No one knows what the ultimate economic toll on Frederick County and the Washington, D.C. region will be from the COVID-19 viral pandemic, but the consensus seems to be that it won’t be pretty.
Bars, restaurants, and other businesses have been forced to close or dramatically scale back their operations. Their workers have been left to wonder what their finances will look like in a week, a month, or more.
A report released Wednesday from the Stephen S. Fuller Institute, located at Virginia’s George Mason University, on the pandemic’s impact on the region’s economy paints a grim picture.
In a usual recession, the region’s federal workers and contractors help buffer it from the economic downturns in other parts of the country. But a pandemic is different.
“Unlike prior business cycles, the Washington region’s economy is not disproportionately insulated from its effects and will mirror the trajectory of the U.S.,” the report said. “Based on a scenario I which the coronavirus affects normal operations through May 2020, the national economy is projected to contract 0.2 percent in 2020 and the Washington region’s economy will stall, increasing by 0.1 percent for the year.”
Frederick County is heavily tied to the Washington region, with many county residents working in Montgomery County, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, or elsewhere nearby.
The report predicts that the sharpest drop will come in the second quarter – from April through June – when the regions’s seasonally adjusted gross domestic product will decrease 5.4 percent.
An increase is predicted in the first quarter of 2021, as consumer spending resumes.
The report notes that the federal presence in the region will likely help the economy bounce back, whenever that comes.
The Washington region’s tourism industry is usually strongest in the spring, when the coronavirus’s impact is likely to be at its worst, the report said, with an ominous analogy.
“The most comparable recent event was the September 11, 2001 attacks, although the total magnitude of the decrease resulting from the pandemic will likely be larger.”
The report noted that the pandemic’s impact on service industry businesses such as restaurants will be particularly powerful. More than 760,000 people work in the service industry as their main job, about 23 percent of the region’s workforce.
According to the report, 7.5 percent of households with at least one worker in the service industry had a household income of less than $25,000, and 22,5 percent had a household income of less than $50,000.
Those figures could become more and more relevant the longer the pandemic continues, according to the report.
“The longer the pandemic continues, the more likely it is that total household income in the region will decrease significantly enough to suppress the consumer spending post-pandemic, subsequently delaying the economic recovery,” the report said.
For Jonathan Pocius, president of the Frederick-based Payroll Services, LLC, the longer that shutdowns ordered to help control the spread of the virus continue, the more dramatic the impact on the local economy will be.
He fears that the economic impact of the virus may be worse than the public health impact, and many small businesses may not come back when the situation finally ends.
“Uncertainty kills businesses,” he said.
He worries whether customers will be able to make their payroll, not necessarily this week, but in two or three weeks to come.
Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, said he’s heard most from restaurants, bars, nightclubs, health clubs and fitness centers, recreation facilities, and event-related businesses such as venues, photographers, DJ’s, and caterers, whose lower-wage hourly workers have been laid off because of the lack of business.
On Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it would offer low-interest capital loans to Maryland businesses who had been significantly damaged economically by the impact of the pandemic.
Other businesses have had to shift the way they work, using different information technology strategies to allow employees to work from all over, Weldon said in an email Friday.
Luckily, technology to allow people to work remotely has advanced significantly in the past 10 years, he said.
Helen Propheter, director of the county’s Office of Economic Development, said her staff has been in “triage mode” lately and hasn’t had a chance to plan strategies for longer-term help for businesses that will be slower to recover.
They’ve shared information on their blog and on social media, created a COVID-19 portal on their website, and developed a business survey to gather information from companies.
“The best moments throughout the day are when we hear that local businesses placed large lunch orders with neighboring restaurants for curbside pickup or retailers who are using Facetime to have customer ‘virtually’ shop in their store or our distilleries who are turning their byproduct into hand sanitizer,” Propheter wrote in an email Friday. “Frederick County has intelligent and innovative business leaders and we will create new ways of engagement during these weeks and when we start to come out of this we will become even more prideful in our business community and our county.”
Still, no one knows what coming out of the crisis will look like, or more importantly, when it will happen.
It’s too soon to speculate on what the future will look like, Weldon said.
“Sadly, as the inability of patrons to visit their favorite commercial establishments continues, the negative ripple effect will expand,” he said. “I wish I could say that we won’t lose some of these businesses, but my intuition is that we probably will.”
