 7th Street and North Market Street.
Not all of the proposed changes would take place on East Street itself.
The report also recommended: “The city should further explore enhancing Chapel Alley and Maxwell Avenue as bike routes by implementing additional traffic calming treatments and installing bicycle route signs and wayfinding signs.”
The report highlighted the area around Dairy Maid Dairy between 7th and 8th streets as a “highly challenging location,” with the need to balance frequent truck traffic for the dairy’s operations with making the area more welcoming to bikers and pedestrians.
The report recommended:
- adding a traffic signal and high-visibility crosswalks at the 7th Street intersection and a hybrid signal at the intersection with 8th Street
- adding signs or beacons to warn pedestrians and cyclists of truck activity and advising them to move to the other side of the street
- adding a shared use path on the opposite side of the street to make it more accommodating for bikers and pedestrians
- putting green striping along the dairy’s loading dock to highlight a one-way southbound bicycle lane on the west side of the street.
Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon wrote in an email on Monday that the project to redesign the East Street corridor could have a big impact on Frederick’s future.
“The ‘built’ environment along the existing East Street alignment mixes service businesses, strip centers, industrial uses and other forms of mixed business uses with residential or neighborhood existing zoning,” Weldon wrote. “That combination leads to the need for a flexible development pattern, and that forms a public sector struggle for planners and regulators. ... The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce will be monitoring the process, as we have member companies located throughout the corridor, from South Street to North Market Street.”
